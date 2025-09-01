Telescope Talks | First Taste of Palomar College’s Comet Café

The Telescope editors Victoria Gudmundson, Elizabeth Aguilar, Tanner Hayes and Evelyn Galan visited the new Comet Café at Palomar College’s San Marcos campus. Following the Palomar College Governing Board’s approval of a new food services contract with PFD Management Inc. in April 2025, the café opened last week with expanded dining options for students. The editors sampled a variety of menu items and shared their impressions. Produced by The Telescope, Palomar College’s independent student-run newspaper.