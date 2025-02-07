Palomar softball shuts out Mt. San Jacinto Eagles

SAN MARCOS- The Palomar Comets softball team shut out the Mt. San Jacinto Eagles 7-0 at home to improve to 3-1 on the season.

The Comets quickly took the lead in the second inning to start their fourth game of the season, setting the pace to the end. Center fielder Gisele Gonzalez crushed a two-run RBI double into center field to give the Comets the first and only lead of the game.

“There were two outs, so I knew I needed to get them in, and I saw the outfielders were playing in and just wanted to score them,” said Gonzalez.

All three of her at-bats were hits, improving her to seven hits in her nine at-bats to start the season. She has no lack of confidence and is looking to keep her hot streak going.

One of the game’s biggest plays was in the 6th inning, where the Eagles had runners on 2nd and 3rd base with no outs, and the Comets defense had an outstanding double play at first base and home plate. The third out was a fly out to left field, and they got out of the jam.

Starting Pitcher Nevaeh Haywood pitched a lights-out game, going all seven innings and only allowing four hits while striking out four. Haywood has shown excellence in what her arm can do, as her earned run average (ERA) is down to 1.65 to start the season, and in four games, she has struck out 17 batters.

“Over the Summer, we have worked so hard into the Fall, and I have confidence in the people behind me and my teammates, and every single one of us has a close bond and just keep working hard and keep locked in at winning,” Haywood said.

“The biggest thing is to try and be strong on both sides of the ball. We take a lot of pride in pitching, being competitive enough to keep us in ball games, and being able to do the hitting we need to do to give run support,” said Head coach Lacey Craft.

Palomar did just that, scoring seven runs on 15 hits and pitching a complete shutout.

The Comets seem to have a tight bond as they’ve shut out the last two games they’ve played and have mainly played mistake-free softball. The Comets have two errors this season, as their opponents have combined for seven. Third Baseman Breanna Lutz seems to be a vital part of team chemistry with how supportive she is for her team.

“Bre is my number one supporter; she is so vocal, and I think it’s good because it keeps the infield loud and not letting your mind go other places,” Haywood said.

Key players to note in this game were Third Baseman Lutz getting two hits and an RBI, First Baseman Zoe Karam having two hits, Designated Player Lauren Doepping having four hits and two RBIs, and Catcher Isabella De Filippis getting two hits and an RBI.

The Comets’ next game is Saturday, Feb. 8, at Mt. San Antonio.