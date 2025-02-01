Overview of NAMM 2025

Gallery • 16 Photos Lexi Thurman Mateus Asato, Rick Beato, and Tim Pierce (left to right) host a seminar titled The Evolution of Content and the Industry.

The 2025 National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Show brought in thousands of well-known musicians such as Stevie Wonder, Jack White, and Peter Frampton. Guests got the chance to meet these musicians, and on occasion, even play music with them.

The event occurred from Jan. 21-25 at the Anaheim Convention Center, bringing in over 63,000 attendants throughout the course of the five-day event.

Each day featured live events such as music performances and seminars. The latter three days added countless exhibits of new product lines from over 4,400 brands including Roland, Martin, Yamaha, and Fender.

In addition to the music performances that went on throughout the main event, numerous renowned musicians played after hours as well. Guest performers included Jon Batiste, Phil X, Stephen Perkins, Kenny Aronoff, as well as numerous others.

