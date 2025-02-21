Comets thrilling victory over the Pirates

SAN MARCOS — The Palomar College baseball team dominated the Orange Coast College, extending their record to 7-4 this season on Feb. 20.

The Comets bats came alive during an entertaining game, adding to the energized crowd cheering on the team. Starting pitcher for the Pirates, Zach DenDekker, struggled to pitch through six innings, giving up seven hits and seven runs, including a two-run home run to TK Madera, extending the Comets lead 3-0 in the bottom of the second inning.

“I was hyped, and we wanted to win the game, but once I saw everyone, I got excited,” Madera said.

After the game, Madera mentioned that the reaction to his plate appearances was, “My first up bat there was a fastball, so I can’t complain about that, and then my home run came into play.”

Ian Mowad, starting pitcher for the Comets, pitched a fantastic game against the Pirates, giving up eight hits and eight runs, including an RBI single to Kael Corridan in the top of the second inning.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Comets offense was on fire and was unstoppable, including an inside-the-park home run to Jordan Treadwell, improving their lead over the Pirates 7-0.

“I was honestly waiting to see the ball get down and thought he was gonna catch it, but then once I saw the ball drop, I started running,” Treadwell said in a postgame interview.

At the game, the crowd was enthusiastic, cheering on the team, adding to the electric atmosphere and the team’s intensity to win. The stadium was filled with fans in attendance who were loud, and there was music coming from the press box that was adding to the breathtaking atmosphere.

“The atmosphere was good; they were pretty engaged, and from the first pitch to the last pitch, there was a lot of intent, so that’s always good,” head coach of the Comets, Ben Adams, said.

Throughout the ninth inning, the Pirates attempted to make a comeback as the Comets bullpen struggled, giving up two hits and two runs, including an RBI single for Keith Aguilar. However, the Comets were able to defeat the Pirates 12-8 after Tyler Covington grounded out to shortstop, improving their record in the Pacific Coast League to second place.

During the postgame interview, Jordan Tredwell, second baseman, mentioned that his positive mindset has helped him be successful on and off the field.

“Probably just my mindset. I haven’t had the best offensive mindset the past couple weeks, so just staying positive and knowing that I’m gonna an A and then the next day coming here staying confident,” Tredwell said.

As for the rest of the season, Tredwell is looking forward to being around the team and attending the upcoming league conference.

When Head Coach Ben Adams was asked if he would have done anything differently during the game, he said no and mentioned that the team was successful on the field, so it was a great performance overall.

“We have won three games in a row and wanted to get on the right foot, getting ahead early and get the first win of the week out of the way,” Adams said.

Looking into this weekend, the Comets have a two-game series against Riverside College, including a home game on Feb. 22 at 1 p.m. where they will be hosting a Women’s Breast Cancer awareness game.

