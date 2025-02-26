Voices in ink: Celebrating Black authors

For 2025, the Association for the Study of African American Life and History declared the theme of Black History Month as “African Americans and Labor” which focuses on all kinds of work that intersect with the collective experiences and achievements of Black people, their voices, and their stories. Here are five books written by Black authors that evoke compelling storytelling and unique perspectives.

1. My Sister, the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite

For those who enjoy more of a crime and thriller book, the main character finds out her sister kills all of her boyfriends. Once she finds a guy she really likes, she must find ways to protect him from her sister.

2. Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi

A story rich in history while also incorporating romance and fantasy. Zélie Adebola, the protagonist, attempts to restore magic to the kingdom of Orïsha. Adeyemi’s drive stemmed from her hopelessness from the violence Black Americans face from police brutality. This book is also getting its own film adaption and is anticipated to debut in 2027.

3. Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women That a Movement Forgot by Mikki Kendall

A non-fiction collection of essays that critiques the modern feminism movement as well as white feminism. The author, Kendall, touches on topics like politics, race, and poverty to redefine or shine a light on what needs to be changed.

4. Dawn by Octavia E. Butler

The reader follows Lillith in a Sci-fi and fantasy world where she wakes up on a spaceship after a catastrophic event that happened on Earth. Lillith finds out she was taken by an alien race, and a heavy responsibility falls on her.



5. Ace of Spades by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé

If you are a lover of mystery and thriller, explore two senior students who are academically successful and trying to get into their dream colleges somehow get blackmailed. Follow these students and see how they team up to catch the anonymous person trying to blackmail them.

To read more from an array of black authors, click here.