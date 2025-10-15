The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
Subscribe to our Newsletter
The Telescope
The Telescope
Categories:

SJGE club brings ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ to Palomar

Palomar students are invited to take part in an interactive screening of the cult classic.
Svara Jayasinghe, Staff Writer
October 17, 2025
Promotional flyer for Rocky Horror Picture Show film screening taking place on Wednesday, October 22 in MD-157. (Created on Canva. Courtesy of Evelyn Galan Acevedo)

SAN MARCOS — Palomar’s Students for Justice and Gender Equity (SJGE) club will host a screening of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Wednesday, Oct. 22. It will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. in MD-157.

SJGE will be hosting an immersive screening of the film. There will be props, as well as singing and dancing. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in outfits inspired by the characters and aesthetic of the film. Drinks, popcorn and other snacks will also be provided.

Six people posing happily outside a building near a sign for a "Film Screening In Process."
The SJGE Club attends The Rocky Horror Picture Show film Screening on October 23, 2024. (Photo Courtesy of Evelyn Galan Acevedo)

“[The film] is known for being a cult classic and very popular in the queer community. It’s an experience that a lot of people take part in…” said Nathalia Martinez, Vice President of SJGE.

In Fall 2021, SJGE hosted their first screening of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” through Zoom. “[It] had a great turnout,” said Smith. It was brought back again for its first in-person screening last year.

In the decades since the movie’s release, it has amassed a dedicated following. Described as a “cult-classic musical comedy horror film,” the 1975 motion picture follows a newly engaged couple who stumble upon a mansion with eccentric inhabitants.

Public screenings of the film often include interactive audience participation. Singing and dancing are almost always featured, with some showings even having “shadow casts”—live performers who act out the film as it plays.

“The film was about self-expression, similar to what SJGE advocates for: social change and creating inclusive spaces,” said Jocelyn Phimmasone, SJGE’s former Inter-Club Council Representative.

SJGE gathers during the semester to discuss social issues and organize on-campus advocacy and awareness events.

“[SJGE] is dedicated to fostering an inclusive campus environment by advocating for equality, challenging systems of oppression, and empowering all voices through education, dialogue, and action,” said Devon Smith, SJGE advisor and Palomar professor of sociology.

The club has presented other film screenings as well, pertaining to relevant social topics. For Black History Month this year, the club screened “The Watermelon Woman,” a film directed by a Black woman that details a lesbian love story.

“Through film screenings, discussions, and awareness campaigns, the club creates spaces for education, empowerment, and meaningful dialogue,” said Smith. “These events not only raise awareness about important social and gender issues but also foster allyship, celebrate diversity, and encourage students to become active participants in creating a more equitable campus environment.”

The event is completely open to the public; RSVP is not required, but encouraged. To RSVP for the event, click here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Telescope
$85
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Support The Telescope! Your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Palomar Arts & Culture
The Palomar College Concert Band rehearses for its upcoming performance at the Howard Brubeck Theatre on Oct. 16, 2025.
Gallery | Palomar Concert Band's first performance of the school year
Peter Gach plays a Steinway grand during rehearsal, focused on the keys with string players behind him on the Howard Brubeck Theatre stage.
'Joyful Collaborations' marks mile one on Palomar Symphony’s yearlong 'Road to Joy'
A classic train on a snowy mountain track with the text "Murder on the Orient Express" along the side panel of one of the cars.
Palomar Performing Arts presents “Murder on the Orient Express”
Club Rush event at Palomar College with red tents along a pathway and students browsing club tables. A sandwich board sign advertises the Sept 3-4 event to explore various student groups.
Club rush kicks off at Palomar
Mosquita Y Mari (2012)
Palomar explores Chicanx queer cinema at recent screening
Lady Blanca ended her second performance with a spin while captivating the audience. Lady Blanca hosted the 15-year anniversary event for the Pride Center. Photo credit: Griselda Garcia
Celebrating pride and community
About the Contributor
Svara Jayasinghe
Svara Jayasinghe, Staff Writer
Svara Jayasinghe is a student at Palomar who is interested in majoring in Political Science. She hopes to eventually go to law school and become a civil rights lawyer. In her free time, Svara enjoys reading, baking, and listening to music. 
Donate to The Telescope
$85
$500
Contributed
Our Goal