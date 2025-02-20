Telescope Talks: Lunch Off Campus More Worth It?

Telescope staff Sofia Alvarez, Annabelle Williams, and Lizzy Aguilar go on the hunt for food around San Marcos due to our mutual dislike of what food is offered on campus. We ended finding food trucks five minutes away from campus.

This episode of Telescope Talks was produced by Sofia Alvarez, Annabelle Williams, and Lizzy Aguilar; Edited by Sofia Alvarez. Telescope Talks is a product of The Telescope, Palomar College’s independent, student-run newspaper.

Reggaeton podcast by Lundstroem is licensed under an Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License.