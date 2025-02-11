Palomar holds emergency lockdown drill this week

All Palomar College campuses will be conducting an Emergency Lockdown Preparedness Drill on February 12th, at 10:00 a.m. according to an email sent out by the college.

The drill will be announced over the emergency notification system, which delivers alerts via text, email, telephone, and loudspeakers. The drill is expected to last around 10 minutes, and minimal disruption to classes and work areas is anticipated. All employees and students are expected to participate.

Students should: Move away from sight, keep quiet, and do not open the door.

Instructors should: Lock inside doors, turn off lights, keep out of sight, do not open the door, stay quiet, and take attendance.

Once the lockdown is over, everyone should remain indoors and under desks until the “all clear” announcement is made.