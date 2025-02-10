Super Bowl 2025: Pop culture recap

The most anticipated day of the year for football enthusiasts may have been outshone by the pop culture and media influences of the night.

Here are the major points you might have missed:

Pre-kick performances

Lady Gaga performed “Hold My Hand” on New Orleans’ iconic Bourbon Street in a tribute to the several recent tragedies in the nation including the New Orleans terror attack, LA Wildfires, and Hurricane Helene.

Christian singer and songwriter Lauren Daigle performed “America the Beautiful” alongside jazz musician Trombone Shorty. Both Louisiana natives gave the patriotic classic a New Orleans’ twist with a dancey jazz style.

Jon Batiste, the 22-time Grammy nominee, performed the National Anthem with his unique classical jazz blend, embodying the very history and influence of New Orleans. The multi-talented musician-composer’s soul brought audiences to an uproar in the heart of Louisiana.

Did President Trump make an appearance?

Yes he did.

President Trump’s debut as first president to attend the Super Bowl was a salute to the nation during Jon Batiste’s National Anthem performance.

“He’s the first?” asked former professional quarterback for the Washington Commanders, Robert Griffin III, “Yeah they better have a lot of security, man.”

Don Lemon, television journalist and previous CNN host, posted a video on social media asking Griffin about his opinion on President Donald Trump’s plans to attend football’s most anticipated night.

The video received over 1.1M views and several polarizing comments.

“Of course he’s gonna go to the Super Bowl…football is the king of American sports and entertainment, that’s the bottom line. He wants to be there and be a king president so I’m not shocked that he’s going,” Griffin said.

Kendrick Lamar’s Apple Music halftime performance

Actor Samuel Jackson’s unexpected Uncle Sam array welcomed the highly anticipated Kendrick Lamar halftime performance.

“No no no no no, too loud, too reckless, too ghetto,” said Jackson – or Uncle Sam –between hit songs “squabble Up” and “HUMBLE,” the first two tracks on the set-list, “Mr. Lamar, do you really know how to play the game?”

Jackson’s character set the stage for a feast of carefully plated social-commentary moments in Lamar’s performance. With seven Grammy nominations in this year’s Grammy awards, Lamar sure did not fall short of a thematic performance at one of the nation’s most televised events.

Another Super Bowl held in New Orleans – the melting pot of French, African and American culture – with a highly polarized President in attendance and a performance by Kendrick Lamar is a recipe for a classic American mass media explosion.

Backup dancers dressed in red, white, and blue marched like soldiers and even stood in the shape of the American Flag.

“The revolution about to be televised, you picked the right time for the wrong guy,” Lamar said right after the first track “Bodies” (GNX Teaser).

SZA’s iconic R&B appearance landed just in time for a mellow sound to the performance with Black Panther’s movie anthem “All The Stars.”

“That’s what I’m talking about,” Jackson’s Uncle Sam said, appearing back on screen, “That’s what America wants. Nice and calm, you’re almost there. Don’t mess this–”

Uncle Sam was quickly interrupted by the band’s intro to Lamar’s 2024 blowout diss track “Not Like Us.” The track won five Grammy awards this year in each of the categories. Cameras caught sight of Serena Williams dancing on stage as tribute to lyrics “From Alondra down to Central, n**** better not speak on Serena” as the energy picked up once again.

In the era of welcoming a new-old president back in office, rising protests, and national divide, halftime performances are one effective way for artists to redirect the audience’s attention toward social reform.

Hip-hop fans recall this isn’t Lamar’s first but second Super Bowl performance. The rapper joined Dr. Dre in the 2022 all-star hip-hop Pepsi halftime show at SoFi Stadium.

A swarm of memes and commentary flooded X’s trending “Kendrick” tag on the app following the performance.

See the track list:

“Bodies” “squabble up” “HUMBLE.” “DNA.” “euphoria” “man at the garden” “peekaboo” “luther” ft. SZA “All the Stars” ft. SZA “Not Like us” “tv off” w/ an appearance from producer Mustard

Unreleased Movie announcements

Celebrity sightings