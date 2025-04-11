The Student News Site of Palomar College

Comets shut out San Diego Mesa to sweep the season series

The Comets 8-0 shutout win completes the series sweep and keeps them undefeated in the conference.
Mason O’Toole, Staff Writer
April 11, 2025
Hector Flores
First base #16 Zoe Karam runs past first after hitting a triple against San Diego Mesa College.

SAN MARCOS — The Palomar Comet’s dominant performance earned them another conference win, improving their season record to 29-3 and 11-0 in conference play.

The game started slow in the first inning, but Palomar found their rhythm in the second inning, scoring four runs, including a huge two-run home run by first baseman Zoe Karam.

“Just try to keep it simple. In my last at-bat, I didn’t get the result I wanted. Just making sure I’ve got solid contact that lasts at-bat,” Karam said.

First base #16 Zoe Karam slides safely to third. (Hector Flores)

There are no signs Karam is slowing down anytime soon, as this was her 11th home run this season and her third of the month, tying her for first in the state for home runs.

“Zoe has been very consistent lately…it’s nice to see her keep that going and stay on a streak,” Coach Lacey Craft said.

This was not a one-sided game either; pitcher Maddie Bedolla pitched a lights-out outing, going for four innings and only allowing one hit.

Bedolla struck out five, walked two, and allowed zero runs in her performance today, bringing her to a 17-1 record on the season.

“The game plan was to get ahead early and start fast. It gives me more confidence that the team has my back,” Bedolla said.

Bedolla gave us a look at what she had in store for the game, retiring all three batters in the first inning, and her only hit allowed in the second inning didn’t slow her down.

Pitcher #14 Navaeh Haywood on the mound in the fifth inning for Palomar against San Diego Mesa College. (Hector Flores)

“It’s awesome having both sides of the plate covered, like, we’re not only strong on offense, but we’re also strong on defense, and we have a lot of trust in our pitchers getting it done for us,” Karam said.

The offense also had a strong performance, getting 13 hits and finishing the game in five innings with an RBI Single by Josephine Heuberger.

Other notable performances are third baseman Breanna Lutz getting a hit in all three at-bats, including a double and a walk. Nalia Nuanez went 3-3, all being singles, and Heuberger went 2-3 with three RBIs.

The Comets’ next game is at home against Mt. San Antonio on Saturday, April 12, at noon.

The last time Palomar matched up with Mt. San Antonio was in February, where they edged them out 5-4.

“We played them early in the season and bet them at their place, so I know they’re gonna be a little hungry to come here and get a split, so we’re not really gonna change what we have been doing all year long,” Craft said.

About the Contributor
Mason O’Toole
Mason O’Toole, Staff Writer
Mason O’Toole is a Telescope staff writer who is majoring in Broadcast Journalism with plans to become a sports announcer. He has applied to transfer to SDSU, Point Loma, and Cal Poly, SLO in the Fall 2025. When not working or taking classes, he surfs, goes to the gym or spends time with his friends.
