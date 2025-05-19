Palomar jazz turns up the tempo

SAN MARCOS — Palomar College will be hosting a jazz ensemble concert with various old and new rhythms and melodies.

Directed by Mackenzie Leighton, the concert aims to explore a variety of musical rhythms beginning at 7 p.m. on May 21 in the Howard Brubeck Theatre.

“We’ll have a broad range of big band styles,” Leighton said. “Some Latin, New Orleans, and straight-ahead Jazz will be performed.”

One of the pieces they will be playing is “Let’s Face the Music and Dance,” which is an old romantic classic that was published in 1936 by Irving Berlin for the film “Follow the Fleet,” and introduced by Fred Astaire.

“I’m most excited for ‘Let’s Face the Music and Dance,’ because it’s slow and romantic. But we are doing a twist on it, where it is fast and energetic,” drummer Ryan Mohammadpour said.

Nathanial Deuterman, another drummer from the ensemble, said he’s looking forward to performing “Take the A Train.” He described the groovy track, originally performed by Duke Ellington, as his personal favorite in jazz music.

Palomar will be joined by the San Marcos High School jazz bands, who will play in between the Palomar sets.

“I went to San Marcos High School, they’re really passionate about jazz,” vocalist Maika Parks said. “I admired the jazz band, and the directors are really good. You can tell the students are having a blast.”

Most of the performers came from high school jazz bands. They are very excited to collaborate with San Marcos High School and show what they have been preparing during the semester.

“I’m excited for this concert, and for people to come and check it out. Everybody is going to love it and enjoy it,” guitarist Sergio Rojas said.

For more information on the performance and ticket pricing, click here.