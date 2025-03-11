Comets defeat Southwestern College in a ceremonial game for Bob Vetter

SAN MARCOS– The #12 ranked Palomar baseball team secured its fifth conference win on Saturday with a 9-5 victory, improving its record to 4-1 in conference play.

The Comets started strong, scoring three runs in the second inning, thanks to Christian Grino, Justin Tucker, and Adrian Macias.

The fifth inning started with Peter Knorr intentionally walking a Southwestern player, Alejandro McKay, making the bases loaded.

“Their two hitter, he’s a big dude, and we know he can put the ball out [of the field]… we wanted to get the easy force out with two outs and why not put the guy on first for free and not waste any pitches”, Knorr said.

The intentional walk then resulted in having the bases loaded. “I was pitch away and getting ground balls all day, weak contact, and I knew if I kept my stuff in the zone, they couldn’t beat. I just trusted myself, and it worked out,” Knorr said.

Knorr trusted himself and threw his pitch sequence in the zone, which resulted in getting the third out and ending the top of the fifth inning.

“They had to be a bit more aggressive and let them get the hit, and we just played a bit of catch”, Head Coach Ben Adams said.

The Comets took an even stronger lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. It started with Tucker getting a triple and Macias getting a single. Macias was off the bag getting ready to run to second; however, the Southwestern pitcher throws the ball to their first baseman but over throws it.

Macias slides back to first to avoid getting out but sees the pitcher over-throwing the ball, making it an error on Southwestern. Macias quickly gets up and runs to second; Tucker runs home, and Macias continues to run to third. Making the score 6-2 in the Comets’ favor.

“It’s always fun to score runs, but you just have to keep cool and keep the same energy all game,” Macias shared his reaction in the fifth inning.

This game was ceremonial; the Comets named the stadium after former head coach Bob Vetter. Who was named head coach from 1983 to 2005, having a record of 542-393. As well as winning eight championships.

Adams shared memories of coach Vetter saying,

“I was amazed at how he can always stay calm, cool, and collected. He always seemed to think first, talk second. Just impressed in how he always seemed to stay calm and be super deliberate with what he said and said it… also how much he cared for the program and was proud of what he could do, build and create. That is something that I will try to take on in his stead.”

