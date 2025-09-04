Pride Center opens doors for Welcome Week

SAN MARCOS — From workshops to film screenings, the Pride Center is hosting a week of events for students from Sept 8. to Sept. 12.

To kick things off, a financial aid workshop will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 9 in the Pride Center (ST-72). Attendees will learn about scholarship and grant opportunities.

The Pride Center Open House will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 10 in ST-72. This open house is an opportunity for students to meet the center’s staff and counselors. There will be coffee, lemonade, and snacks provided.

The last event of Welcome Week is a film screening of the documentary “Man Made” on Thursday, Sept. 11.

The documentary follows four transgender men who prepare to compete in TransFitcon, an exclusively transgender bodybuilding competition.

A pre-show reception will take place an hour before showtime at 4:30 p.m. in the Pride Center. The film screening will begin at 5:30 p.m. in D-10, followed by a Q&A with Mason Caminiti, who is featured in the documentary.

For more information, visit the Pride Center’s website.