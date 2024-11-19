The Student News Site of Palomar College

Proposition 6 and 36 address the rights and punishments of convicts and offenders.
Prop 6 and Prop 36 pave a harsh road for offenders and convicts
STAR and General tutoring sign, on the second floor of the library.
The STAR tutoring center offers students academic support
California Votes Yes on Proposition 3
Left: The new Governing Board Trustee of Area 4, Holly Hamilton-Bleakley. (Courtesy photo) Right: The new Governing Board Trustee of Area 2, Yvette Acosta. (Hector Flores)
Voters choose a new direction for Palomar College Governing Board
A digital illustration showing the connection between funding for facilities and student success.
Proposition 2 passing could bring improvements to Palomar
La Máquina poster oficial a través de IMP Awards.
‘La Máquina’ desarma a sus audiencias en el ring de boxeo
We Live In Time movie poster via A24.
‘We Live In Time’ will leave audiences tearful
The Agogo Drum and Dance Ensemble performs during a previous Noche Havana performance.
Noche Havana, a night of music, dance, and culture, coming soon to Palomar
Mariachi Arco-Iris de Los Angeles pose for a group photo after their performance in front of the student union on October 10
The Celebration of Latinx Heritage Month and National Coming Out Day comes to Palomar College
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
“Someday I’ll Get My Yatch” by Mayce Keeler
Bestiary brings an artistic menagerie to the Boehm Gallery
The Boehm Gallery will features Briana Miyoko Stanley’s works through September 21 Photo credit: Victoria Gudmundson
Palomar Art Department welcomes full-time assistant professor Briana Miyoko Stanley with Artist Talk at Boehm
Holt's photography lines the walls of the F/30 gallery. Photo credit: Cynthia Cunningham
“Urban Western Madness: Out of the Ordinary & Workplace Portraits” premiers at Palomar’s F/30 Gallery
Photography Department seeking submissions.
Event flyer of person with blue and white face mask
Brief interview with aspiring Photography and Astrophysics student, Gavin Hasinsky.
Telescope T logo
A true crime novel you won’t be able to put down
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: "Parish's" Composing Power Couple
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: “Parish’s” Composing Power Couple
Jazz legend Charles McPherson, used with permission from Charles McPherson and Palomar Performing Arts Department. Photo credit: Palomar Performing Arts Department
Jazz legend Charles McPherson performs at Palomar
Official flyer for the "Time of the Winter Solstice" performance at Palomar College. Image used with permission from the Palomar Performing Arts department Photo credit: Palomar Performing Arts Department
Time of the Winter Solstice: A Collaborative Music Event
Zeb Navarro gives The Telescope a visit to the KKSM recording studio.
KKSM – Palomar College’s Radio Station
Palomar College continues celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month through the end of October
Palomar’s Hispanic Heritage Month Events Continue
We Live In Time movie poster via A24.
‘We Live In Time’ will leave audiences tearful
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
The Joker sequel falls short of its predecessor.
It’s difficult to “put on a happy face” for the new movie “Joker: Folie á Deux”
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
The official movie poster of Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice. (Plan B Entertainment/Warner Bros. Studio)
The Juice is on the Loose
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: "Parish's" Composing Power Couple
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: “Parish’s” Composing Power Couple
Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) holding Grogu in "The Mandalorian."
Disney’s Season 3 of The Mandalorian
Philomena Cunk (Diane Morgan) surveys the history of the world in "Cunk on Earth." (Jonathan Browning/Netflix/TNS)
“Cunk on Earth” is Hilarious
Netflix Raises Subscription Prices for Users in the US and Canada
‘Bridgerton’ Becomes Netflix’s Biggest Hit Ever
Palomar's women's soccer team captain #8 Ashley Clark gets past a defender against Miramar College on October 18, 2024.
Comet Athlete Spotlight: Ashley Clark
Men's basketball players huddle together in a circle with their arms around each other on the side of a basketball court.
Comeback win for men’s basketball in season opener
#8 Ayano Tsuda scores against Miramar.
Palomar Women’s water polo suffers a loss at home to San Diego Miramar
Kicker #40 Jonathon Meyers and the comets running out of the tunnel.
Palomar football devastated by Fullerton
Dodgers vs. Yankees World Series Graphic
2024 World Series Preview/Prediction
Palomar's women's soccer team captain #8 Ashley Clark gets past a defender against Miramar College on October 18, 2024.
Comet Athlete Spotlight: Ashley Clark
Palomar Men's soccer team player Arturo Atilano-Gutierrez poses for a photo.
The Pacific Coast Athletic Conference names Palomar Men’s soccer player athlete of the month
Water Polo player Sophia Wicks poses for a photo.
Comet spotlight Women’s Water Polo Team
The beam was placed after the signatures were completed. Photo credit: Josh Miranda
Stadium construction reaches milestones, but sports will have to wait.
A Look into Palomar’s Wrestling Team
Men's basketball players huddle together in a circle with their arms around each other on the side of a basketball court.
Comeback win for men’s basketball in season opener
#8 Ayano Tsuda scores against Miramar.
Palomar Women’s water polo suffers a loss at home to San Diego Miramar
Kicker #40 Jonathon Meyers and the comets running out of the tunnel.
Palomar football devastated by Fullerton
#8 Ashley Clark runs the ball up the field against multiple Miramar defenders.
Palomar College women’s soccer narrowly loses at home to San Diego Miramar
#13 Elijah Hudson runs out with the Palomar Football team before their game against Saddleback College.
Palomar Comets outlast the Saddleback Bobcats
Palomar's women's soccer team captain #8 Ashley Clark gets past a defender against Miramar College on October 18, 2024.
Comet Athlete Spotlight: Ashley Clark
Diversity in women's water polo
Diversity in women’s water polo
Coaches Mandy Simon and Kelly Rowan stand next to players Sophia Wicks, Madalyn McKellar, and Veronica Torres for a picture by the pool.
Women’s water polo is off to a competitive start to the 2024 season.
Water Polo player Sophia Wicks poses for a photo.
Comet spotlight Women’s Water Polo Team
#6 Teiora Tinoisamoa jumping to hit the ball over the net.
Women’s volleyball starts the season with an 8-2 record
Prices rise with the minimum wage making the increase in pay counterintuitive.
The Minimum Wage Should Stay the Same
Online dating illustration Photo credit: Griselda Garcia
Finding emotional connections in the age of content
New Jeans YouTube live stream expressing opinions on recent company drama (Screenshot provided by Elizabeth Aguilar)
The unseen struggles of K-POP: Truth behind the fame
Affordable third spaces are a thing of the past
Creativity and Community Are Dying with Third Spaces—Money Is to Blame
A gray envelop with a white letter inside, on a red background.
A letter to Roberto Rodriguez and Palomar’s Governing Board
Lawrence Lawson (left) along with other ESL members that attended Bono's Q and A session holding signs.
Profesor de ESL Pone a Peter Bono en Aprietos Sobre DACA
Un ofrenda en Palomar College drentro de la bibliotecha.
Honrar la Vida con la Muerte: Día de los Muertos
Mariachi Arco-Iris de Los Ángeles posan para una foto grupal después de su actuación frente a la unión estudiantil el 10 de octubre.
La Celebración del Mes de la Herencia Latinx y el Día Nacional de Salir del Clóset llega al Colegio Palomar
Picture of TRIO Project director, Nelida Martinez. Courtesy of Nelida Martinez.
Nelida Martinez, Directora del Proyecto Trio, habla del “impuesto Latino” y de romper barreras.
La Máquina poster oficial a través de IMP Awards.
‘La Máquina’ desarma a sus audiencias en el ring de boxeo
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Colorism in the Latinx Community
Telescope Talks: Colorism in the Latinx Community
Telescope Talks: PTK's Hopes for a Palomar Honors Program
Telescope Talks: PTK’s Hopes for a Palomar Honors Program
2024 NFL Mock Draft Predictions
2024 NFL Mock Draft Predictions
Food and Race: Beyond the Borders
Food and Race: Beyond the Borders
Down the Rabbit Hole
Down the Rabbit Hole
Top: water polo athlete Roxanne Hall and Men's volley ball team. Bottom: Women's volleyball and Women's track team. Photos courtesy of Hector Flores, Hugh Cox, and Cara Heise,.
Energy. Drive. Spirit.
Discolored off spray at Swami's Beach, on Feb. 22nd, 2024
Turning Tides:
Palomar Police Department cruiser parked on the roof of the San Marcos campus parking structure.
The Line
The Telescope
The Telescope
California Votes Yes on Proposition 3

Proposition 3 secures a majority vote of 62.5% in the recent 2024 election.
Emma Tam, Staff Writer
November 18, 2024
Emma Tam
2024 Election Prop 3 Graphic

SAN MARCOS – Voting yes to the proposition, the language in the constitution will be corrected to match the Federal language of who can currently marry. Those who support Proposition 3 protect Californians’ freedom to marriage by removing discriminatory language and reinforcing the state’s dedication to civil rights.

For many, Proposition 3 is an important ballot crucial to protection on same-sex marriage. Benjamin Mudgett, Palomar’s Pride Center Faculty Coordinator, expresses the significance of Proposition 3 and its impact on members of the LGBTQ+ community in California like himself.

“In this country, we’ve created a system where there’s all sorts of benefits that are included in marriage that impact people’s livelihoods,” Mudgett said.

Proposition 3 revises the California Constitution by using more inclusive language that acknowledges the right to marry regardless of race and sex. The 2015 U.S. Supreme Court case Obergefell v. Hodges legalized same-sex marriage in all 50 states, however, the current California Constitution states that marriage is between a man and woman only.

Aside from the updated written revision to California’s constitution, Proposition 3 would actively protect the rights of people who identify as LGBTQ+. Mudgett shares that certain financial protections and health benefits would be enforced.

For example, spouses of a same-sex marriage could be recognized as next of kin, allowing the individual to be notified of a patient’s hospitalization and give consent to procedures. This also ensures that assets are protected.

“We can rest comfortably knowing that our families are whole, which means that we can live our full authentic selves in a productive, happy way,” Mudgett said.

Conversely, voting no on Proposition 3 would not change language in the California Constitution. Opposers of Proposition 3 say that it eliminates all rules for marriage and creates opportunities for child marriages, incest, and polygamy, according to California’s Official Voter Information Guide. Individuals argue that the proposition is harmful to children and families.

A negative vote on Proposition 3 would lead to several uncertainties for the LGBTQ+ community. Mudgett explains that the benefits the proposition provides would be at risk and not accessible if same-sex marriage is not possible.

“We would not be protected at the state level,” Mudgett said.

In an unofficial vote count, Proposition 3 is expected to pass, allowing the California Constitution to be updated to coincide with what the federal government says on same-sex marriage. There is no fiscal effect since no changes in revenues or costs to state and local governments are being made.

Mudgett shared that he is excited for the future of families in California, and is hopeful that California’s vote on Proposition 3 will begin to set the pace for the rest of the country to follow.

“For the Palomar College Community, we can know that our families are protected and our students have a safe place to study and to thrive,” Mudgett said.

Donate to The Telescope