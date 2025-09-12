The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
Subscribe to our Newsletter
The Telescope
The Telescope
Categories:

Comets volleyball returns to the win column, tops Wolverines in four sets

Key side-outs and heavy hits rally Palomar to a 3-1 victory over San Bernardino Valley.
Tanner Hayes, Sports Editor
September 12, 2025
Evan Odom
Palomar College’s Teiora Tinoisamoa (#6) is spiking the ball past San Bernardino Valley College’s Ashlee Zimmer (#21) and Devi’arre Lucas (#1) in the second set on Sept.10, 2025, at The Dome.

SAN MARCOS – Palomar women’s volleyball hosted San Bernardino Valley on Sept. 10 in their final match before conference play begins.

Palomar looked to regain momentum after losing its most recent matchup, a grueling five-set battle against Mt. San Jacinto.

Palomar College's Caden Pinto (#8) has blond hair and is wearing a black and red uniform. She is discussing strategy before a play in the third set with Teiora Tinoisamoa (#6), who is to left of Pinto as the Comets host San Bernardino Valley College on Sept. 10, 2025, at The Dome.
Palomar College’s Caden Pinto (#8) (right) discusses strategy before play in the third set with Teiora Tinoisamoa (#6) (left) as the Comets host San Bernardino Valley College on Sept. 10, 2025, at The Dome. (Evan Odom)

What appeared to be a dominant performance by the Comets in the first set turned into fierce competition. The Comets led 20-11 before the Wolverines rallied back. With only a 21-20 lead, Palomar’s head coach Karl Seiler called a timeout to reinvigorate the players.

The set resulted in a 25-21 Comet win capped off by back-to-back sets from Caden Pinto (#8) to outside hitter Reese Maffit (#9).

“In those key moments I go to the hitters who I can trust to put the ball away,” Pinto said. “I try to put my teammates in the best positions that we can be in so we can score.”

The second set was tight throughout, but the Wolverines pulled away and won 25-19 thanks to stellar defensive plays and big spikes from its opposite hitter Tamia Hardwick (#5).

The third set was filled with longer rallies compared to the quick points seen in the prior two. Maffit seemed to form a rivalry with Hardwick as many of the teams’ points came off spikes from the two heavy-hitters.

“Having that competition, it just motivates me to want to jump even higher and try to hit way over their blocks, especially when they are as big as how she was,” Maffit said.

Palomar secured the third set 25-20, and needed one more set to win the match.

San Bernardino jumped out to an early 7-3 lead in the fourth set, forcing Coach Seiler to call a timeout.

Captain Emma Bambe (#12) then took charge, securing key side-outs and rallies with spikes, blocks and digs that steadied the Comets.

“It’s not just one of us, we rely on each other,” Bambe said. “We’ve gone to five sets the past couple games and did not want to go to a fifth set tonight, so I just wanted to think in ‘next-ball mentality’ and really crush them in that last set”

[Show picture list]
With Bambe’s prowess on the court and strong hits from Maffit and Sierra Schoenwald (#13), Palomar regained the lead.

Up by a score of 20-17, the Comets’ momentum seemed to falter and they soon found themselves tied 22-22. Another strategic Seiler timeout led to a familiar side-out Bambe spike to break the tie.

Two plays later the Comets secured the 25-22 win on a service ace from Schoenwald, besting the Wolverines 3-1.

“San Bernardino played really well tonight, but I felt like we scrapped pretty hard to put ourselves in a position to take that fourth set,” Coach Seiler said. “We’re trying to push ourselves to win the conference itself, so we want to start making a statement that we’re here and we’re ready to come for the championship.”

The Comets will be on the road to start conference matchups against Imperial Valley at 5 p.m. on Sept. 17 before coming home to face 2023 state champion, SD Mesa at 5 p.m. on Sept. 19.

For schedule and team information visit the Palomar Athletics’ website.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Telescope
$50
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Support The Telescope! Your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
From left to right: Nahum Palacios (#5) from Santiago Canyon College is wearing a white uniform with blue cleats. He has his right arm out behind him and his right leg out in front of him as he tries to steal the white and yellow soccer ball from Palomar's Jakub Kozlowski (#9). Kozlowski is wearing a red and black uniform and has his right foot protecting the soccer ball.
Palomar men’s soccer stunned in scoreless draw to Santiago Canyon
McKynley McCulloch (#14) has her left arm in the air with a red and yellow striped ball, looking for a teammate to pass it to.
Gallery:Palomar women’s water polo blows competition out of the water
Palomar player number 19 in red kicks with his left foot but misses the ball that has been knocked away by a Santa Monica player in blue.
Palomar soccer punches back in a hard-fought draw to Santa Monica
Dana Moore (#11) jumps after getting the ball past Jazelle Magallanes from the East LA Huskies.
Gallery: Palomar's women's Soccer sweeps the East LA Huskies
Palomar volleyball players in red jerseys line up at the back of the volleyball courts with their coaches in black watching on before a game.
Palomar women’s volleyball sweeps Golden West and Santa Ana in opening homestand
Palomar player number 6 in a red uniform falls over a diving Ventura player in white attempting to dodge and surrounded by other players from both teams.
Comets come up short against Ventura with a final score of 32-21
About the Contributor
Tanner Hayes
Tanner Hayes, Sports Editor
Tanner Hayes finished the Japanese language program at Palomar College in the Spring of 2025. Now he has embarked on a quest to combine Japanese with a career in sports journalism. When he’s not talking to his dog Ginger in Japanese you can find him playing the most recent souls-like video game or meal prepping for his voracious appetite.
Donate to The Telescope
$50
$500
Contributed
Our Goal