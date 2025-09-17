The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
Native American Day at Palomar College

Palomar invites students to celebrate Native American culture through food, music, and dance.
Evelyn Galan Acevedo, Multimedia Editor
September 22, 2025
Courtesy of Palomar College
The American Indian Studies and NSPIRE program is hosting California Native American Day on Thursday,Sept. 25, 2025. The flyer is courtesy of the Native American Resource Center.

SAN MARCOS — The American Indian Studies (AIS) Department and the Native Students Support Program for Inclusion, Resilience, and Education will host a California Native American Day celebration on Thursday, Sept. 26.

The celebration will take place in the Student Union from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

California Native American Day was established as a state holiday in 1988 to honor Native American culture.

The event will also feature a resource fair with representatives from four-year universities and Palomar College programs, including the Tutoring Center, Transfer Center, Palomar Promise and Extended Opportunities Programs and Services.

Cultural food such as Indian tacos and traditional fry bread will be offered, along with desserts and beverages.

The event will also include cultural performances, with a bird singer offering traditional songs and prayers, community bird dancers, and a presentation from Palomar’s AIS Department.

For more information, email Emy Gregor at [email protected].

