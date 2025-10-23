Partial Parking Lot Closures to Continue at Palomar College Until December

SAN MARCOS — Due to construction of the Athletic Field house, parking lots 1 and 2 at the San Marcos campus will be temporarily closed.

Partial closure of the parking lot began on Monday, Oct. 27, and will continue through Wednesday, Dec. 10. Parking for students and faculty will be reduced near the front end of campus.

Lots 1 and 2 are located at the front of the Palomar College entrance near the transit center. Students are encouraged to park at the parking structure by the Learning Resource Center (LRC), student parking lot 12 or lot 9.

For more information or concerns, students and faculty can email Dennis Astl at [email protected].