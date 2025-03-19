Comets extend streak with three-run walk-off home run

SAN MARCOS — Palomar softball won another conference game against Southwestern today, improving to 15-2 on the season and 4-0 in conference play.

The No. 2 team in the state made it clear that it’s here to win, which surely shows they won’t be an easy team to beat.

“Obviously really good you know, really thankful and blessed I’m able to walk it off like that, just looking for a base hit is all I was looking for, but you know home runs are mistakes, but it feels really good,” Breanna Lutz said after hitting a three-run home run to win the game for the Comets.

If home runs are truly mistakes, then Lutz is making them often. Her latest blast marked her team-leading seventh home run this season. But she won’t take all the credit for this one.

“You know, couldn’t do it without my teammates, picking me up when I need to be picked up and I’m glad I’m able to pick them up too so it feels really good,” Lutz said.

The Comets extended their win streak to 11 games with a 10-1 victory over Southwestern. Third baseman Brianna Lutz set the tone with a triple to open the game, then capped it off with a three-run home run.

The offense didn’t do all of the work, as Nevaeh Haywood had another lights-out game, pitching four innings, allowing one run on five hits, and striking out five.

“It feels good. We had a conference game last week, and we won to shut them out, we really needed this win going into the second round. We beat them the first time, so it’s good to get the second one and ready for a long week ahead of us,” Haywood said.

Notable performances included Josephine Heuberger’s two-RBI triple, Samantha Garcia’s two-run single, Taylor Armstrong’s two-out RBI double, and Nevaeh Haywood’s four-inning, one-run, five-strikeout performance.

The Comets are No. 2 in the state, and they’re undefeated in the conference, winning all four of the games so far. After a couple of rain delays, it looks like this team is right where they left off.

“Really good, I think that we’re trying to keep a streak going, this is the start of a really long week because we have a lot of games ahead of ourselves, and we had a short week last week because we had a lot of rain out, so it’s really nice to get a good win early this week,” Craft said.

Before the game, Palomar honored their Hall of Fame pitcher, Kathy McAleer McKerny, who had the opening pitch in today’s game. She competed on the very first softball team in Palomar’s history in 1978, leading them to a 14-4 conference record and the first Conference Championship.

The Comet’s next game is away at San Diego Mesa on Thursday, March 20, at 3 p.m.

“Mesa’s going to be a tough game for us on the road. It’s gonna be another game no matter who we’re playing; we’re gonna try to have our best at-bats and pitch competitively and see if we can get another win,” Craft said.