Summer heat didn’t slow Palomar’s Governing Board

From food security partnerships to contract disputes, trustees took on wide-ranging issues across June, July, and August.
Victoria Gudmundson, Editor-in-Chief
August 29, 2025
Elizabeth Aguilar
Palomar’s Learning Resource Center(LRC) could soon share the spotlight as trustees weigh rotating regular board meetings to education center locations.

SAN MARCOS — Over the summer, Palomar College’s Governing Board tackled major issues that will shape the district in the year ahead, including labor disputes, meeting accessibility, and the possibility of a new bond measure.

In June, the governing board swore in new student trustee, Ariel Fridman. Trustees also approved a tentative budget for July and August, with the final budget scheduled for a September vote.

Similar to previous meetings, public comments centered on staffing issues, with classified employees raising new concerns about transparency in converting grant-funded positions to permanent roles and concerns with the upcoming cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).

Trustees discussed a proposal to rotate regular governing board meetings between the San Marcos campus and Palomar’s education centers. The regular monthly meeting is usually held on the main campus in the Learning Resource Center (LRC) on the second Tuesday of the month. While the workshops the board attend already rotate, trustees expressed interest in expanding the practice and said logistics would be worked out later this year.

The board also approved a partnership with Feeding San Diego to support food distributions and food rescue efforts through Palomar’s Food and Nutrition Center. The no-cost agreement is intended to expand services for students experiencing food insecurity, strengthening the college’s resources to ensure access to reliable nutrition as part of its student retention and support efforts.

By July, tensions over staffing and COLA had not cooled. Members of the Council of Classified Employees (CCE) again pressed the board to address vacant positions and uphold cost-of-living increases.

Following up on a request by Board President Jacqueline Kaiser at a previous meeting, the trustees heard a “Meet a Trustee” proposal designed to give students and community members more informal opportunities to connect with board members. It was noted that open office hours and appointments could be implemented as soon as next month.

In August, the COLA dispute came to the forefront. Union representatives argued that denying this year’s 2.3 percent adjustment violated the CCE contract, which specifies that COLAs under 3 percent should be automatic. Honoring the adjustment would cost just over $700,000, which union leaders said the district could afford from its multimillion-dollar reserves.

Trustees also received a detailed presentation on Palomar’s aging facilities, including the arts buildings and the old library, and what projects might be covered by a future bond measure. The board voted 3–2 to approve a community survey to gauge voter support. Trustees Holly Hamilton-Bleakley, Roberto Rodriguez, and Judy Patacsil supported the move, while Kaiser and Yvette Acosta opposed.

With staffing disputes, COLA negotiations, and long-term facilities planning dominating summer discussions, trustees are preparing for an active fall semester. The Governing Board is scheduled to finalize the district’s budget and continue addressing these issues at its next meeting. The meeting is open to the public and will be held at 5 p.m. on Sept. 9 in LRC-436 or via Zoom.

Visit BoardDocs for more information.

