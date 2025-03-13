The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
The Telescope
The Telescope
Categories:

Five hidden gems at Palomar

Rushing from one class to the next you may have missed these campus sweet spots.
Annabelle Williams, Assistant Arts Editor
March 13, 2025
Hector Flores
Students standing outside of the Natural Science (NS) building, located at the San Macros campus.

SAN MARCOS — Nestled between the classrooms and corporate infrastructure, these five San Marcos Campus locations offer mental reprieve from the school day.

1. The Edwin and Francis Hunter Arboretum

A large stone pictured that reads "Edwin & Frances Hunter Arboretum" "Palomar College."
Entrance of Edwin & Frances Hunter Arboretum. (Hector Flores)

This botanical garden features nearly 5,000 different species of rare and endangered plants, many of which can only be found on our campus. Dating back to 1970, rare plant life has a long-standing history here on campus. To learn more, check out the Arboretum’s history page.

The garden itself is walkable with hiking trails stretching back into the hills on the borders of campus. The lower paths are wheelchair accessible and wind through both varying and everyday plant life, and around the Hubber art sculpture — a large mosaic display. The entire campus is considered part of the Arboretum, so while walking around, take a moment to read the signs posted next to the elaborate plants you pass every day.

If you would like to take a gander at the garden with a professional, an educational tour will be hosted on April 12 from 8 to 10 a.m. along with some bird identification.

2. The Planetarium

A group of people walks on a sidewalk through trees toward the Planetarium building that has a green tiled roof.
The entrance of the Planetarium, located on the San Marcos campus near the Natural Sciences building. (Hector Flores)

Palomar is home to the fifth largest planetarium in California. Shows are hosted every Friday in the 50-foot Astrotec dome comfortably accommodating 138 tilted seats. A look at the night sky opens the show in the dome as viewers get a tour of all the visible stars in our hemisphere. Afterwards, a film plays which changes depending on which Friday you chose to go on.

Built over 50 years ago, The Planetarium has been a part of the San Marcos Campus since the 1960s to educate future astronomers and interested individuals. It is adorned with gorgeous tiling on the roof, and is stunning to see during the day.

3. The Boehm Gallery

Curated pieces of faculty artwork on display during a previous RIPE exhibition featuring glass works by Michael Hernandez, a painting by Stephan Curry, and ceramics by Lee Puffer.
Curated pieces of faculty artwork on display during a previous RIPE exhibition featuring glass works by Michael Hernandez, a painting by Stephan Curry, and ceramics by Lee Puffer. (Victoria Gudmundson)

From art exhibits to student craft sales, Palomar’s own art gallery is open to all students Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Students can sell their work in the gallery and are often included in the six annual exhibitions. The gallery is conveniently located in the art building at D-31. To lend to its identifiability, a large van door featuring students’ work can be seen right out front. Once inside, students can explore Palomar-produced artwork.

The Gallery was founded in 1966 as a non-profit art space named after former Palomar College Dean of Humanities, Dwight Boehm. In 2024, it hosted the RIPE Annual Art & Photography Faculty Exhibition and an exhibition featuring glowing glass in their GLOW exhibition. The two exhibitions currently on display are In the Presence of Absence and Speculative Function.

4. Study Spots (With a View)

A hallway leading to a window wall that separates the indoor walkway from a small porch. Two students sit at a table on the porch outside.
Students utilizing secluded study porches in the Humanities building. (Annabelle Williams)

Obviously the library is most people’s go-to study spot, but for those who enjoy outdoor white noise or just a change of scene that isn’t a screen.

In the Humanities building, opposite the English department offices, there are secluded porches that look out over San Marcos’ mountains. In the NS building students can take a seat on the main platforms of stories two and three, which have a view of essentially the whole campus and the Arboretum. Finally, on the roof of the Associated Student Government (ASG) building SU-204 across from the lunch area, there are covered tables overlooking the quad and clock tower.

5. The Old Library

A long staircase leading to the front of a large building, the old library. Trees frame the stairs, and a press box is pictured to the bottom left.
Staircase leading to the Old Library’s main entrance. (Annabelle Williams)

Tucked behind the bookstore and ASG office, beside the Planetarium, stands an ominous abandoned building with a large green grass patch out front. You cannot go inside, but if you’re ever looking for a quiet spot to roam around or even just a spot to touch grass, this should be your go to.

Our campus is an architecturally fascinating location with impressive attention to detail if you take a minute out of your schedule to appreciate it.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Telescope
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Support The Telescope! Your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Opinion
Created with Canva
97th Academy Awards: Top Moments
The start of the path at South Lake Park.
Ditch the couch: 5 San Marcos Outdoor Adventures You Won't Want to Miss
BBQ pork bao bun paired with Korean banana milk
Comet Commentary: Bye Bye Bao
The Trump administration seems to prioritize self-serving agendas while bird flu takes flight. Illustration made with Canva.
Bird flu spreads its wings, Trump looks elsewhere
Empty Group Study Room at the San Marcos Palomar College Library.
Thumbs Down: Solo Study Rooms Needed
A recent Governing Board meeting packed with faculty and staff but few, if any, students.
Comet Commentary: Your voice, your campus
About the Contributors
Annabelle Williams
Annabelle Williams, Assistant Arts Editor
Annabelle Williams is a sophomore at Palomar working towards a degree in Journalism with a focus in PR. She hops to transfer to SDSU next year to complete her BA. In her spare time she enjoys learning about and making art, and her favorite thing is her cat, Azula. 
Victoria Gudmundson
Victoria Gudmundson, Opinion Editor
Victoria Gudmundson is a journalism major and ceramics student at Palomar College as a lifetime learner. She earned her bachelor’s degree in English literature at Chapman University and decided to return to school for a different writing experience before pursuing her master’s in creative writing. In her free time, she enjoys all forms of art, reading science fiction, and playing with her dogs.
Donate to The Telescope
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal