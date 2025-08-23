Palomar food court re-opens this fall

SAN MARCOS — As the fall 2025 semester begins, Palomar will celebrate the grand opening of the café after went under new management.

Over the summer, the new food contractor, PFD Management, began preparing to open the PFD Café at Palomar College’s main campus in San Marcos. The food court and coffee station are set to hold a grand opening from Aug. 25 through Aug. 29.

Regular hours for the coffee station inside the Student Union (SU) will be Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The food court next to the bookstore will be open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Students can expect PFD’s Café menu to include breakfast, snacks, lunch, grab and go items and more. There will be hot selections in both the food court and the coffee station, according to an email sent out on Wednesday, Aug 20.

Students who attend the grand opening and sign up for PFD’s customer list are eligible to win prizes.