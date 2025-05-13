The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
The Telescope
The Telescope
Categories:

Stepping into the spotlight: Palomar’s Faculty Dance Concert

Experience the rhythm and artistry of Palomar College’s dance community as the Faculty Dance Concert takes the stage.
Taylor Leonard, Assistant Sports Editor
May 13, 2025
The Faculty Dance Concert flyer. (Photo courtesy of Palomar Performing Arts)

Renovating Palomar dance, the 28th annual Faculty Dance Concert aims to showcase the passion, creativity, and skill of its performers.

Directed by Patriceann Mead, the extravaganza will take place at 7 p.m. on May 16 and 2 p.m. on May 17 in the Howard Brubeck Theatre. Mead described the performance as a celebration of the students and faculty in the diverse range of classes offered by the dance program. 

“It’s an opportunity for the faculty to show their work and the students to dance with the faculty showing the community the unique and vibrant program that we have at Palomar,” Mead said.

Mead said the concert highlights what students have learned after a year of hard work and dedication, serving as a public showcase of their growth and accomplishments in the program.

“The students that come to these classes want to perform and the teachers that are a part of the concert all love to choreograph. We love the enthusiasm and the excitement that the students have walking into the door,” Mead said.

Head shot of production assistant Sydney Huffman. (Photo courtesy of Sydney Huffman)

Production assistant Sydney Huffman has been a member of the dance department for three years. Huffman said she would describe the concert as a beautiful way to witness all the dedication and hard work come together.

The Palomar Dance Department has made a significant impact on her life and joining the program was a life-changing decision.

“Molly Faulkner and Patriceann Mead have been amazing mentors, always encouraging and pushing me to be the best version of myself. I am so, so lucky to have them in my life, and would not be the person I am today without their influence,” she said.

The performance is an opportunity for faculty and students to create memories before the end of the semester.

As the concert date approaches, Huffman expressed her excitement about experiencing the behind-the-scenes process and watching the production come to life.

“I love dancing and being on stage, but it’s so exciting being backstage and to see all the work that goes into it. There is so much you have to do regarding getting music and program info and all of that stuff, and it’s kinda like a puzzle,” Huffman said.

For more information on the Faculty Dance Concert and to purchase tickets, check out the Palomar Performing Arts Website.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Telescope
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Support The Telescope! Your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Arts & Culture
Low string section rehearsing their musical number for Saturday's show at the Brubeck Theater.
'Art That Positively Vibrates' sets Palomar in motion
Cartel drama and forbidden romance light up the stage in “Bad Hombres, Good Wives,” now playing at Palomar College’s Studio Theatre through May 11. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday – Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
'Bad Hombres, Good Wives' will make you laugh, cry, sing, and dance
The cast of "Bad Hombres, Good Wives" pose for a picture in costume. The show highlights narco-novela comedic influences and cultural diversity. (Photo courtesy of Palomar Performing Arts).
'Bad Hombres, Good Wives,' brings comedy, culture, and chaos to the Palomar stage
"Symphony of Colors" is a performance that aims to redefine visual elements through musical sound. Illustration made with Canva.
Palomar presents a symphony you can see
Active Minds members pose for a picture, (from left to right) Humayra Ebadi, Adrian Reyes Cabezas, Lumen Charlton, and Mark Marasigan.
Palomar blooms in Earth Day celebration
The cast of "Ride the Cyclone" (back row left to right) Caleb Wohlgemuth, Olive Zalevsky, Lance Holmes; (front row left to right) Zaine Hahn, Autumn Lowe, Mya Feiga. Courtesy of Palomar Performing Arts.
Dare to 'Ride the Cyclone'
More in Palomar Arts & Culture
The Palomar Comet Concert Band presents a performance that aims to experiment with texture in music.
Hear the music of Palomar's comets
From left to right: Tristan Murphy and Phoenix Velona rehearsing for "Alice by Heart." Photo courtesy of Palomar Performing Arts.
'Alice By Heart': The Musical
Taken at the Palomar Choral Academy in summer showing Palomar's singers, community members and high schoolers. Courtesy of John Russell
Palomar Chorale and Chamber singers present 'December Stillness'
Exia Albistegui-DuBois, Lily Eichner and Kayli Dela Vega pose in costume. Courtesy of Palomar Performing Arts.
Palomar's performing arts gears up to fight monsters
The Agogo Drum and Dance Ensemble performs during a previous Noche Havana performance.
Noche Havana, a night of music, dance, and culture, coming soon to Palomar
Mariachi Arco-Iris de Los Angeles pose for a group photo after their performance in front of the student union on October 10
The Celebration of Latinx Heritage Month and National Coming Out Day comes to Palomar College
About the Contributor
Taylor Leonard
Taylor Leonard, Assistant Sports Editor
Taylor Leonard is an inspired sports journalist that has dreamed of working for the San Diego Padres since she was little. This will be her last semester here at Palomar receiving an associates degree in Multimedia Journalism and is planning on getting an internship with the Padres after graduation. Outside of school, you can find her being outdoors with her one year old Golden Retriever Gwynn named after former Padres player Tony Gwynn.
Donate to The Telescope
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal