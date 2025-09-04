Club rush kicks off at Palomar

Palomar College’s two-day Club Rush began on Wednesday, offering students the opportunity to browse various clubs and sign up for ones that appeal to them.

Held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both Sept. 3 and Sept. 4, Club Rush offers students the opportunity to join numerous clubs that pique interests, spark curiosities, and push comfort zones encouraging students to try new things.

The many available clubs offer a variety of subjects to get involved with.

Some share similarities with courses like Psychology Club, while others are rooted in languages like the Japanese Club and World Language Club.

Some even revolve around hobbies such as Chess Club and K-Pop Club.

Elijah Barnes, president of Chess Club, uses days like Club Rush to gain more members and grow the group.

“Our members are very open, willing and able to teach new players the game and show them the ropes,” Barnes said.

There is also room for those who may not want to play but would rather assist in running the social media and advertising for the club with flyers and videos.

The Palomar Wildlife Club focuses on wildlife conservation, and President Kianna Monaco, a sophomore, encourages students to join by outlining the club’s planned events for the year.

“We do a lot of outdoor activities like birding, tide-pooling, beach cleanups, trail restoration, and in November we will be doing a camping trip to Anza-Borrego to go stargazing,” Monaco said.

Elizabeth Hernandez, a freshman at Palomar, signed up for the K-Pop Club because of her history with the cultural music genre.

“I originally had a past interest in the K-Pop community and wanted to reconnect with the music I used to listen to,” Hernandez said.

Whether you are a K-Pop expert or just seeking to dance and try new things, K-Pop Club is a fun way to expand horizons.

“It may not be your music preference, but it doesn’t hurt to try a different club with different music tastes than you,” Hernandez said.