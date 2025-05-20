The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
The Telescope
The Telescope
Categories:

Palomar softball reaches championship game, falls short of title

The Comets recovered from a first-round loss and battled their way to the state championship game.
Taylor Leonard and Mason O’Toole
May 20, 2025
Palomar Athletics
2025 Palomar Softball team celebrating.

The Comets’ hard-fought season ended after missing opportunities to attack their opponents’ offense during the State Championships at West Valley College on May 15-18.

Palomar’s softball team entered the state tournament as the No. 3 seed in the South, boasting a 40-3 overall record and an undefeated conference run. After two dominant home playoff matchups, the Comets hoped to capture the sixth state title in program history.

Over the weekend, the Comets played six games over four days against San Mateo, Modesto, West Valley, El Camino, and Yuba in a double-elimination tournament.

Game 1- Palomar 2, San Mateo 4

Lauren Doepping at bat. (Palomar Athletics)

Palomar entered the state tournament, facing off against No. 2 San Mateo to start the weekend.

San Mateo took a 1-0 lead in the second inning after Love Cabanas hit an RBI single.

The offensive momentum carried into the fourth inning as San Mateo’s bats stayed consistent, including a double by Ava Mendoza, making it 2-0 for the Bulldogs.

In the sixth inning, the Comets began to make a comeback, scoring two runs in the inning from back-to-back RBI singles from Isabella De Filippis and Gisele Gonzalez, making the score 3-2

The late-inning rally from Palomar wasn’t enough, and the Comets lost the opening game to San Mateo 4-2. Palomar was now one loss away from elimination.

Game 2 – Palomar 3, Modesto 1

Breanna Lutz screaming with excitement after scoring. (Palomar Athletics)

Facing No. 4 Modesto, Palomar got the bats going early when Isabella De Filippis singled to drive in Breanna Lutz, making it 1-0 Comets in the first inning.

In the second inning, the Comets’ offense continued to score when star third baseman Breanna Lutz hit a two-run home run to left center field, giving Palomar a 3-1 lead.

Nevaeh Haywood, the starting pitcher for the Comets, delivered a jaw-dropping performance over four innings, allowing just three hits and one run with two strikeouts.

Modesto attempted to make a sixth-inning comeback, but it was too late as the Comets got three lights-out innings from Maddie Bedolla to secure the win for the Comets.

Game 3 – Palomar 9, West Valley 0

The Comets continued to put their foot on the gas as the game started off with a three-run double off the bat of Alexis Huey.

Palomar’s hitters dominated at the plate in the second inning as Zoe Karam hit a two-run double, extending the lead over West Valley 5- 0.

In the third inning, the Comets’ bats added insurance runs when Gisele Gonzalez singled to score a run, improving the lead to 6-0.

“My biggest challenge this season has definitely been my hitting. It’s more about me getting hard on myself when I do bad, and I just need to relax at the plate, erase all the bad things that I did, and go to the next pitch,” Gonzalez said.

Lauren Doepping hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, giving Palomar a nine-run lead and securing the victory over West Valley.

Game 4 – Palomar 4 El Camino 1

The Comets kept on rolling after a third win in a row over El Camino, 4-1.

The matchup started slow, but El Camino took the lead in the third inning with a sacrifice fly, bringing in the game’s first run.

Palomar got on board in the fifth inning when first baseman Zoe Karam hit a single to bring in Breanna Lutz to tie the game 1-1.

The Comets didn’t stop there, as they came out in the sixth inning hungry to win as second baseman Josephine Hueberger hit a massive bases-loaded triple, giving them a 4-1 lead and the win.

“Honestly, I’m a third year, so state has really been motivating me. In the last two years, my freshman year, we made it to the championship and lost twice. Last year, we got beat pretty badly, and this year we are so competitive. I’m just ready to take a win,” Heuberger said.

Game 5 – Palomar 10 Yuba 1

Josephine Heuberger screaming with emotion after scoring. (Palomar Athletics)

The outcome of this game decided whether Palomar would advance to the championship game and have a rematch against San Mateo.

The first two innings included no hits by either team and multiple strikeouts. But when Palomar was up to bat in the third inning, it seemed they found their momentum from the previous games.

The third inning started with a leadoff single by Taylor Armstrong. The next batter was a sacrifice bunt, and the next a groundout, setting it up as another scoreless inning.

The top of the lineup had other plans, and Breanna Lutz walked. Josephine Heuberger was up with runners on the corners and hit an impressive home run to go up 3-0.

After another single and walk by the Comet’s, they hit back-to-back triples from Alexis Huey and Isabella De Filippis, making it a 6-0 Comet’s lead.

The Comets then scored four more runs in the sixth inning, three of which came from Zoe Karam, who hit a three-run home run, leading to a 10-1 lead and a win to advance the Comets to the championship game.

“[The team] is so close and tight, and I just play for them whenever I come out here. Same in the classroom, if I don’t excel in the classroom, I don’t even come out [to the field], so my teammates are my biggest driving force,” Armstrong said.

Game 6 – Palomar 4 San Mateo 7

Nevaeh Haywood throwing a pitch. (Palomar Athletics)

The Comets faced San Mateo in the championship game, a must-win or go-home scenario.

Palomar’s offense found its rhythm in the second inning and was determined to take the state title in the championship game. Josephine Heuberger reached base on an error by San Mateo, extending the lead 2-0.

However, San Mateo answered back in the third inning with the bats staying consistent, including a two-run single by Nohemi Livingston.

San Mateo’s offensive momentum carried into the fourth inning as Nevaeh Haywood struggled on the mound, allowing six hits and five runs.

In the fifth inning, San Mateo emphasized how ready the team was to win the state title, as the bats were unstoppable. Ale Phillips hit a two-run single, extending San Mateo’s lead over Palomar 7-2.

The Comets attempted to secure the victory against San Mateo, forcing another game, with the hitters finding motivation at the plate. Breanna Lutz and Josephine Heuberger hit back-to-back singles in the sixth inning, bringing the energy into the dugout. Alexis Huey also wanted to join the offense, hitting a two-run single.

San Mateo defeated Palomar in the seventh inning after three back-to-back-to-back groundouts ended the Comets’ memorable season.

“You know, we take a lot of pride in our program continuing to maintain its success and traditions. Once a year, we have new players, and so we want every single girl that comes here and every team to experience the success that we have,” Head Coach Lacey Craft said.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Telescope
$50
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Support The Telescope! Your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Palomar Women's Sports
Breanna Lutz on base after a hit.
Comet Athlete Spotlight: Breanna Lutz
Palomar women's basketball player Kylee Trujillo posed in a feature photo.
Comet Athlete Spotlight: Kylee Trujillo
Palomar softball team celebrates after defeating Cerritos College and advancing to the state playoffs.
Comets Softball sweeps Cerritos, advances to State Championship series
Palomar's softball team huddle before taking their first at bats against Southwestern College ,which they went on to defeat 10-1
Perfect season, perfect honors: Palomar softball claims 12 PCAC awards
Thumbnail from interview with Lacey Craft and Mark Eldridge
IMPACT: Behind the Plate
Center Fielder #1 Gisele Gonzalez surrounded by teammates after her solo home run against College of the Canyons on May 2 in San Marcos.
Palomar softball sweeps Canyons in round one of the playoffs
More in Sports
Carter Jorissen with his catching mask off in between a play.
Comet Athlete Spotlight: Carter Jorissen
Comets watch and cheer as their teammate is up to bat. Comets' present record this season is 34-11. Photo credit: Lexi Thurman
Comets come out on top against San Diego Mesa
Outfielder #3 Justin Tucker after scoring a run against San Diego Mesa College on May 8.
Comets advance to the regional finals with three straight wins
Pitcher #27 Jacob Imoto comes in as a reliever against Pasadena City College on May 3 in San Marcos.
Palomar rallies back to overcome Pasadena City in round one
Palomar Softball celebrates after #11 Josephine Heuberger's walk-off hit win against San Diego Mesa College.
Comets softball to host Canyons in round one of playoffs
Photo of Tyler Yraceburn courtesy of Palomar Athletics.
Comet Athlete Spotlight: Tyler Yraceburn
About the Contributors
Taylor Leonard
Taylor Leonard, Assistant Sports Editor
Taylor Leonard is an inspired sports journalist that has dreamed of working for the San Diego Padres since she was little. This will be her last semester here at Palomar receiving an associates degree in Multimedia Journalism and is planning on getting an internship with the Padres after graduation. Outside of school, you can find her being outdoors with her one year old Golden Retriever Gwynn named after former Padres player Tony Gwynn.
Mason O’Toole
Mason O’Toole, Staff Writer
Mason O’Toole is a Telescope staff writer who is majoring in Broadcast Journalism with plans to become a sports announcer. He has applied to transfer to SDSU, Point Loma, and Cal Poly, SLO in the Fall 2025. When not working or taking classes, he surfs, goes to the gym or spends time with his friends.
Donate to The Telescope
$50
$500
Contributed
Our Goal