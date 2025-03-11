The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
The Telescope
The Telescope
Categories:

Comets defeat Southwestern College in a ceremonial game for Bob Vetter

Palomar baseball dedicates stadium to Bob Vetter, former Palomar Head Coach.
Linette Arteaga, Staff Writer
March 11, 2025
Tanner Hayes
The renaming of the stadium in honor of Bob Vetter.

SAN MARCOS– The #12 ranked Palomar baseball team secured its fifth conference win on Saturday with a 9-5 victory, improving its record to 4-1 in conference play.

The Comets started strong, scoring three runs in the second inning, thanks to Christian Grino, Justin Tucker, and Adrian Macias.

The fifth inning started with Peter Knorr intentionally walking a Southwestern player, Alejandro McKay, making the bases loaded.

“Their two hitter, he’s a big dude, and we know he can put the ball out [of the field]… we wanted to get the easy force out with two outs and why not put the guy on first for free and not waste any pitches”, Knorr said.

The intentional walk then resulted in having the bases loaded. “I was pitch away and getting ground balls all day, weak contact, and I knew if I kept my stuff in the zone, they couldn’t beat. I just trusted myself, and it worked out,” Knorr said.

 

Tk Madera up to bat against Southwestern.

Knorr trusted himself and threw his pitch sequence in the zone, which resulted in getting the third out and ending the top of the fifth inning.

“They had to be a bit more aggressive and let them get the hit, and we just played a bit of catch”, Head Coach Ben Adams said.

The Comets took an even stronger lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. It started with Tucker getting a triple and Macias getting a single. Macias was off the bag getting ready to run to second; however, the Southwestern pitcher throws the ball to their first baseman but over throws it.

Macias slides back to first to avoid getting out but sees the pitcher over-throwing the ball, making it an error on Southwestern. Macias quickly gets up and runs to second; Tucker runs home, and Macias continues to run to third. Making the score 6-2 in the Comets’ favor.

“It’s always fun to score runs, but you just have to keep cool and keep the same energy all game,” Macias shared his reaction in the fifth inning.

This game was ceremonial; the Comets named the stadium after former head coach Bob Vetter. Who was named head coach from 1983 to 2005, having a record of 542-393. As well as winning eight championships.

Adams shared memories of coach Vetter saying,

“I was amazed at how he can always stay calm, cool, and collected. He always seemed to think first, talk second. Just impressed in how he always seemed to stay calm and be super deliberate with what he said and said it… also how much he cared for the program and was proud of what he could do, build and create. That is something that I will try to take on in his stead.”

Palomar Baseball schedule.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Telescope
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Support The Telescope! Your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Palomar Woman's basketball team before their game against Santa Barbara College
Comets cruise through second round matchup
#3 Justin Tucker hits an RBI single, extending the Comets' lead in the bottom of the second inning.
Comets baseball defeats Grossmont in blowout win
#34 Lucas Smith pitching against Riverside College.
Comets shine with a big win against a fearsome Riverside squad
#1 Isaiah Tolmaire attempting to drive past a Mira Costa defender.
Men's basketball falls to MiraCosta in hard-fought battle
2024-25 Palomar Comets Women's basketball team.
Women's basketball wins fourth straight conference championship
#1 Jordan Treadwell with a hit that resulted in a double.
Comets thrilling victory over the Pirates
About the Contributors
Linette Arteaga
Linette Arteaga, Staff Writer
Linette Arteaga is in her second year at Palomar studying communications. She hopes to transfer to University of Michigan and become a sports publicist. In her spare time, she likes to read, go to the beach, and watch sports
Tanner Hayes
Tanner Hayes, Staff Writer
Tanner Hayes is a third semester student at Palomar College.  He aspires to major in Japanese with an emphasis in Sports or Media Journalism.  His hobbies include cooking, playing video games, running and spending time with his dog Ginger.
Donate to The Telescope
$0
$500
Contributed
Our Goal