Inside the September Palomar Governing Board meeting

The Palomar College Governing Board covered a wide range of issues at its monthly meeting on Sept. 9. Here are the highlights:

-For the first time in five years, Palomar will end the year with a deficit. The projected shortfall was more than $3 million and the actual deficit came in at just over $2 million, leaving the district’s reserves at nearly $52 million. The board also approved the 2025-26 budget, which includes a projected deficit of more than $7 million.

-Trustees voted to preemptively lay off four outreach specialists and one Confidential and Supervisory Team member tied to the TRIO program because of uncertainty over federal grant funding for the year. The vote split the board 3–2, with Trustees Judy Patacsil and Roberto Rodriguez opposed.

-The board approved emergency remediation for hazardous materials in classrooms NS-121 and NS-125. The work is expected to take two to three weekends to complete but could extend to six if there are any unforeseen delays.

Other key takeaways:

The dispute regarding a cost-of-living adjustment for classified employees continued.

Chris Yatooma confirmed as interim vice president of finance.

Tim Leslie appointed Director of Behavioral Health and Wellness, filling the vacancy left by Patrick Saviano.

Rising Scholars grant renewed for three more years.

Trustees approved joining a program to build fast-track degree and certificate programs made up entirely of shortened courses.

Fifty-seven Palomar students took part in the Camp Pendleton commencement for military-affiliated graduates

