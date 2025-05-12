Perfect season, perfect honors: Palomar softball claims 12 PCAC awards

Success runs deep in the history of Palomar softball and this year was no exception. The Comets dominated the Pacific Coast Conference, going 15-0, and the team also dominated the conference awards. Palomar softball racked up an impressive 12 PCAC awards, with 11 standout players and head coach Lacey Craft winning yet another Coach of the Year award.

Here are the 12 award winners for Palomar Softball in 2025.

Gallery • 10 Photos Hector Flores Third baseman #21 Breanna Lutz hit a single that led to a walk off victory against College of the Canyons in game two of a double header. The Comets won game two 12-4.

Breanna Lutz – Pacific Coast Athletic Conference (PCAC) Player of the Year

Sophomore infielder Breanna Lutz had one of the greatest seasons in the history of community college softball. As a freshman, Lutz also won the PCAC conference player of the year, sporting a .489 batting average and seven home runs to her name. Lutz’s sophomore season was somehow even greater. Batting a state-best .570 with nine home runs and zero strikeouts. Lutz has coaches calling her “one of the all-time great players” in Palomar softball history. Lutz has now won back-to-back PCAC Player of the Year awards and is a nationally honored player. She has left her mark at Palomar and should be an automatic Palomar Athletics Hall of Famer.



Maddie Bedolla – Pacific Coast Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year

Maddie Bedolla has been a dominant pitcher in the circle for the Comets all year, posting a 1.36 ERA with 128 strikeouts and a 0.99 WHIP. Her ability to attack hitters and challenge the strike zone makes her hard to hit against. In 27 innings pitched in conference games, Bedolla was lights out, posting a 0.00 ERA. A heavy workload for Bedolla this season has raised injury concerns towards the end of the season, where she missed five of the Comets’ last seven games.

Lacey Craft- Pacific Coast Athletic Conference Coach of the Year

In her 15th season as the head coach of the Palomar Softball program, Lacey Craft received her 10th PCAC Coach of the Year honor. Craft has led the Comets to 11 straight PCAC conference championships. She has an all-time coaching record of 210-17 and won two state championships with the Comets in 2013 and 2015.



Josephine Heuberger – First Team All-PCAC

Sophomore second baseman Josephine Heuberger provided the Comets with high-level defense and a steady bat in the top of the order. Heuberger posted a .955 fielding percentage in 41 games, with only five errors charged to her. Batting second in the order for the Comets, Heuberger provides a great security blanket for leadoff hitter Breanna Lutz. Heuberger hit .429 with two home runs, 38 RBI, and seven stolen bases. This is Heuberger’s second time receiving First Team All-PCAC honors.



Lauren Doepping – First Team All-PCAC

After decommitting from the University of Nevada, a Division I softball program, Lauren Doepping came to Palomar and made an impact in her first college season. In 42 games for the Comets, Doepping has a batting average of .495, the second-highest on the Comets team. Her seven home runs are the third most on the Palomar squad. Doepping also drove in 40 RBIs and struck out only 12 times on the season.

Nevaeh Haywood – First Team All-PCAC

Nevaeh Haywood had a stellar sophomore season for the Comets. Through 34 games, she has posted a 1.62 ERA with 98 strikeouts in 121 innings pitched. On March 12, Haywood threw a no-hitter against conference rival San Diego City, pitching five innings with seven strikeouts in a blowout 18-0 victory. Haywood backed up an impressive freshman season with an even better sophomore season as she was vital to the Comets’ success.

Zoe Karam – First Team All-PCAC

Zoe Karam led the Comets with 12 home runs during the season. Karam transferred to Palomar from Boise State University, where she played in a handful of games in 2023. Karam had a .443 batting average, .530 on-base percentage, and .959 slugging percentage at the plate this season for the Comets. She also drove in 48 RBIs, with 19 walks and only five strikeouts. Karam had a three-home-run day in a double-header against then-ranked No. 5 Cypress, including a walk-off grand slam, to secure both games for the Comets.



Taylor Armstrong – First Team All-PCAC

Freshman outfielder Taylor Armstrong made waves for the Comets squad in her first year. Primarily playing left field, Armstrong gave the Comets high-end bat-to-ball skills at the plate. She hit .444, with a .481 on-base-percentage and 55 hits, which was second-best on the team. Her defense was also stellar, boasting a .971 fielding percentage, with only two errors on the year. In round one of the 3C2A SoCal regionals, Armstrong made a phenomenal over-the-shoulder diving catch to prevent runs from scoring.



Alexis Huey – First Team All-PCAC

Freshman Alexis Huey gave the Comets tremendous defensive versatility, playing games at first base and right field. Huey posted a .987 fielding percentage. At the plate in 103 at-bats, Huey had a .447 batting average with two home runs and 33 RBIs. In a game against San Diego City on April 17, Huey shined for Palomar, hitting a three-run home run and driving in five RBIs.



Samantha Garcia – Second Team All-PCAC

Named to the Second Team all-PCAC, freshman outfielder Samantha Garcia helped the Comets with her tremendous defense. Garcia had a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage in the year and two outfield assists. At the plate, Garcia hit .362 with 26 RBIs, nine walks, and two strikeouts.



Nalia Nuanez – Second Team All-PCAC



Whether it’s flashy defensive plays or timely hits, freshman shortstop Nalia Nuanez contributed in every aspect for the Comets this season. Nuanez batted .347 with 33 hits and 15 RBI. Nuanez had 13 walks and struck out only two times this season. Defensively, Nuanez posted a .906 fielding percentage with nine errors. In game two of the Comets’ first-round playoff matchup vs College of the Canyons, Nuanez made a flashy glove flip play to second baseman Josephine Heuberger to help the Comets win.



Gisele Gonzalez – Second Team All-PCAC

Comet’s centerfielder Gisele Gonzalez was a constant contributor at the bottom of Palomar’s batting order. In 118 at-bats, Gonzalez had 14 doubles, the second most on the team. She also had a .458 batting average with three home runs. One of her home runs came in the Comets’ round one playoff game vs the College of the Canyons. Gonzalez’s solo home run was a contributing factor in the Comets 8-0 Win over Canyons on May 2. Gonzalez also brings great range and a great glove out in centerfield for the Comets with one outfield assist to the tune of a .980 fielding percentage.

