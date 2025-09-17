The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
The Telescope
The Telescope
Palomar College to hold two-day blood drive

Students and community members can donate blood on campus during the upcoming Red Cross drive
Destiny Esquivel, Staff Writer
September 20, 2025
Tanner Hayes
Students can donate blood at the Red Cross blood drive on Sept. 23–24 in Palomar’s Learning Resource Center.

SAN MARCOS — Palomar College Health Services and the Palomar Black Faculty & Staff Association will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive Sept. 23-24 at the San Marcos campus.

The blood drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the check-in table will be in front of the Learning Resource Center (LRC).

All presenting donors will receive a T-shirt while supplies last. Those who give blood will also receive a $10 Amazon gift card by email and be entered into a drawing for six tickets to Knott’s Berry Farm or Six flags.

Appointments can be scheduled on the American Red Cross website using sponsor code PalomarSM. Donors can save time by completing pre-donation forms through the Red Cross Rapid Pass system on the day of their appointment.

For more information, visit the American Red Cross website.

