The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
Subscribe to our Newsletter
The Telescope
The Telescope
Categories:

Inside the September Palomar Governing Board meeting

From budgets to TRIO, here are the decisions that matter explained in minutes, not hours.
Victoria Gudmundson, Editor-in-chief
September 11, 2025
Griselda Garcia
The crowd at the September governing board meeting filled with green Council of Classified Employee’s (CCE) shirts on Sept. 9, 2025

The Palomar College Governing Board covered a wide range of issues at its monthly meeting on Sept. 9. Here are the highlights:

-For the first time in five years, Palomar will end the year with a deficit. The projected shortfall was more than $3 million and the actual deficit came in at just over $2 million, leaving the district’s reserves at nearly $52 million. The board also approved the 2025-26 budget, which includes a projected deficit of more than $7 million.

-Trustees voted to preemptively lay off four outreach specialists and one Confidential and Supervisory Team member tied to the TRIO program because of uncertainty over federal grant funding for the year. The vote split the board 3–2, with Trustees Judy Patacsil and Roberto Rodriguez opposed.

-The board approved emergency remediation for hazardous materials in classrooms NS-121 and NS-125. The work is expected to take two to three weekends to complete but could extend to six if there are any unforeseen delays.

Governing Board Trustee hunched over covering, his mouth during the constituent reports at the September 10, 2025 meeting.
Governing Board Trustee Roberto Rodriguez listening in during constituent reports. (Griselda Garcia)

Other key takeaways:

  • The dispute regarding a cost-of-living adjustment for classified employees continued.
  • Chris Yatooma confirmed as interim vice president of finance.
  • Tim Leslie appointed Director of Behavioral Health and Wellness, filling the vacancy left by Patrick Saviano.
  • Rising Scholars grant renewed for three more years.
  • Trustees approved joining a program to build fast-track degree and certificate programs made up entirely of shortened courses.
  • Fifty-seven Palomar students took part in the Camp Pendleton commencement for military-affiliated graduates

For an in-depth breakdown, listen to our governing board recap podcast.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Telescope
$50
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Support The Telescope! Your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Campus News
A green overhead traffic sign at Palomar College reads “Do Not Enter” on one side and “Exit” on the other, with a stop sign visible nearby at the campus parking structure entrance.
Upcoming lockdown drill may cause interruptions
Palomar's Pride Center open house flyer courtesy of Palomar Pride Center
Pride Center opens doors for Welcome Week
A concrete walkway with red curbing leads toward a large red brick building labeled "NS" (Natural Sciences), framed by lush trees and foliage under a bright blue sky.
Fire alarm goes off in NS building
Exterior view of Palomar College’s Library and Learning Resource Center, a modern glass building with angled support beams and sliding glass entrance doors.
Summer heat didn’t slow Palomar’s Governing Board
Exterior view of the Industrial Technology Center T-Building at Palomar College, located near student parking lot 12.
Palomar professor secures $500K grant for water technology program
Entrance to the Palomar College Comet Café food court, showing a sign with a red arrow pointing to the entrance doors.
Palomar food court re-opens this fall
More in News
From left to right: Dean of Instruction Jenny Ferrero, Superintendent/President Star Rivera-Lacey, Professor Joseph Lucido, Vice President of Instruction Tina Recalde, and Professor Jessica Newman. (Courtesy Photo)
A bachelor’s degree at Palomar is on the horizon
Peter Bowman, a political science professor at Palomar College, sits in his office in front of a bookcase in San Marcos, Calif. Bowman recently spoke with The Telescope about the uncertainty of democracy under the Trump administration.
Expert Insight Part III: Freedom of Speech
Peter Bowman, a political science professor at Palomar College, poses for a photo in the MD Building on the San Marcos campus. Bowman recently spoke with The Telescope about the state of democracy under the Trump administration.
Expert Insight Part II: DOGE’s Influence
Jason Pache, left, a staff writer for The Telescope, speaks with Peter Bowman, a political science professor at Palomar College, during a Q&A about the uncertainty of democracy under the Trump administration.
Expert Insight Part I: Democratic Backsliding
Darrell Tittle, a student member of Rising Scholars, at the Transfer Recognition ceremony at Palomar College on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Tittle is transferring to the University of California, Berkeley, majoring in English and Political Science.
Palomar celebrates transfer student achievements
Tomas Quetzal De Crane (right), of the K'iché Maya/Crow/Navajo nations, led students and faculty in a dance to celebrate community at the Solidarity and Strength Festival on April 26 at Palomar College.
The weather couldn't stop solidarity at Palomar
About the Contributors
Victoria Gudmundson
Victoria Gudmundson, Editor-in-Chief
Victoria Gudmundson is the Editor-in-Chief of The Telescope and continues to run the Opinions desk. A returning student with a B.A. in English, Victoria is currently working toward an A.S. in Multimedia Journalism and a certificate in Graphic Design. In her time at The Telescope, she has received awards for opinion writing, magazine design, and illustration. Her goal this year is to build a welcoming newsroom and establish The Telescope as the go-to source for campus news. Outside the newsroom, Victoria enjoys creative writing, digital art, and crochet, and she has a knack for balancing her love of storytelling with a flair for design.
Griselda Garcia
Griselda Garcia, Photo Editor
Griselda Garcia is the Photo Editor for the Telescope. She hopes to transfer to San Francisco State and become a photojournalist. In her free time, she likes to crochet and play video games. 
Donate to The Telescope
$50
$500
Contributed
Our Goal