Comets pick up close victory over Olympians

SAN MARCOS – The No. 7 ranked Palomar College baseball team picked up its 13th conference win of the season after defeating San Diego Mesa at home 8-7.

The game was decided on whether the Comets would win this series or lose this series. Mesa, unranked, had only eight conference wins and seven losses, won the first game of the series 5-3, and Palomar won the second game 8-5.

In the top of the first inning, Mesa hitter Frank Giacalone hit a home run against pitcher Joey Navarro. Resulting in Mesa getting a one-run lead.

“I mean, it’s something that happens at times; you just have to continue and face the next batter,” Navarro said.

Carter Jorissen talked about the relationship between a catcher and a pitcher and how he keeps them positive.

“I mean, giving up a home run in the first inning is never a good thing, but he came back and threw up five more zeros; that’s all we can ask from him. Just a total reset once we came back, and treated it as a fresh start in the second inning,” Carter Jorissen said.

In the same inning, Mesa’s base runner attempted to steal second base. However, Catcher Carter Jorissen saw the runner was about to steal and quickly threw it to the second baseman, Jordan Treadwell getting the force out.

“I had an inkling that he was going to go, just because it was the right time for them to want to take an extra bag,” Jorissen said.

Navarro pitched six innings and only gave up two earned runs during that time for the game, along with four strikeouts.

The Comets also maintained strong defense, resulting in Mesa being scoreless for four consecutive innings.

Navarro shared how he trusts his teammates when he is on the mound. “I see them practice almost every day. I know what they are capable of, and I know I can trust them to make the plays.”

In the top of the sixth inning there was a pause where the umpires had to discuss an obstruction, where the Mesa runner ran into third baseman Adrian Macias.

“The runner on second ran into Macias, since he ran into the defender, he was going to score. They ruled that was going to be obstruction since that play was a continuation play, which means that it was a live ball all the way through. We got our third out as a result of the live play,” Head coach Ben Adams said.

“I think that it was a total break for us because we got off the field with the lead, and I think that was a big deal,” Adams said when asked about the team’s chemistry after the inning.

The top of the seventh inning was a difficult inning for the Comets, they went through three pitchers and gave up five runs. Making the score 7-7, having the Olympians tie the Comets.

“I think the guys that came in made a bad pitch or two. They just walked too many people, I think four out of the five runs were walks or hits by pitches. We just gave them free bases. It was just a matter of Carter [Jorissen] being able to calm him down with whoever is coming in and riding the ship out,” Adams said.

“They were just kind of spun up. I tried to do my best to keep them calm, keep their heart rate low, but they just got put in a big spot,” Jorissen said.

The Comets wore its special green military jerseys for military appreciation day.

“Well, it’s a chance, especially where we live in the community; it’s heavily military-based. I grew up in the military life, I know how important it is. I know the sacrifices and the challenges. I think it’s an awesome way to say thank you.” Adams said.

The next home game for the Comets will be on Thursday at 2 p.m. against Southwestern College.