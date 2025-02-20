The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
The Telescope
The Telescope
Categories:

Telescope Talks: Lunch Off Campus More Worth It?

Sofia Alvarez, Annabelle Williams, and Elizabeth Aguilar
February 20, 2025

Telescope staff Sofia Alvarez, Annabelle Williams, and Lizzy Aguilar go on the hunt for food around San Marcos due to our mutual dislike of what food is offered on campus. We ended finding food trucks five minutes away from campus.

This episode of Telescope Talks was produced by Sofia Alvarez, Annabelle Williams, and Lizzy Aguilar; Edited by Sofia Alvarez. Telescope Talks is a product of The Telescope, Palomar College’s independent, student-run newspaper.

Reggaeton podcast by Lundstroem is licensed under an Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Telescope

Your donation will support the student journalists of Palomar College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Campus Opinions
A recent Governing Board meeting packed with faculty and staff but few, if any, students.
Comet Commentary: Your voice, your campus
The Palomar website offers many options for scheduling but actually getting an appointment is difficult.
Thumbs Down: Counseling shouldn’t feel like the DMV
A poster in the bookstore touting "success starts here." The Bookstore closes at 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 1 p.m. on Fridays.
Comet Commentary: Sorry we're closed...
A distorted image of a student sitting against a wally with a backpack next to them, created to illustrate the mental health struggles of students. (Created on Canva by Tori Gudmundson)
Better resources are the key to student success
The SPRINTER train and bus service offer students the option of public transit to get to school.
Thumbs Up: Palomar College gets an A in Transportation
The campus suffers from some serious dark spots where lights don't reach.
Thumbs Down: Why is it so Dark on Campus?
More in Features Podcasts
Unlocking Palomar’s Resources
Unlocking Palomar’s Resources
Telescope Talks: PTK's Hopes for a Palomar Honors Program
Telescope Talks: PTK's Hopes for a Palomar Honors Program
Photo credit: Cynthia Cunningham
Telescope Talks: Goals for Spring
Mattenai Philip Photo credit: Yanna Baradin
The Guy Behind the Sign: Mattenai Philip
Telescope Video Project: Palomar Food Bank
Telescope Video Project: Palomar Food Bank
Video: Parking on Campus
Video: Parking on Campus
More in Opinion
Created on Canva
7 Memorable SNL50 Moments
Recent headlines highlight the concerning trends of the Trump Presidency
Donald Trump’s Dictatorship Looms Ominously Large
Made with Canva
3 Super Bowl Commercials That Nailed it and 3 That Miss The Mark
Kendrick Lamar's performance embodies the great America game that we all seem to be playing.
The revolution has been televised
"En Español" editorial desk from left to right: Monica Garcia, Tori Gudmundson, Lizzy Aguilar, Sofia Alvarez.
Bridging the language gap: The Telescope’s push for inclusive Spanish news
Made with Canva/Hecho con Canva.
New Protections for Child Influencers are Still Not Enough
About the Contributors
Sofia Alvarez
Sofia Alvarez, Social Media and Podcast Editro
Sofia Alvarez is in their second year at Palomar with the hope of transferring to SDSU to continue their major in Journalism. They enjoy spending time reading, writing, listening to music, and overall creating whether in media or in an art form.
Annabelle Williams
Annabelle Williams, Assistant Arts Editor
Annabelle Williams is a sophomore at Palomar working towards a degree in Journalism with a focus in PR. She hops to transfer to SDSU next year to complete her BA. In her spare time she enjoys learning about and making art, and her favorite thing is her cat, Azula. 
Elizabeth Aguilar
Elizabeth Aguilar, News Assistant Editor
Elizabeth Aguilar is a Assistant News Editor for The Telescope. She was an arts & entertainment editor at MHHS and hopes to transfer to SDSU. Elizabeth has YouTube channel and loves to crochet.
Donate to The Telescope