Stepping into the spotlight: Palomar’s Faculty Dance Concert

Renovating Palomar dance, the 28th annual Faculty Dance Concert aims to showcase the passion, creativity, and skill of its performers.

Directed by Patriceann Mead, the extravaganza will take place at 7 p.m. on May 16 and 2 p.m. on May 17 in the Howard Brubeck Theatre. Mead described the performance as a celebration of the students and faculty in the diverse range of classes offered by the dance program.

“It’s an opportunity for the faculty to show their work and the students to dance with the faculty showing the community the unique and vibrant program that we have at Palomar,” Mead said.

Mead said the concert highlights what students have learned after a year of hard work and dedication, serving as a public showcase of their growth and accomplishments in the program.

“The students that come to these classes want to perform and the teachers that are a part of the concert all love to choreograph. We love the enthusiasm and the excitement that the students have walking into the door,” Mead said.

Production assistant Sydney Huffman has been a member of the dance department for three years. Huffman said she would describe the concert as a beautiful way to witness all the dedication and hard work come together.

The Palomar Dance Department has made a significant impact on her life and joining the program was a life-changing decision.

“Molly Faulkner and Patriceann Mead have been amazing mentors, always encouraging and pushing me to be the best version of myself. I am so, so lucky to have them in my life, and would not be the person I am today without their influence,” she said.

The performance is an opportunity for faculty and students to create memories before the end of the semester.

As the concert date approaches, Huffman expressed her excitement about experiencing the behind-the-scenes process and watching the production come to life.

“I love dancing and being on stage, but it’s so exciting being backstage and to see all the work that goes into it. There is so much you have to do regarding getting music and program info and all of that stuff, and it’s kinda like a puzzle,” Huffman said.

For more information on the Faculty Dance Concert and to purchase tickets, check out the Palomar Performing Arts Website.