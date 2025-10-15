SJGE club brings ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ to Palomar

SAN MARCOS — Palomar’s Students for Justice and Gender Equity (SJGE) club will host a screening of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Wednesday, Oct. 22. It will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. in MD-157.

SJGE will be hosting an immersive screening of the film. There will be props, as well as singing and dancing. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in outfits inspired by the characters and aesthetic of the film. Drinks, popcorn and other snacks will also be provided.

“[The film] is known for being a cult classic and very popular in the queer community. It’s an experience that a lot of people take part in…” said Nathalia Martinez, Vice President of SJGE.

In Fall 2021, SJGE hosted their first screening of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” through Zoom. “[It] had a great turnout,” said Smith. It was brought back again for its first in-person screening last year.

In the decades since the movie’s release, it has amassed a dedicated following. Described as a “cult-classic musical comedy horror film,” the 1975 motion picture follows a newly engaged couple who stumble upon a mansion with eccentric inhabitants.

Public screenings of the film often include interactive audience participation. Singing and dancing are almost always featured, with some showings even having “shadow casts”—live performers who act out the film as it plays.

“The film was about self-expression, similar to what SJGE advocates for: social change and creating inclusive spaces,” said Jocelyn Phimmasone, SJGE’s former Inter-Club Council Representative.

SJGE gathers during the semester to discuss social issues and organize on-campus advocacy and awareness events.

“[SJGE] is dedicated to fostering an inclusive campus environment by advocating for equality, challenging systems of oppression, and empowering all voices through education, dialogue, and action,” said Devon Smith, SJGE advisor and Palomar professor of sociology.

The club has presented other film screenings as well, pertaining to relevant social topics. For Black History Month this year, the club screened “The Watermelon Woman,” a film directed by a Black woman that details a lesbian love story.

“Through film screenings, discussions, and awareness campaigns, the club creates spaces for education, empowerment, and meaningful dialogue,” said Smith. “These events not only raise awareness about important social and gender issues but also foster allyship, celebrate diversity, and encourage students to become active participants in creating a more equitable campus environment.”

The event is completely open to the public; RSVP is not required, but encouraged. To RSVP for the event, click here.