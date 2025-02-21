Women’s basketball wins fourth straight conference championship

SAN MARCOS – Dominance continues for women’s basketball as they secure their fourth straight conference championship after a blowout 52-point victory over Cuyamaca.

After a previous matchup against Cuyamaca was postponed and then forfeited by the Coyotes, Palomar got the opportunity on Wednesday night to play against the conference opponent.

The Comets have sat alone at the top of the Pacific Coast Athletic Conference (PCAC) all season long as they ran through the competition.

Prior to the start of the game, the Comets honored several sophomores for their time at Palomar. Players honored include Angeline Valdivia, Brooke Quintana, Angelina De Leon, Nevaeh Mageo, Brianna Matthews, Dayvis Key, and Teanna Alaman.

The women got off to a scorching hot start in the game, playing elite lockdown defense and pressing the gas on offense. By halftime, the Comets had a 46-18 lead.

The Comets came out of the half even stronger, forcing a total of 31 turnovers against Cuyamaca. Palomar also started to get hot on offense, scoring 30 points in the third quarter, as the game was basically over before the start of the fourth quarter.

Kailani Flournoy led Palomar players with 20 points and 11 rebounds, her 11th double-double of the season. Teanna Alaman had 18 points, five rebounds, and four steals.

“The feelings are really good. We came along the way, and one of our goals was to go undefeated in the conference. We are all feeling really accomplished,” Alaman said after the game.

“Its something that we all worked really hard for and it starts in practice, we really push each other everyday,” Alaman said going undefeated in conference.

Angeline Valdivia scored 15 points off the bench for the Comets, including a game-high five three-pointers made. Her teammate Angelina De Leon also had a double-double, with 14 points and 11 rebounds for Palomar.

“I feel great. We went undefeated in the conference, so we have a lot of energy,” De Leon said postgame. “Going undefeated in conference gave us a lot of energy and juice, and we’re getting better every game, so I think we’re gonna do good in playoffs.”

Freshman guard Kylee Trujillo says the team is “feeling really good” about the playoffs.

“We have a lot of confidence. We know that we really have to play our hardest and really work hard in practice to make the game easier for us,” Trujillo added.

The Comets will likely be playing a home playoff game on Saturday, March 1. More information will be released soon. Visit the Palomar Athletics page for more info.