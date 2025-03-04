The Student News Site of Palomar College

Comets cruise through second round matchup

Women’s basketball defeats Santa Barbara City College by 18 points to advance to round three of the playoffs
Connor Larson, Sports Editor
March 4, 2025
Hector Flores
Palomar Woman’s basketball team before their game against Santa Barbara College

SAN MARCOS – Palomar women’s basketball blows out the Santa Barbara Vaqueros 79-61 at home as they move on to the next round of the playoffs.

After a 22-6 regular season and 14-0 conference record, the Palomar women’s basketball team secured the number six seed in the 3C2A southern regional bracket. The team received a first-round bye and a home playoff game in the second round.

#21 Nevaeh Mageo with a three point attempt over a Santa Barbara player. (Hector Flores)

Santa Barbara played its round one matchup against Imperial Valley College, defeating them 57-52. The Vaqueros and Comets matched up in the playoffs last season, playing at The Dome in round two of the 2024 playoffs, a game that the Comets won in dominating fashion. Almost exactly one year later, the story remains the same as Comets’ victory.

The Dome was packed for the Comets home playoff game and the energy inside the building was extreme from the tipoff to the final buzzer.

Pacific Coast Athletic Conference player of the year, Kylee Trujillo, of the Comets shined in her playoff debut, scoring 16 points with four assists. Trujillo shot 3-7 from three-point range in the game and provided excellent defense, forcing multiple steals and deflections for the Comets.

#14 Kylee Trujillo battles for the ball against Santa Barbara. (Hector Flores)

“Today was a great feeling, a great win with each other. We played as a unit, and we got Moorpark next,” Trujillo said postgame.

Sophomore Nevaeh Mageo led the Comets with 17 points as she connected on five three-point shots. Mageo said postgame that she was able to find herself open, and her teammates just kept feeding her the ball, which led to her success from three.

#10 Angeline Valdivia with a tough drive to the basket. (Hector Flores)

Teanna Alaman scored 15 points off the bench for the Comets, including six rebounds. Her teammate Brooke Quinitana also scored 15 points in the win as she went a perfect 7-7 from the free-throw line.

Palomar found its three-point stroke during the game, shooting 36% from downtown during the game while limiting Santa Barbara to a whopping 15% shooting from three.

The Comets now get ready to play Moorpark College in round three. Moorpark blew out Fullerton College in their round two playoff game by a final score of 79-39.

#12 Brooke Quintana drives to the basket against Santa Barbara. (Hector Flores)

“I think we just need to keep up the good energy and stay together,” Nevaeh Mageo said about the upcoming game against Moorpark.

“We just gotta play our best, we just gotta do what we do, if we keep playing as a unit and trusting each other than we can do anything,” said Kylee Trujillo.

For more information on the team, click the link here.

Connor Larson
Connor Larson, Sports Editor
Connor Larson is the Sports Editor and is in his fourth semester of journalism at Palomar. He broadcasts Palomar sports games and produces his own sports podcast. He also likes to collect baseball cards and vinyl records.
