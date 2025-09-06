The Student News Site of Palomar College

Upcoming lockdown drill may cause interruptions

Lockdown drills planned at all Palomar campuses this Wednesday.
Gabi Blanco, Design Editor
September 6, 2025
Hector Flores
A “Do Not Enter” sign at Palomar College directs traffic near the main campus parking structure.

SAN MARCOS — The Palomar Community College District will conduct emergency lockdown preparedness drills at all locations, including the Early Childhood Education Lab Schools.

The drills will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 10, with one initiating at 9 a.m. and the other at 6 p.m. Students and staff can expect announcements via text, email and desk phones, from the emergency notification system and they will be announced over the loudspeakers. All those on campus are required to participate, but the drill should not last longer than 10 minutes, according to an email from Palomar.

During the drill, students should be ready to follow instructions given to them by a staff or faculty. If a student is outside a classroom, it is important to find the nearest room. Remember to only use cellphones if it’s a medical emergency or if instructed to do so. All participants should wait for an official “all-clear” from an official announcement or campus police officer.

About the Contributor
Gabi Blanco
Gabi Blanco, Design Editor
Gabi Blanco is a transgender designer and scholar here at Palomar College. She is a 3rd year student and is working on her Graphic Communications degree, and is planning to transfer to CSU Long Beach. Gabi has received multiple certificates for her work on Impact Magazine, and is looking to further improve upon what she has already accomplished. In her spare time, you may find Gabi playing card games with friends, or looking up new recipes to cook up for dinner.
