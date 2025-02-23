The Student News Site of Palomar College

Comets shine with a big win against a fearsome Riverside squad

Dominance on the mound and a four-run fourth inning is enough to defeat the visiting Tigers on Women’s Cancer Awareness Day.
Tanner Hayes, Staff Writer
February 23, 2025
Hector Flores
#34 Lucas Smith pitching against Riverside College.

SAN MARCOS – Despite losing 11-2 to Riverside the day before, the Comets bounced back to hold their heavy-hitting opponents in check, securing a 5-2 win to split a two-game series.

Palomar wore all-pink uniforms during today’s game. This was in honor of women’s cancer awareness, a great cause for a disease that impacts so many, including Palomar’s baseball team.

#36 Drake Cobb with a catch for an out at first base. (Hector Flores)

“We had a coach who lost his wife about a year and a half ago,” Head Coach Ben Adams said. “It kinda gives a memorial to her in challenges and adversity and the things that are out there that we try to instill in our young men.”

A new addition graced the scoreboard in left field. A permanent, metal banner that reads “Bob Vetter Field.” This is in respect to the late head coach of Palomar’s baseball team who led the program to 542 wins and eight conference championships over his career.

Bob Vetter Field banner shows as #1 Jordan Treadwell bats (Tanner Hayes)

“It’s a good honor for Bob. It’s super awesome. He built this field, he built this program and it’s nice to be able to honor him in that way,” Coach Adams said.

Gametime. Palomar was not distracted by their nine-run loss to Riverside the previous day. The Comets dug deep and took a 4-0 lead in the fourth inning, including two RBIs off of the bat of catcher Carter Jorissen.

“I kind of found that pattern. When I got a fastball in, I knew he was going to go something soft away, so I guess I started it up, and got that swing in,” Jorissen said.

#17 Carter Jorissen with a hit that resulted in a single. (Hector Flores)

The four runs in the fourth turned out to be enough to secure the win, but the other highlight came from the might of Palomar’s starting pitcher, Brandon Bollerer.

In game one, Riverside had 13 hits and 11 runs. Bollerer gave up only two hits and two runs and struck out eight batters over five innings. It was a monumental turnaround from game one.

“Most of it was just going out and not thinking, and throwing. Cause I know I have pretty good stuff,” Bollerer said.

#10 Brandon Bollerer throws a pitch against Riverside (Tanner Hayes)

Losing by nine weighs heavily on any team’s confidence, but the renewed energy of Palomar and the communication between Jorissen and the pitchers were key aspects in today’s win.

“Energy was up today, I think it was a lot better than yesterday, a lot more positive too. Everyone was here to compete. Come out and play, do our thing,” Bollerer said.

#24 AJ Klubeck with a catch deep in the outfield. (Hector Flores)

“I just wanted them to fill the zone as best as possible, like everyone on our staff is really good and we all have the ability to strike out as many guys as we want,” Jorissen said.

#11 Vance Sartor with a catch for an out. (Hector Flores)

“Yesterday, we played a little uphill, we played a little passive and I think today we played a lot more aggressive and a lot more downhill,” Coach Adams said. “The message was just to enjoy what you’re doing, be aggressive, have fun. Take the game to the other person and compete.”

The win brings Palomar to an 8-5 record with divisional games beginning on Feb. 27 against Grossmont College.

For schedule information click here.

Key Stats:

Palomar:

Brandon Bollerer: (W): 5 IP, 2 ER, 8 K

Carter Jorissen: 2-3: 2 RBI, BB

Riverside:

Jake Valenzuela: (L): 3 IP, 1 ER, 4 R

Tanner Hayes
Tanner Hayes, Staff Writer
Tanner Hayes is a third semester student at Palomar College.  He aspires to major in Japanese with an emphasis in Sports or Media Journalism.  His hobbies include cooking, playing video games, running and spending time with his dog Ginger.
