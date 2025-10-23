The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
The Telescope
The Telescope
Partial Parking Lot Closures to Continue at Palomar College Until December

Drivers at Palomar’s San Marcos campus should plan for limited parking through Dec. 10.
Elizabeth Aguilar, News Editor
October 28, 2025
Elizabeth Aguilar
Construction signs and entrance markers stand near the Palomar College football stadium on Oct. 27, 2025, in San Marcos, Calif.

SAN MARCOS — Due to construction of the Athletic Field house, parking lots 1 and 2 at the San Marcos campus will be temporarily closed.

Partial closure of the parking lot began on Monday, Oct. 27, and  will continue through Wednesday, Dec. 10. Parking for students and faculty will be reduced near the front end of campus.

Lots 1 and 2 are located at the front of the Palomar College entrance near the transit center. Students are encouraged to park at the parking structure by the Learning Resource Center (LRC), student parking lot 12 or lot 9.

For more information or concerns, students and faculty can email Dennis Astl at [email protected].

 

Elizabeth Aguilar
Elizabeth Aguilar, News Editor
Elizabeth Aguilar is a News Editor & Social Media Manager for The Telescope. She was an arts & Entertainment Editor at Mission Hills High School and hopes to transfer to SDSU. Elizabeth has a YouTube channel and loves to color.
