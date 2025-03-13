Five hidden gems at Palomar

SAN MARCOS — Nestled between the classrooms and corporate infrastructure, these five San Marcos Campus locations offer mental reprieve from the school day.

1. The Edwin and Francis Hunter Arboretum

This botanical garden features nearly 5,000 different species of rare and endangered plants, many of which can only be found on our campus. Dating back to 1970, rare plant life has a long-standing history here on campus. To learn more, check out the Arboretum’s history page.

The garden itself is walkable with hiking trails stretching back into the hills on the borders of campus. The lower paths are wheelchair accessible and wind through both varying and everyday plant life, and around the Hubber art sculpture — a large mosaic display. The entire campus is considered part of the Arboretum, so while walking around, take a moment to read the signs posted next to the elaborate plants you pass every day.

If you would like to take a gander at the garden with a professional, an educational tour will be hosted on April 12 from 8 to 10 a.m. along with some bird identification.

2. The Planetarium

Palomar is home to the fifth largest planetarium in California. Shows are hosted every Friday in the 50-foot Astrotec dome comfortably accommodating 138 tilted seats. A look at the night sky opens the show in the dome as viewers get a tour of all the visible stars in our hemisphere. Afterwards, a film plays which changes depending on which Friday you chose to go on.

Built over 50 years ago, The Planetarium has been a part of the San Marcos Campus since the 1960s to educate future astronomers and interested individuals. It is adorned with gorgeous tiling on the roof, and is stunning to see during the day.

3. The Boehm Gallery

From art exhibits to student craft sales, Palomar’s own art gallery is open to all students Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Students can sell their work in the gallery and are often included in the six annual exhibitions. The gallery is conveniently located in the art building at D-31. To lend to its identifiability, a large van door featuring students’ work can be seen right out front. Once inside, students can explore Palomar-produced artwork.

The Gallery was founded in 1966 as a non-profit art space named after former Palomar College Dean of Humanities, Dwight Boehm. In 2024, it hosted the RIPE Annual Art & Photography Faculty Exhibition and an exhibition featuring glowing glass in their GLOW exhibition. The two exhibitions currently on display are In the Presence of Absence and Speculative Function.

4. Study Spots (With a View)

Obviously the library is most people’s go-to study spot, but for those who enjoy outdoor white noise or just a change of scene that isn’t a screen.

In the Humanities building, opposite the English department offices, there are secluded porches that look out over San Marcos’ mountains. In the NS building students can take a seat on the main platforms of stories two and three, which have a view of essentially the whole campus and the Arboretum. Finally, on the roof of the Associated Student Government (ASG) building SU-204 across from the lunch area, there are covered tables overlooking the quad and clock tower.

5. The Old Library

Tucked behind the bookstore and ASG office, beside the Planetarium, stands an ominous abandoned building with a large green grass patch out front. You cannot go inside, but if you’re ever looking for a quiet spot to roam around or even just a spot to touch grass, this should be your go to.

Our campus is an architecturally fascinating location with impressive attention to detail if you take a minute out of your schedule to appreciate it.