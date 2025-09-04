The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
Pride Center opens doors for Welcome Week

The center will host a series of events to help students learn about resources, meet staff and explore community programs
Evelyn Galan Acevedo, Multimedia Editor
September 4, 2025
Palomar Pride Center
Palomar’s Pride Center open house flyer courtesy of Palomar Pride Center

SAN MARCOS — From workshops to film screenings, the Pride Center is hosting a week of events for students from Sept 8. to Sept. 12.

To kick things off, a financial aid workshop will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 9 in the Pride Center (ST-72). Attendees will learn about scholarship and grant opportunities.

The Pride Center Open House will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 10 in ST-72. This open house is an opportunity for students to meet the center’s staff and counselors. There will be coffee, lemonade, and snacks provided.

The last event of Welcome Week is a film screening of the documentary “Man Made” on Thursday, Sept. 11.

The documentary follows four transgender men who prepare to compete in TransFitcon, an exclusively transgender bodybuilding competition.

A pre-show reception will take place an hour before showtime at 4:30 p.m. in the Pride Center. The film screening will begin at 5:30 p.m. in D-10, followed by a Q&A with Mason Caminiti, who is featured in the documentary.

For more information, visit the Pride Center’s website.

Evelyn Galan Acevedo, Multimedia Editor
Evelyn Galan Acevedo is a Film/Television major at Palomar. In her free time, she enjoys reading, playing video games, and listening to music. 
