Upcoming lockdown drill may cause interruptions

SAN MARCOS — The Palomar Community College District will conduct emergency lockdown preparedness drills at all locations, including the Early Childhood Education Lab Schools.

The drills will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 10, with one initiating at 9 a.m. and the other at 6 p.m. Students and staff can expect announcements via text, email and desk phones, from the emergency notification system and they will be announced over the loudspeakers. All those on campus are required to participate, but the drill should not last longer than 10 minutes, according to an email from Palomar.

During the drill, students should be ready to follow instructions given to them by a staff or faculty. If a student is outside a classroom, it is important to find the nearest room. Remember to only use cellphones if it’s a medical emergency or if instructed to do so. All participants should wait for an official “all-clear” from an official announcement or campus police officer.