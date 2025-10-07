The Student News Site of Palomar College

PERB filings clarify both sides on the COLA dispute

The case record maps where CCE and Palomar converge, where they split, and the paths PERB could take from here.
Victoria Gudmundson, Editor-in-Chief
October 10, 2025
Nicholas Sanchez
CCE protestors stand in tandem with one another at the COLA awareness rally at Palomar College, Oct. 7, 2025

SAN MARCOS — A contract dispute between Palomar College’s classified employees and the district has escalated to a state labor complaint over pay, policy and contract language.

Palomar College’s Council of Classified Employees (CCE) and the district have been at odds since June over a cost of living adjustment (COLA) for the 2025-26 year. In August, it became clear to CCE the district would not apply the 2.3% COLA, and the union filed an unfair-practice charge with the Public Employment Relations Board (PERB) on Aug. 18. The district filed its response on Sept. 18, the final day allowed under PERB procedures.

At the center of the dispute is the language from Article 12, Section 1 of the CCE contract, which reads:

“If the projected COLA for 2025–2026 is above three percent (3%), on or before April 1, 2025, CCE and the District agree to meet and discuss the development and implementation of a comprehensive Resource Allocation Formula (RAF) model effective on or after July 1, 2025.”

While The Telescope’s previous coverage noted only that a PERB case had been filed, this update reflects the most current information from the union’s unfair-practice charge and the district’s response. The filings, obtained via a public records request, detail both sides’ positions on Article 12.

 

CCE’s Position District’s Position
Main claim
The district violated Article 12 by refusing to apply a 2.3% COLA to the 2025–26 salary schedule.		 Main claim
The contract only required COLAs in 2023–24 and 2024–25 and imposes no obligation for 2025–26.
Article 12 interpretation
CCE states the intent, documented in bargaining notes, was that if the state COLA is 3% or less, it passes through automatically.Language about a Resource Allocation Formula (RAF) would apply only if COLA exceeded 3%.		 Article 12 interpretation
The district argues the written language governs.Article 12 requires a meeting if the projected COLA is above 3%, but it does not mandate an automatic increase below that threshold or in 2025–26.
Evidence cited

  • Bargaining notes reflecting an understanding that sub-3% COLAs would be automatic.
  • Ratification summaries shared with members indicating a pass-through at 3% or less.
  • Past practice in which classified staff historically received full state COLA.
 Evidence cited

  • Contract text contains no 2025–26 COLA requirement.
  • Negotiation records show automatic pass-through language does not extend beyond 2024–25.
  • Fiscal advisories (e.g., FCMAT) caution against automatic COLAs.
Legal argument
Withholding the 2.3% constitutes repudiation and a unilateral change in violation of California Government Code Section 3543.5.		 Legal argument
No unilateral change occurred because the Collective Bargaining Agreement did not promise the increase.PERB applies the plain-language rule to contracts.
Fiscal context
CCE states the district has sizable reserves, so ability to pay is not the issue.		 Fiscal context
Palomar is in “Hold Harmless” status under the Student-Centered Funding Formula and did not receive a state-funded COLA for 2025–26Funding the raise would be a local cost.
Current action
PERB unfair practice charge filed in August.		 Current action
District position statement filed, denying violation and citing contractual and fiscal limits.
Requested outcome

  • Apply the 2.3% COLA retroactive to July 1, 2025 (with interest).
  • Order to cease and desist from contract changes.
 Requested outcome

  • PERB dismissal of the charge.
  • Affirmation that the district met contractual and fiscal obligations.

 

The Article 12 dispute isn’t settled yet, and both sides are waiting for the Public Employment Relations Board (PERB) to decide if the complaint heads to a hearing or gets tossed. If it moves ahead, PERB could order mediation, settlement talks, or a hearing before an administrative law judge, something that could take months.

For now, classified staff continue working without the 2.3% cost-of-living adjustment they say they are owed, while the district maintains that the contract language does not require it.

