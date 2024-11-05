The Student News Site of Palomar College

Live Palomar Governing Board
Live Presidential Election Coverage
Lawrence Lawson (left) and other members of the ESL department attended Bono's Q&A session in protest of his anti-immigration policies.
ESL Professor Puts Peter Bono On The Spot About DACA
Un ofrenda en Palomar College drentro de la bibliotecha.
Honrar la Vida con la Muerte: Día de los Muertos
Designed in Canva. (Cyndi Cunningham)
More face time: part-time faculty get office hour boost
La Máquina poster oficial a través de IMP Awards.
‘La Máquina’ desarma a sus audiencias en el ring de boxeo
We Live In Time movie poster via A24.
‘We Live In Time’ will leave audiences tearful
The Agogo Drum and Dance Ensemble performs during a previous Noche Havana performance.
Noche Havana, a night of music, dance, and culture, coming soon to Palomar
Mariachi Arco-Iris de Los Angeles pose for a group photo after their performance in front of the student union on October 10
The Celebration of Latinx Heritage Month and National Coming Out Day comes to Palomar College
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
“Someday I’ll Get My Yatch” by Mayce Keeler
Bestiary brings an artistic menagerie to the Boehm Gallery
The Boehm Gallery will features Briana Miyoko Stanley’s works through September 21 Photo credit: Victoria Gudmundson
Palomar Art Department welcomes full-time assistant professor Briana Miyoko Stanley with Artist Talk at Boehm
Holt's photography lines the walls of the F/30 gallery. Photo credit: Cynthia Cunningham
“Urban Western Madness: Out of the Ordinary & Workplace Portraits” premiers at Palomar’s F/30 Gallery
Photography Department seeking submissions.
Event flyer of person with blue and white face mask
Brief interview with aspiring Photography and Astrophysics student, Gavin Hasinsky.
Telescope T logo
A true crime novel you won’t be able to put down
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: "Parish's" Composing Power Couple
Jazz legend Charles McPherson, used with permission from Charles McPherson and Palomar Performing Arts Department. Photo credit: Palomar Performing Arts Department
Jazz legend Charles McPherson performs at Palomar
Official flyer for the "Time of the Winter Solstice" performance at Palomar College. Image used with permission from the Palomar Performing Arts department Photo credit: Palomar Performing Arts Department
Time of the Winter Solstice: A Collaborative Music Event
Zeb Navarro gives The Telescope a visit to the KKSM recording studio.
KKSM – Palomar College’s Radio Station
Palomar College continues celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month through the end of October
We Live In Time movie poster via A24.
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
The Joker sequel falls short of its predecessor.
It’s difficult to “put on a happy face” for the new movie “Joker: Folie á Deux”
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
The official movie poster of Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice. (Plan B Entertainment/Warner Bros. Studio)
The Juice is on the Loose
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: "Parish's" Composing Power Couple
Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) holding Grogu in "The Mandalorian."
Disney’s Season 3 of The Mandalorian
Philomena Cunk (Diane Morgan) surveys the history of the world in "Cunk on Earth." (Jonathan Browning/Netflix/TNS)
“Cunk on Earth” is Hilarious
Netflix Raises Subscription Prices for Users in the US and Canada
‘Bridgerton’ Becomes Netflix’s Biggest Hit Ever
#8 Ayano Tsuda scores against Miramar.
Palomar Women’s water polo suffers a loss at home to San Diego Miramar
Kicker #40 Jonathon Meyers and the comets running out of the tunnel.
Palomar football devastated by Fullerton
Dodgers vs. Yankees World Series Graphic
2024 World Series Preview/Prediction
#8 Ashley Clark runs the ball up the field against multiple Miramar defenders.
Palomar College women’s soccer narrowly loses at home to San Diego Miramar
Diversity in women's water polo
Palomar Men's soccer team player Arturo Atilano-Gutierrez poses for a photo.
The Pacific Coast Athletic Conference names Palomar Men’s soccer player athlete of the month
Water Polo player Sophia Wicks poses for a photo.
Comet spotlight Women’s Water Polo Team
The beam was placed after the signatures were completed. Photo credit: Josh Miranda
Stadium construction reaches milestones, but sports will have to wait.
A Look into Palomar’s Wrestling Team
Palomar’s Athletic Trainer Wins CCCATAA Award
#8 Ayano Tsuda scores against Miramar.
Kicker #40 Jonathon Meyers and the comets running out of the tunnel.
#8 Ashley Clark runs the ball up the field against multiple Miramar defenders.
Palomar College women’s soccer narrowly loses at home to San Diego Miramar
#13 Elijah Hudson runs out with the Palomar Football team before their game against Saddleback College.
Palomar Comets outlast the Saddleback Bobcats
Palomar Men's soccer team player Arturo Atilano-Gutierrez poses for a photo.
The Pacific Coast Athletic Conference names Palomar Men’s soccer player athlete of the month
Diversity in women's water polo
Coaches Mandy Simon and Kelly Rowan stand next to players Sophia Wicks, Madalyn McKellar, and Veronica Torres for a picture by the pool.
Women’s water polo is off to a competitive start to the 2024 season.
Water Polo player Sophia Wicks poses for a photo.
Comet spotlight Women’s Water Polo Team
#6 Teiora Tinoisamoa jumping to hit the ball over the net.
Women’s volleyball starts the season with an 8-2 record
Naomi Allen, Ashely Clark, Maddie Spielman, Macey Edemann, at recent soccer game.
Women’s soccer gets first win of 2024 season
Prices rise with the minimum wage making the increase in pay counterintuitive.
The Minimum Wage Should Stay the Same
Online dating illustration Photo credit: Griselda Garcia
Finding emotional connections in the age of content
New Jeans YouTube live stream expressing opinions on recent company drama (Screenshot provided by Elizabeth Aguilar)
The unseen struggles of K-POP: Truth behind the fame
Affordable third spaces are a thing of the past
Creativity and Community Are Dying with Third Spaces—Money Is to Blame
A gray envelop with a white letter inside, on a red background.
A letter to Roberto Rodriguez and Palomar’s Governing Board
Lawrence Lawson (izquierda) y otros miembros del departamento de ESL asistieron a la sesión de preguntas y respuestas de Bono en protesta por sus políticas antiinmigrantes.
Profesor de ESL Pone a Peter Bono en Aprietos Sobre DACA
Un ofrenda en Palomar College drentro de la bibliotecha.
Honrar la Vida con la Muerte: Día de los Muertos
Mariachi Arco-Iris de Los Ángeles posan para una foto grupal después de su actuación frente a la unión estudiantil el 10 de octubre.
La Celebración del Mes de la Herencia Latinx y el Día Nacional de Salir del Clóset llega al Colegio Palomar
Picture of TRIO Project director, Nelida Martinez. Courtesy of Nelida Martinez.
Nelida Martinez, Directora del Proyecto Trio, habla del “impuesto Latino” y de romper barreras.
La Máquina poster oficial a través de IMP Awards.
‘La Máquina’ desarma a sus audiencias en el ring de boxeo
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Colorism in the Latinx Community
Telescope Talks: PTK's Hopes for a Palomar Honors Program
2024 NFL Mock Draft Predictions
Food and Race: Beyond the Borders
Down the Rabbit Hole
Top: water polo athlete Roxanne Hall and Men's volley ball team. Bottom: Women's volleyball and Women's track team. Photos courtesy of Hector Flores, Hugh Cox, and Cara Heise,.
Energy. Drive. Spirit.
Discolored off spray at Swami's Beach, on Feb. 22nd, 2024
Turning Tides:
Palomar Police Department cruiser parked on the roof of the San Marcos campus parking structure.
The Line
Live Palomar Governing Board

Tonight is Election Night! The Telescope will be covering and checking for updates regarding the Governing Board elections.
The Telescope Staff
November 5, 2024

Tonight is Election Night! The Telescope will be covering and checking for updates regarding the Governing Board elections.

Live Presidential Election Coverage
Live Presidential Election Coverage
Lawrence Lawson (left) and other members of the ESL department attended Bono's Q&A session in protest of his anti-immigration policies.
ESL Professor Puts Peter Bono On The Spot About DACA
Un ofrenda en Palomar College drentro de la bibliotecha.
Honrar la Vida con la Muerte: Día de los Muertos
Designed in Canva. (Cyndi Cunningham)
More face time: part-time faculty get office hour boost
(From left to right) Monica Garia, Victoria Gudmundson, Cyndi Cunningham, Sofia Alvarez, Annabelle Williams, and Elizabeth Aguilar posing with awards outside of Kurland Lecture Hall at CalState Northridge.
JACC Awards Won by the Telescope
Picture of TRIO Project director, Nelida Martinez. Courtesy of Nelida Martinez.
TRIO Project Director Nelida Martinez on the “Latino tax” and breaking barriers
