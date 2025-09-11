The Student News Site of Palomar College

Palomar men’s soccer stunned in scoreless draw to Santiago Canyon

Comets dominate possession time but cannot find a way to score.
Tanner Hayes, Sports Editor
September 11, 2025
Griselda Garcia
Jakub Kozlowski (#9) dribbles the ball away from Nahum Palacios (#5) from Santiago Canyon College as he tries to steal the ball from Kozlowski on Sept. 9, 2025, at Minkoff Field at Palomar College.

SAN MARCOS — With only three games remaining before conference matches commence, the Comets’ men’s soccer team took on the Santiago Canyon Hawks on Sept. 9, but despite numerous scoring opportunities, Palomar was held to a 0-0 draw.

Palomar won the previous three meetings against the Hawks, and after a week which saw the Comets win for the first time this season, they entered the matchup with confidence.

The Comets gained possession of the ball early and maintained constant pressure on the opponents’ side of the field throughout the first half.

Comet forward Jakub Kozlowski (#9) took several shots that missed wide, while midfielder Ibrahim Joubran (#12) had an opportunity to score on a free kick taken just outside the box. The shot was too strong and sailed over the goal.

Palomar’s best chance of the first half came on a 44th minute corner kick taken by Dylan Bissember (#24). As a left-footer, Bissember’s shot naturally arced towards the goal from the right-side corner. Santiago Canyon’s goalkeeper leapt to secure the ball, but was bumped by a Palomar player, nullifying the set-piece.

Sam Cobain (#20) is in the center with his left arm in front of him and his right arm behind him and his right leg his out in front of him as he passes the white and yellow soccer ball to a teammate nearby.
Sam Cobain (#20) passes the ball to a nearby player in an attempt to steer the ball away from Santiago Canyon College players on Sept. 9, 2025, at Minkoff Field at Palomar College. (Griselda Garcia)

“We didn’t really get that chance to test the keeper, so I was going to hit it into his area, crowd the box and see what he does,” Bissember said. “The call was a bit fifty-fifty, but it’s understandable why he called it. Our player did hit him while he was catching the ball.”

Although both teams failed to score in the opening half, Palomar’s persistent pressure on the offensive side of the ball left the Hawks defense fatigued. Santiago Canyon addressed the issue by changing its formation, subbing out an attacker for an additional defender.

Despite the bolstered defense, Palomar continued to pursue the opponents’ goal box relentlessly.

Kozlowski had multiple shots on target that were saved by the goalkeeper. In the 75th minute, Isaac Garcia (#11) blasted a kick from close range that didn’t find the back of the net due to a deflection off the leg of a Hawks’ defender, mere inches in front of the goal.

“We got a lot of chances to score today, but with saves and deflects we didn’t get many second chances,” Kozlowski said. “We need to get more players in the box so we will be able to get the second ball, and that way we could score goals.”

In the 80th minute, Bissember had another set-piece from the right side of the box. His cross found a leaping Artem Sydorenko (#18) but his header attempt was not precise enough and the Hawks’ goalkeeper easily corralled the ball.

Palomar's Colin Goss (#4) jumps to attempt to retrieve the ball that's above his head to make a goal after a corner kick play from Palomar.
Colin Goss (#4) attempts to retrieve the ball to make a goal after a corner kick play from Palomar on Sept. 9, 2025, at Minkoff Field at Palomar College. Goss came in as a substitute in the second half. (Griselda Garcia)

The shot proved to be the Comets’ final chance in the match.

Though dissatisfied by the missed scoring opportunities in the 0-0 draw, the team’s defense earned its first shutout of the season.

“We just didn’t penetrate enough. We got some chances, but we needed to create some clear-cut chances,” Head Coach David Linenberger said. “On the positive side, this is our first shutout of the year, so I’m happy for the defense, happy for Bruin (Bailey) in goal.”

The Comets will host El Camino, the 2023 California Community College Athletic Association state champion in their next match at 6 p.m. on Sept. 12.

For schedule and team information, visit the Palomar Athletics website.

About the Contributors
Tanner Hayes
Tanner Hayes, Sports Editor
Tanner Hayes finished the Japanese language program at Palomar College in the Spring of 2025. Now he has embarked on a quest to combine Japanese with a career in sports journalism. When he’s not talking to his dog Ginger in Japanese you can find him playing the most recent souls-like video game or meal prepping for his voracious appetite.
Griselda Garcia
Griselda Garcia, Photo Editor
Griselda Garcia is the Photo Editor for the Telescope. She hopes to transfer to San Francisco State and become a photojournalist. In her free time, she likes to crochet and play video games. 
