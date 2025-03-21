The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
Palomar baseball blows out Imperial Valley

The Comets win 12-5 to extend their win streak to eight with crucial RBIs early in the ballgame.
Mason O’Toole and Olivia Reyes
March 21, 2025
Hector Flores
Relief pitcher #39 Landon Elliott closes out the game against Imperial Valley with a final score of 12-5.

SAN MARCOS – A six-run fourth inning led the Comets to victory, extending their winning streak with a commanding performance against Imperial Valley

The No. 15-ranked Palomar Comets defeated conference rival Imperial Valley 12-5. The Comets now have a record of 17-7 overall and 9-1 in conference play.

“It’s good to get a win. We won all three conference games this week, which was the goal, so it puts us in a real good spot and feels good,” Adams said.

Starting pitcher Ian Mowad had a great outing, pitching six innings, striking out eight batters, and only allowing three runs.

“You know the guys are rolling. We’re just keeping each game, game by game and pitch by pitch, and not looking in the future, and we have a purpose this year and a goal, and we’re trying to obtain it,” Mowad said.

“Well, I thought he came out and threw pretty confident; it looked like he belonged there like his former self; he had a couple of bad outings in a row, so it was good to see him have a really good outing,” Adams said about Mowad’s performance on the mound.

Palomar scored runs on six of the team’s eight hits in the ballgame. The offense erupted in the first four innings scoring all 12 runs and leaving Imperial Valley scoreless during that frame.

Catcher #17 Carter Jorissen scores a run after #22 TK Madera hits a triple which led to a two run score. (Hector Flores)

Right fielder TK Madera made a great play in the bottom of the fourth inning. He hit a two-out, two-RBI triple and made it to third base standing up.

“As soon as I make contact with the ball I’m confident because I realize I’m back in the game so I was relaxed after that and get my job done,” Madera said.

Other notable performances were by catcher Carter Jorrisen, who had two hits and an RBI; center fielder Justin Tucker, who had an RBI double; and shortstop Jacob Loving, who had an RBI double.

“We had guys on base and had one then two outs, hit a single and sort of opened the door and put the lid off everything and went good for us from then on,” Adams said.

Palomar baseball plays its next game at home on Friday, March 21, at 1 p.m. against Glendale.

About the Contributors
Mason O’Toole
Mason O’Toole, Staff Writer
Mason O’Toole is a Telescope staff writer who is majoring in Broadcast Journalism with plans to become a sports announcer. He has applied to transfer to SDSU, Point Loma, and Cal Poly, SLO in the Fall 2025. When not working or taking classes, he surfs, goes to the gym or spends time with his friends.
Olivia Reyes
Olivia Reyes, Staff Writer
Olivia Reyes is a sophomore at Palomar studying journalism. She hopes to transfer to SFSU and become a sports presenter. In her free time, she likes to go to the movies, travel, hang out with friends, and watch Formula 1. She’s excited for this upcoming semester, and to meet new people along the way!
