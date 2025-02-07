The Student News Site of Palomar College

Palomar softball shuts out Mt. San Jacinto Eagles

Comet’s dominant pitching and defense held the Eagles to no runs.
Mason O’Toole, Staff Writer
February 7, 2025
Hector Flores
#11 Josephine Heuberger at bat.

SAN MARCOS- The Palomar Comets softball team shut out the Mt. San Jacinto Eagles 7-0 at home to improve to 3-1 on the season.

The Comets quickly took the lead in the second inning to start their fourth game of the season, setting the pace to the end. Center fielder Gisele Gonzalez crushed a two-run RBI double into center field to give the Comets the first and only lead of the game.

“There were two outs, so I knew I needed to get them in, and I saw the outfielders were playing in and just wanted to score them,” said Gonzalez.

#1 Gisele Gonzalez slides safe on second base. (Hector Flores)

All three of her at-bats were hits, improving her to seven hits in her nine at-bats to start the season. She has no lack of confidence and is looking to keep her hot streak going.

One of the game’s biggest plays was in the 6th inning, where the Eagles had runners on 2nd and 3rd base with no outs, and the Comets defense had an outstanding double play at first base and home plate. The third out was a fly out to left field, and they got out of the jam.

Starting Pitcher Nevaeh Haywood pitched a lights-out game, going all seven innings and only allowing four hits while striking out four. Haywood has shown excellence in what her arm can do, as her earned run average (ERA) is down to 1.65 to start the season, and in four games, she has struck out 17 batters.

#14 Nevaeh Haywood pitching during game against Mt. San Jacinto (Griselda Garcia)

“Over the Summer, we have worked so hard into the Fall, and I have confidence in the people behind me and my teammates, and every single one of us has a close bond and just keep working hard and keep locked in at winning,” Haywood said.

Cather #17 Isabella De Filippis rounding third and running towards home. (Hector Flores)

“The biggest thing is to try and be strong on both sides of the ball. We take a lot of pride in pitching, being competitive enough to keep us in ball games, and being able to do the hitting we need to do to give run support,” said Head coach Lacey Craft.

Palomar did just that, scoring seven runs on 15 hits and pitching a complete shutout.

#11 Josephine Heuberger at bat. (Griselda Garcia)

The Comets seem to have a tight bond as they’ve shut out the last two games they’ve played and have mainly played mistake-free softball. The Comets have two errors this season, as their opponents have combined for seven. Third Baseman Breanna Lutz seems to be a vital part of team chemistry with how supportive she is for her team.

“Bre is my number one supporter; she is so vocal, and I think it’s good because it keeps the infield loud and not letting your mind go other places,” Haywood said.

#14 Nevaeh Haywood getting ready to pitch against Mt. San Jacinto (Griselda Garcia)

Key players to note in this game were Third Baseman Lutz getting two hits and an RBI, First Baseman Zoe Karam having two hits, Designated Player Lauren Doepping having four hits and two RBIs, and Catcher Isabella De Filippis getting two hits and an RBI.

The Comets’ next game is Saturday, Feb. 8, at Mt. San Antonio.

About the Contributors
Mason O’Toole
Mason O’Toole, Staff Writer
Mason O’Toole is a third-year student at Palomar College studying Journalism and Communications. He hopes to transfer to SDSU and become a Sportscaster. In his spare time he is either traveling, surfing, or watching sports. 
Griselda Garcia
Griselda Garcia, Staff Writer
Griselda Garcia transferred from MiraCosta so this is her first semester at Palomar. She plans on transferring to San Francisco State to become a photojournalist. In her free time, she likes to crochet, play video games, and bike ride. 
