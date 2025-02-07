New softball stadium opens

SAN MARCOS — Palomar opened its new softball stadium on Jan 22 for students and faculty to attend games and experience an electric atmosphere.

“Five State Championships, 39 conference championships, statewide team academic awards, 57 All-American Athletes, and countless 4-year college transfers have cemented Palomar Softball’s place as one of the state’s truly great athletic programs,” said Athletic Director Daniel Lynds mentioned at the opening ceremony.

The stadium was built across from the football stadium that opened last year and features a scoreboard in the outfield, a home and visitors dugout made with brick, and a black fence outlining the outfield with flags representing the Comets’ championship titles. In addition, there are red bleachers right outside the field facing the scoreboard and a press box right behind the bleachers made of brick with speakers attached to the building for broadcasters to announce the game.

Before having a field on campus, the Comets were playing games and practicing at Bradley Park in San Marcos.

With the addition to the new stadium, students and faculty are now able to witness the Comets in action at home. This change is exciting for the team because it allows for the growth of the fan base and the creation of more memories while playing together.

So far, the Comets have played two games at their new stadium this season, and the atmosphere is unreal, filled with people cheering on the team and talking with one another while enjoying watching the game.

For more information on the attending games, check out the schedule here and purchase tickets here.