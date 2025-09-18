The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
Subscribe to our Newsletter
The Telescope
The Telescope
Categories:

‘The Long Walk’ masterfully examines humanity during bleak times

A competition of life and death that feels eerily familiar today.
Weston Metzger, Staff Writer
September 18, 2025
The movie poster of “The Long Walk” (Lionsgate US)

Francis Lawrence’s adaptation of the Stephen King novel strips many of the King-isms and old cultural touchstones to make the story more relevant to today.

The film hinges upon a similar premise to that of “The Hunger Games,” a deadly competition of youth with the promise of affluence as the prize.

Adaptations of Stephen King’s books have long been integral to the makeup of horror cinema. Films from “Carrie,” to “The Shining,” to “It” have had a lasting impact on the film industry, pushing the boundaries of what audiences will fear.

“The Long Walk” continues this proud tradition, but now the horror comes not from jump scares, but the unsettling parallels to our current society.

In a dystopian world, men sign up for a competition where they must walk for as long as they possibly can for a prize of cash and a single wish, but if they stop they are shot dead. The film makes it clear no punches will be pulled; some characters have no idea what they are in for, others have nothing to lose, and all but one must share the same deadly fate.

To cope with this near certain outcome, some characters try to numb themselves, some break because of it, some try to rebel against the system, but all carry the weight of loss as the walk continues.

The filming process was physically intense, requiring the actors to walk a significant distance to create a more real feel: something essential to investing the audience in the game. This realism makes it all the more unnerving.

The cinematic language of the film is fairly standard, none of the shots will truly blow you away, but this is used advantageously. The standard shot selection keeps viewers immersed and amplifies the existential dread.

Despite the bleakness, hope is maintained throughout due to excellent character work and writing.

Peter Hoffman and David Jonsson wonderfully play Raymond Garraty and Peter McVries, respectively, and these performances work to highlight the friendships forged in fire. Both portray quick friends with vastly different reasons for joining the walk, yet together they carry each other further than either could go alone.

Though forced to root for each other’s downfalls, the two do not abandon their humanity. Instead, they form bonds with others, showing that even in hopeless scenarios, despite systems designed to pit people against each other, compassion and connection remain. This is the film’s foundation: even in the darkest times, humans still reach for each other.

As is repeated throughout, Lawrence’s adaptation invites the viewer to “walk with me a little longer.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Telescope
$70
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Support The Telescope! Your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Arts & Culture
The movie poster of "The Conjuring: Last Rites" (Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)
'Last Rites' Is The Conjuring’s haunting goodbye
Club Rush event at Palomar College with red tents along a pathway and students browsing club tables. A sandwich board sign advertises the Sept 3-4 event to explore various student groups.
Club rush kicks off at Palomar
IMPACT Interviews | The Evolution of Music
IMPACT Interviews | The Evolution of Music
Telescope Talks | First Taste of Palomar College’s Comet Café
Telescope Talks | First Taste of Palomar College’s Comet Café
Mosquita Y Mari (2012)
Palomar explores Chicanx queer cinema at recent screening
Lady Blanca ended her second performance with a spin while captivating the audience. Lady Blanca hosted the 15-year anniversary event for the Pride Center. Photo credit: Griselda Garcia
Celebrating pride and community
More in Critical Review
Cartel drama and forbidden romance light up the stage in “Bad Hombres, Good Wives,” now playing at Palomar College’s Studio Theatre through May 11. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday – Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
'Bad Hombres, Good Wives' will make you laugh, cry, sing, and dance
Alyze Dreiling bows her violin. Dreiling was a semi-finalist in the European Union Conducting Competition in 2018.
Transcendent emotion pervades Palomar's Concert Hour
"The Monkey" terrorizes audiences with an uncanny twist on horror. Illustration made with Canva.
‘The Monkey’: Good, Unclean Fun
The Captain America legacy continues. Illustration made with Canva.
Brave New World carries on Captain America's legacy...
"Love Hurts" falls short of a resolution. Illustration made with Canva.
"Love Hurts"... To Watch
The Heart Eyes killer targeting the next couple. Illustration made through Canva.
Stay Single, Stay Alive
More in General Reviews
"OBX season 4 is here!" Image by Mason O'Toole.
'Outer Banks' Season 4 Disappoints
La Máquina poster oficial a través de IMP Awards.
‘La Máquina’ desarma a sus audiencias en el ring de boxeo
We Live In Time movie poster via A24.
'We Live In Time' will leave audiences tearful
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
The Joker sequel falls short of its predecessor.
It’s difficult to “put on a happy face” for the new movie “Joker: Folie á Deux”
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
About the Contributor
Weston Metzger
Weston Metzger, Staff Writer
Weston Metzger is a returning student to Palomar College studying Diesel Mechanics Technology. In his freetime he participates in a wide variety of activities, from mountain biking, to playing Magic the Gathering, to writing screenplays. After finishing his degree he hopes to work on heavy equipment while continuining his writing.
Donate to The Telescope
$70
$500
Contributed
Our Goal