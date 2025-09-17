Palomar College to hold two-day blood drive

SAN MARCOS — Palomar College Health Services and the Palomar Black Faculty & Staff Association will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive Sept. 23-24 at the San Marcos campus.

The blood drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the check-in table will be in front of the Learning Resource Center (LRC).

All presenting donors will receive a T-shirt while supplies last. Those who give blood will also receive a $10 Amazon gift card by email and be entered into a drawing for six tickets to Knott’s Berry Farm or Six flags.

Appointments can be scheduled on the American Red Cross website using sponsor code PalomarSM. Donors can save time by completing pre-donation forms through the Red Cross Rapid Pass system on the day of their appointment.

For more information, visit the American Red Cross website.