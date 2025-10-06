The Student News Site of Palomar College

ASG hosts Comet Hour on human trafficking awareness

Basic Needs and ASG collaborate to inform students, share resources, and feature a speaker who overcame life in the system.
Evelyn Galan Acevedo and Gabi Blanco
October 8, 2025
Kevin Contreras
Armand King shows one of his books, “Walk With Me Impact,” a youth guidebook for males to avoid the wrong path, to students in the Student Union on Oct. 7, 2025, at Palomar College.

SAN MARCOS — Palomar College students were invited to learn about human trafficking prevention and local resources during Comet Hour on Oct. 7 in the Student Union.

The Associated Student Government (ASG) and Basic Needs Center partnered for the awareness event, which featured resource tables and a keynote address from speaker and author Armand King

King leads Walk With Me Impact, a nonprofit that mentors at-risk youth where they are provided with support and resources. He is also a co-founder of Paving Great Futures, a nonprofit that provides programs to formerly and currently incarcerated individuals as well as those affected by human sex trafficking.

King spoke passionately about his experiences with gang culture and human trafficking, using his story to encourage others to avoid the path he once walked.

“How I grew up as a young boy of color, there were very limited options that I saw for my life,” King said. “I saw ‘The Cosby Show,’ ‘Family Matters.’ I saw these shows with these dudes who had this great job. I seen that but when it came to my neighborhood I didn’t see that. I saw drug dealing, gang banging, and pimping.”

King was vocal on the fact that poverty is the biggest root all these problems stem from, and that it is only through collective strength and unity that society can improve.

Students in attendance appeared engaged by King’s presentation. Evelyn Martinez, who walked into the Student Union during King’s speech, chose to stay and listen to his words and found them to be inspiring.

“I think that it’s really important, what he was saying, loving yourself and that your time is wise. I think thats really important and more people should know that,” Martinez said.

Among those attending inside the Student Union were members of both Basic Needs and ASG. Riham Shenouda, Basic Needs Manager, was present at the event and said it’s important to bring awareness to the topic, even though it can be a heavy subject.

“If students aren’t going through it right now, if in the future, they encounter something that could be a red flag, or even if they have a friend of family member going through this, for them to recognize and for them to know what resources to reach out to, but also for validation, for the victims and for those who are currently going through it, to validate their experiences and how hard this really is, and it takes a community to really come out of this,” Shenouda said.

