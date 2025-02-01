Overview of NAMM 2025

The Student News Site of Palomar College

A large conference room with over 120 attendees. Many of the attendees wear matching green shirts.
Palomar Board faces scrutiny over curriculum delays and budget issues
Protesters are crossing the street while holding up signs and cheering.
Vista protest draws over 1,500 to support immigrants
An image with a red background and white line art of train and a public bus.
Honor Rosa Parks with free rides from NCTD
A couple is walking through an art museum alongside a woman taking a photo of the art.
Take a stroll through San Diego’s iconic museums this February
(Left to right) Governing Board Trustees Judy Patacsil, Yvette Acosta, Roberto Rodriguez, Holly Hamilton-Bleakley, Jacqueline Kaiser sit with Student Trustee Reagan Barnum and Superintendent/President Star Rivera-Lacey at the Governing Board meeting on Dec. 17.
New leadership takes the reigns of Palomar’s Governing Board
Palomar College softball stadium scoreboard during a game against Mt. San Jacinto College.
New softball stadium opens
#11 Josephine Heuberger at bat.
Palomar softball shuts out Mt. San Jacinto Eagles
Catcher #17 Carter Jorissen after a single that resulted in a Palomar score.
Comets split series with Hornets
Palomar men's basketball team huddled up.
Bounce back win for men’s basketball snaps losing streak
Palomar's bench reaction to a made three-pointer.
Palomar recovers from a slow start to overcome MiraCosta 77-60
Palomar's women's soccer team captain #8 Ashley Clark gets past a defender against Miramar College on October 18, 2024.
Comet Athlete Spotlight: Ashley Clark
Palomar Men's soccer team player Arturo Atilano-Gutierrez poses for a photo.
The Pacific Coast Athletic Conference names Palomar Men’s soccer player athlete of the month
Water Polo player Sophia Wicks poses for a photo.
Comet spotlight Women’s Water Polo Team
The beam was placed after the signatures were completed. Photo credit: Josh Miranda
Stadium construction reaches milestones, but sports will have to wait.
sports graphic
How Covid Destroyed the Hopes of Aspiring College Athletes
#10 Max Zylicz attempts a shot while pressured by a defender.
Men’s Basketball dominates with 19-point victory
Kicker #40 Jonathon Meyers runs out of the tunnel before the game.
Palomar loses final home game of 2024 season
Men's basketball players huddle together in a circle with their arms around each other on the side of a basketball court.
Comeback win for men’s basketball in season opener
Brooke Quintana #12 runs out, giving high fives to teammates.
Women’s basketball dominates with 52-point blowout win
Palomar's women's soccer team captain #8 Ashley Clark gets past a defender against Miramar College on October 18, 2024.
Comet Athlete Spotlight: Ashley Clark
"En Español" editorial desk from left to right: Monica Garcia, Tori Gudmundson, Lizzy Aguilar, Sofia Alvarez.
Bridging the language gap: The Telescope’s push for inclusive Spanish news
A distorted image of a student sitting against a wally with a backpack next to them, created to illustrate the mental health struggles of students. (Created on Canva by Tori Gudmundson)
Better resources are the key to student success
Made with Canva
New Protections for Child Influencers are Still Not Enough
Prices rise with the minimum wage making the increase in pay counterintuitive.
The Minimum Wage Should Stay the Same
Online dating illustration Photo credit: Griselda Garcia
Finding emotional connections in the age of content
Lawrence Lawson (left) along with other ESL members that attended Bono's Q and A session holding signs.
Profesor de ESL Pone a Peter Bono en Aprietos Sobre DACA
Un ofrenda en Palomar College drentro de la bibliotecha.
Honrar la Vida con la Muerte: Día de los Muertos
Mariachi Arco-Iris de Los Ángeles posan para una foto grupal después de su actuación frente a la unión estudiantil el 10 de octubre.
La Celebración del Mes de la Herencia Latinx y el Día Nacional de Salir del Clóset llega al Colegio Palomar
Picture of TRIO Project director, Nelida Martinez. Courtesy of Nelida Martinez.
Nelida Martinez, Directora del Proyecto Trio, habla del “impuesto Latino” y de romper barreras.
La Máquina poster oficial a través de IMP Awards.
‘La Máquina’ desarma a sus audiencias en el ring de boxeo
To highlight the artists vs. AI discourse, half of this illustration was created with OpenArt.ai
Feeding the Machine
An illustration of a cherry blossom tree.
Sakura ga Chiru
Brightwel Ojahngoe, an Umoja club member from Cameroon.
Deep In Our Roots
Overview of NAMM 2025

The annual music convention brought in lots of big names such as Stevie Wonder, Jack White, and Peter Frampton.
Lexi Thurman, Staff Writer
February 1, 2025
Lexi Thurman
Mateus Asato, Rick Beato, and Tim Pierce (left to right) host a seminar titled The Evolution of Content and the Industry.

 

The annual music convention brought in lots of big names such as Stevie Wonder, Jack White, and Peter Frampton.
Lexi Thurman
Mateus Asato, Rick Beato, and Tim Pierce (left to right) host a seminar titled The Evolution of Content and the Industry.

The 2025 National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Show brought in thousands of well-known musicians such as Stevie Wonder, Jack White, and Peter Frampton. Guests got the chance to meet these musicians, and on occasion, even play music with them.

The event occurred from Jan. 21-25 at the Anaheim Convention Center, bringing in over 63,000 attendants throughout the course of the five-day event.

Each day featured live events such as music performances and seminars. The latter three days added countless exhibits of new product lines from over 4,400 brands including Roland, Martin, Yamaha, and Fender.

In addition to the music performances that went on throughout the main event, numerous renowned musicians played after hours as well. Guest performers included Jon Batiste, Phil X, Stephen Perkins, Kenny Aronoff, as well as numerous others.

Visit the NAMM website for information regarding related upcoming events.

Correction: Feb. 1 @ 9:37 p.m. – A previous version of this story stated “Tool, an award winning progressive metal band, also showed up for a surprise after-hours performance.” which has been deleted to ensure accuracy after further research. 

Correction: Feb. 3 @ 9:45 a.m. – A previous version of this story labeled Rob Math as “Justin Sandler” in the photo caption. 

