The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
Palomar College softball stadium scoreboard during a game against Mt. San Jacinto College.
New softball stadium opens
#11 Josephine Heuberger at bat.
Palomar softball shuts out Mt. San Jacinto Eagles
Catcher #17 Carter Jorissen after a single that resulted in a Palomar score.
Comets split series with Hornets
Palomar men's basketball team huddled up.
Bounce back win for men’s basketball snaps losing streak
Palomar's bench reaction to a made three-pointer.
Palomar recovers from a slow start to overcome MiraCosta 77-60
Palomar's women's soccer team captain #8 Ashley Clark gets past a defender against Miramar College on October 18, 2024.
Comet Athlete Spotlight: Ashley Clark
Diversity in women's water polo
Diversity in women’s water polo
Palomar Men's soccer team player Arturo Atilano-Gutierrez poses for a photo.
The Pacific Coast Athletic Conference names Palomar Men’s soccer player athlete of the month
Water Polo player Sophia Wicks poses for a photo.
Comet spotlight Women’s Water Polo Team
Palomar Comet Freshman Dayvis Key posed to shoot in the Jan. 17 game against Southwestern College Jaguars. Image Credit -- Hector Flores.
A Look Inside the Women’s Basketball Team
Catcher #17 Carter Jorissen after a single that resulted in a Palomar score.
Comets split series with Hornets
Palomar men's basketball team huddled up.
Bounce back win for men’s basketball snaps losing streak
#10 Max Zylicz attempts a shot while pressured by a defender.
Men’s Basketball dominates with 19-point victory
Kicker #40 Jonathon Meyers runs out of the tunnel before the game.
Palomar loses final home game of 2024 season
Men's basketball players huddle together in a circle with their arms around each other on the side of a basketball court.
Comeback win for men’s basketball in season opener
Palomar College softball stadium scoreboard during a game against Mt. San Jacinto College.
New softball stadium opens
#11 Josephine Heuberger at bat.
Palomar softball shuts out Mt. San Jacinto Eagles
Palomar's bench reaction to a made three-pointer.
Palomar recovers from a slow start to overcome MiraCosta 77-60
Brooke Quintana #12 runs out, giving high fives to teammates.
Women’s basketball dominates with 52-point blowout win
Palomar's women's soccer team captain #8 Ashley Clark gets past a defender against Miramar College on October 18, 2024.
Comet Athlete Spotlight: Ashley Clark
"En Español" editorial desk from left to right: Monica Garcia, Tori Gudmundson, Lizzy Aguilar, Sofia Alvarez.
Bridging the language gap: The Telescope’s push for inclusive Spanish news
A distorted image of a student sitting against a wally with a backpack next to them, created to illustrate the mental health struggles of students. (Created on Canva by Tori Gudmundson)
Better resources are the key to student success
Made with Canva
New Protections for Child Influencers are Still Not Enough
Prices rise with the minimum wage making the increase in pay counterintuitive.
The Minimum Wage Should Stay the Same
Online dating illustration Photo credit: Griselda Garcia
Finding emotional connections in the age of content
Lawrence Lawson (left) along with other ESL members that attended Bono's Q and A session holding signs.
Profesor de ESL Pone a Peter Bono en Aprietos Sobre DACA
Un ofrenda en Palomar College drentro de la bibliotecha.
Honrar la Vida con la Muerte: Día de los Muertos
Mariachi Arco-Iris de Los Ángeles posan para una foto grupal después de su actuación frente a la unión estudiantil el 10 de octubre.
La Celebración del Mes de la Herencia Latinx y el Día Nacional de Salir del Clóset llega al Colegio Palomar
Picture of TRIO Project director, Nelida Martinez. Courtesy of Nelida Martinez.
Nelida Martinez, Directora del Proyecto Trio, habla del “impuesto Latino” y de romper barreras
La Máquina poster oficial a través de IMP Awards.
‘La Máquina’ desarma a sus audiencias en el ring de boxeo
Under the Lights: Palomar Men's Soccer Story
Under the Lights: Palomar Men’s Soccer Story
Unlocking Palomar’s Resources
Unlocking Palomar’s Resources
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Colorism in the Latinx Community
Telescope Talks: Colorism in the Latinx Community
Defending the Mind
Defending the Mind
Multi-Generational Media
Multi-Generational Media
To highlight the artists vs. AI discourse, half of this illustration was created with OpenArt.ai
Feeding the Machine
An illustration of a cherry blossom tree.
Sakura ga Chiru
Brightwel Ojahngoe, an Umoja club member from Cameroon.
Deep In Our Roots
Bird’s Eye View
The rush for Smash Bros.
Palomar Police hold 19th toy drive
Palomar Career Center brings job opportunities to students
Showcasing students at Palomar art sale
The Telescope
The Telescope
Categories:

New softball stadium opens

The Palomar College Softball team opened their new facility for fans to enjoy watching games at home.
Taylor Leonard, Sports Copy Editor
February 7, 2025
Lexi Thurman
Palomar College softball stadium scoreboard during a game against Mt. San Jacinto College.

SAN MARCOS — Palomar opened its new softball stadium on Jan 22 for students and faculty to attend games and experience an electric atmosphere.

“Five State Championships, 39 conference championships, statewide team academic awards, 57 All-American Athletes, and countless 4-year college transfers have cemented Palomar Softball’s place as one of the state’s truly great athletic programs,” said Athletic Director Daniel Lynds mentioned at the opening ceremony.

The stadium was built across from the football stadium that opened last year and features a scoreboard in the outfield, a home and visitors dugout made with brick, and a black fence outlining the outfield with flags representing the Comets’ championship titles. In addition, there are red bleachers right outside the field facing the scoreboard and a press box right behind the bleachers made of brick with speakers attached to the building for broadcasters to announce the game.

Breanna Lutz #21, Nevaeh Haywood #14, Zoe Karam #16, and Josephine Heuberger gathered around the pitching circle (Griselda Garcia)

Before having a field on campus, the Comets were playing games and practicing at Bradley Park in San Marcos.

With the addition to the new stadium, students and faculty are now able to witness the Comets in action at home. This change is exciting for the team because it allows for the growth of the fan base and the creation of more memories while playing together.

The Palomar College Softball team huddling together near the mound and outfield to discuss the next play. (Taylor Leonard)

So far, the Comets have played two games at their new stadium this season, and the atmosphere is unreal, filled with people cheering on the team and talking with one another while enjoying watching the game.

For more information on the attending games, check out the schedule here and purchase tickets here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Telescope

Your donation will support the student journalists of Palomar College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
#11 Josephine Heuberger at bat.
Palomar softball shuts out Mt. San Jacinto Eagles
Catcher #17 Carter Jorissen after a single that resulted in a Palomar score.
Comets split series with Hornets
Palomar men's basketball team huddled up.
Bounce back win for men's basketball snaps losing streak
Palomar's bench reaction to a made three-pointer.
Palomar recovers from a slow start to overcome MiraCosta 77-60
Brooke Quintana #12 runs out, giving high fives to teammates.
Women's basketball dominates with 52-point blowout win
#10 Max Zylicz attempts a shot while pressured by a defender.
Men's Basketball dominates with 19-point victory
About the Contributors
Taylor Leonard
Taylor Leonard, Sports Copy Editor
Taylor Leonard is a senior at Palomar College majoring in journalism with hopes of becoming a Sports Writer for the San Diego Padres. During her free time, she loves going to the beach and spending quality time with family and friends.
Griselda Garcia
Griselda Garcia, Staff Writer
Griselda Garcia transferred from MiraCosta so this is her first semester at Palomar. She plans on transferring to San Francisco State to become a photojournalist. In her free time, she likes to crochet, play video games, and bike ride. 
Donate to The Telescope