Palomar football builds momentum ahead of fall kickoff

After a tough 2024 season, Palomar football is training hard for a comeback this fall.
Evelyn Galan Acevedo, Staff Writer
May 21, 2025
Hector Flores
Palomar Football head coach Joe Early

SAN MARCOS –– Palomar’s football team has been training hard in their new stadium, in preparation for the season that begins in August.

Joe Early, the head coach who has been with Palomar since 1988, said that the spring training sessions have focused on player development.

“I’ve seen everyone putting in a lot of effort and making great strides,” Early said in an email interview.

In the 2024-25 season, the Comets finished with a record of four wins and six losses, but the players are remaining hopeful.

Defensive Back Lucas Valencia believes that fostering a strong team culture could lead them to a bowl game victory.

“What I hope to achieve is to play well enough to go D1,” Defensive Back James Coddington said.

Coach Early strives for his players to succeed in both sports and academics.

This year, 5 players have committed to four-year institutions, while others have received offers, according to Palomar’s athletics website.

The team has also welcomed two new coaches who will contribute their expertise.

Aron Gideon, the new Offensive Line coach, is a former UCLA team captain who has experience coaching at the Division 1 level. Ian Seau, the new Defensive Ends coach, is a graduate of The University of Nevada who played briefly with both Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills.

The first game of the season will take place on Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. against Ventura College.

For more information, visit the Palomar athletics website.

