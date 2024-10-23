The Celebration of Latinx Heritage Month and National Coming Out Day comes to Palomar College

The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
Picture of TRIO Project director, Nelida Martinez. Courtesy of Nelida Martinez.
TRIO Project Director Nelida Martinez on the “Latino tax” and breaking barriers
One of the canyons on the Palomar campus, located behind the baseball field.
Palomar Selected as Location for SD History Museum Study
Creativity and Community Are Dying with Third Spaces—Money Is to Blame
Edward Pohlert (left) and Michelle Rains (Right), the two candidates The Telescope chose to endorse for governing board trustee.
Picked for students, by students: The Telescope staff announces its governing board candidate endorsements
(Courtesy photo of Hamilton-Bleakley)
Meet Your Palomar Governing Board Candidates: A short quiz to see which candidate might be right for you
Information regarding the American Red Cross blood drive at Palomar College. (Provided by the Palomar College Student Health Services)
Donate blood and get a $15 gift card
Multiple pride flags decorated the booths at the Student Union. Photo credit: Monica Garcia
Highlights of Palomar’s Queer Community in Action Festival
Pride flags are hung proudly along the walls of Palomar's Pride Center. Photo credit: Monica Garcia
A sneak peak into Palomar’s pride events
ASG host Club Rush on Feb. 6 and 7 in the Quad Photo credit: Victoria Gudmundson
ASG Hosts Spring Club Rush
Photo made by Sofia Alvarez.
Black History Month Fair 2024
Safiya Swearingen, candidate for ASG President, gives a speech as candidates listen. At the table, from left to right: Derek Blevins (VP of Internal Affairs candidate), Sina Laei (VP of Events candidate), and Regan Barnum (Student Trustee candidate). Photo credit: Cynthia Cunningham
ASG candidates aim to grow Palomar’s community
Photo of the Palomar College Student Union, taken from outside at ground level.
ASG Votes to Support LGBTQIA+ Inclusivity, Human Trafficking Awareness, and More
Southwest camera at Student Union Photo credit: Lisa Burke
ASG Meets Weekly
Vice President of Human Resources Anna Pedroza Photo credit: Rachel Hyman
Palomar’s newest addition to Human Resources
Palomar Student Union Building, Wednesday, Feb. 7 2024. Photo credit: Selina Barrera
Student Government: Tackling the First Week of The Semester
Mariachi Arco-Iris de Los Angeles pose for a group photo after their performance in front of the student union on October 10.
The Celebration of Latinx Heritage Month and National Coming Out Day comes to Palomar College
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
The Joker sequel falls short of its predecessor.
It’s difficult to “put on a happy face” for the new movie “Joker: Folie á Deux”
Full cast left to right (Top:Travis Lepper, Nicholas Ashley) (Middle: Alethia Che, Oakley Blues, Aydian Anderson, Moxy Reed, Owen-Michael Hall, Alex Surita) (Bottom:Autumn Lowe, Nicole Mitchell, Marc Joyce) Photo courtesy of Palomar Performing Arts
Palomar Performing Arts puts on a raucous display with a hilarious spin on Shakespeare’s many works
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
“Someday I’ll Get My Yatch” by Mayce Keeler
Bestiary brings an artistic menagerie to the Boehm Gallery
The Boehm Gallery will features Briana Miyoko Stanley’s works through September 21 Photo credit: Victoria Gudmundson
Palomar Art Department welcomes full-time assistant professor Briana Miyoko Stanley with Artist Talk at Boehm
Holt's photography lines the walls of the F/30 gallery. Photo credit: Cynthia Cunningham
“Urban Western Madness: Out of the Ordinary & Workplace Portraits” premiers at Palomar’s F/30 Gallery
Photography Department seeking submissions.
Event flyer of person with blue and white face mask
Brief interview with aspiring Photography and Astrophysics student, Gavin Hasinsky.
Telescope T logo
A true crime novel you won’t be able to put down
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
The Joker sequel falls short of its predecessor.
It’s difficult to “put on a happy face” for the new movie “Joker: Folie á Deux”
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
The official movie poster of Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice. (Plan B Entertainment/Warner Bros. Studio)
The Juice is on the Loose
Photo credit: IMDb
“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” Mostly Sticks the Landing
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: "Parish's" Composing Power Couple
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: “Parish’s” Composing Power Couple
Jazz legend Charles McPherson, used with permission from Charles McPherson and Palomar Performing Arts Department. Photo credit: Palomar Performing Arts Department
Jazz legend Charles McPherson performs at Palomar
Official flyer for the "Time of the Winter Solstice" performance at Palomar College. Image used with permission from the Palomar Performing Arts department Photo credit: Palomar Performing Arts Department
Time of the Winter Solstice: A Collaborative Music Event
Zeb Navarro gives The Telescope a visit to the KKSM recording studio.
KKSM – Palomar College’s Radio Station
Palomar College continues celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month through the end of October
Palomar’s Hispanic Heritage Month Events Continue
Mariachi Arco-Iris de Los Angeles pose for a group photo after their performance in front of the student union on October 10.
The Celebration of Latinx Heritage Month and National Coming Out Day comes to Palomar College
First slide of Mariana Guzman's presentation on shame and cultivating compassion.
Palomar programs aim to normalize difficult mental health discussions
Multiple pride flags decorated the booths at the Student Union. Photo credit: Monica Garcia
Highlights of Palomar’s Queer Community in Action Festival
The Palomar College Pride Center events for pride week. Photo courtesy of Lisette Lasater. Photo credit: Lisette Lasater
Out and proud
Models wearing pieces expected to be shown at the MODA Fashion Show. (Photo courtesy of Sydney McMullan)
The MODA Fashion Show will keep attendees in the loop
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: "Parish's" Composing Power Couple
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: “Parish’s” Composing Power Couple
Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) holding Grogu in "The Mandalorian."
Disney’s Season 3 of The Mandalorian
Philomena Cunk (Diane Morgan) surveys the history of the world in "Cunk on Earth." (Jonathan Browning/Netflix/TNS)
“Cunk on Earth” is Hilarious
Netflix Raises Subscription Prices for Users in the US and Canada
‘Bridgerton’ Becomes Netflix’s Biggest Hit Ever
#8 Ashley Clark runs the ball up the field against multiple Miramar defenders.
Palomar College women’s soccer narrowly loses at home to San Diego Miramar
Diversity in women's water polo
Diversity in women’s water polo
#13 Elijah Hudson runs out with the Palomar Football team before their game against Saddleback College.
Palomar Comets outlast the Saddleback Bobcats
Palomar Men's soccer team player Arturo Atilano-Gutierrez poses for a photo.
The Pacific Coast Athletic Conference names Palomar Men’s soccer player athlete of the month
#11 Phoenix Schultz attempts a shot a the goal.
Palomar Comets men’s water polo begins conference play with a win at home against the Southwestern College Jaguars
Diversity in women's water polo
Diversity in women’s water polo
Coaches Mandy Simon and Kelly Rowan stand next to players Sophia Wicks, Madalyn McKellar, and Veronica Torres for a picture by the pool.
Women’s water polo is off to a competitive start to the 2024 season.
Water Polo player Sophia Wicks poses for a photo.
Comet spotlight Women’s Water Polo Team
#6 Teiora Tinoisamoa jumping to hit the ball over the net.
Women’s volleyball starts the season with an 8-2 record
Naomi Allen, Ashely Clark, Maddie Spielman, Macey Edemann, at recent soccer game.
Women’s soccer gets first win of 2024 season
#8 Ashley Clark runs the ball up the field against multiple Miramar defenders.
Palomar College women’s soccer narrowly loses at home to San Diego Miramar
#13 Elijah Hudson runs out with the Palomar Football team before their game against Saddleback College.
Palomar Comets outlast the Saddleback Bobcats
Palomar Men's soccer team player Arturo Atilano-Gutierrez poses for a photo.
The Pacific Coast Athletic Conference names Palomar Men’s soccer player athlete of the month
#11 Phoenix Schultz attempts a shot a the goal.
Palomar Comets men’s water polo begins conference play with a win at home against the Southwestern College Jaguars
Palomar College #94 Kavion Hicks and #2 Davion Green run out of the tunnel before their game against College of the Canyons on September 21.
Palomar football outplayed at home by College of the Canyons
Palomar Men's soccer team player Arturo Atilano-Gutierrez poses for a photo.
The Pacific Coast Athletic Conference names Palomar Men’s soccer player athlete of the month
Water Polo player Sophia Wicks poses for a photo.
Comet spotlight Women’s Water Polo Team
The beam was placed after the signatures were completed. Photo credit: Josh Miranda
Stadium construction reaches milestones, but sports will have to wait.
A Look into Palomar’s Wrestling Team
Palomar’s Athletic Trainer Wins CCCATAA Award
A gray envelop with a white letter inside, on a red background.
A letter to Roberto Rodriguez and Palomar’s Governing Board
Edward Pohlert (left) and Michelle Rains (Right), the two candidates The Telescope chose to endorse for governing board trustee.
Picked for students, by students: The Telescope staff announces its governing board candidate endorsements
The Telescope Endorsements: Judy Patacsil, Kartik Raju, and Jacqueline Kaiser for Palomar College Governing Board.
Broadway Is Back, for Better or for Worse?
Reducing Library Hours Has become Difficult for Students
Affordable third spaces are a thing of the past
Creativity and Community Are Dying with Third Spaces—Money Is to Blame
A gray envelop with a white letter inside, on a red background.
A letter to Roberto Rodriguez and Palomar’s Governing Board
Edward Pohlert (left) and Michelle Rains (Right), the two candidates The Telescope chose to endorse for governing board trustee.
Picked for students, by students: The Telescope staff announces its governing board candidate endorsements
Borderlands official movie poster
Movies based on popular video games get a rare dud this summer with “Borderlands”
The SPRINTER train and bus service offer students the option of public transit to get to school.
Thumbs Up: Palomar College gets an A in Transportation
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Colorism in the Latinx Community
Telescope Talks: Colorism in the Latinx Community
Telescope Talks: PTK's Hopes for a Palomar Honors Program
Telescope Talks: PTK’s Hopes for a Palomar Honors Program
2024 NFL Mock Draft Predictions
2024 NFL Mock Draft Predictions
Food and Race: Beyond the Borders
Food and Race: Beyond the Borders
Down the Rabbit Hole
Down the Rabbit Hole
Top: water polo athlete Roxanne Hall and Men's volley ball team. Bottom: Women's volleyball and Women's track team. Photos courtesy of Hector Flores, Hugh Cox, and Cara Heise,.
Energy. Drive. Spirit.
Discolored off spray at Swami's Beach, on Feb. 22nd, 2024
Turning Tides:
Palomar Police Department cruiser parked on the roof of the San Marcos campus parking structure.
The Line
The Telescope
The Telescope
Categories:

The Celebration of Latinx Heritage Month and National Coming Out Day comes to Palomar College

The first ever LGBTQ+ Mariachi comes to Palomar college in celebration of National coming out day and Hispanic Heritage Month.
Jeanne Ancona, Staff Writer
October 23, 2024
Hector Flores
Mariachi Arco-Iris de Los Angeles pose for a group photo after their performance in front of the student union on October 10.

SAN MARCOS- Palomar College invited Mariachi Arcoiris to perform for students and staff. Club and organization booths decorated the Student Union in celebration of Latinx Heritage Month and National Coming Out Day.

“I coordinated today’s event. It’s the intersections of Latinx, Hispanic Heritage Month, LGBTQ History Month, and National Coming Out Day and I thought what better way to celebrate than to have the world’s first LGBTQ mariachi band play live,” said Ben Midget, Palomar’s Pride Center coordinator.

The day was warm and sunny as students went about their school day and stopped to listen

Mariachi Arco-Iris de Los Angeles perform in front of the student union on October 10. (Hector Flores)

to the wonderful music made by the mariachi. In addition to

this event, coordinators were handing out popsicles to students and staff on the hot day, which many students seemed to enjoy.

Overall during the event, students seemed to be enjoying the music and the community that came together to witness it.

“It’s cool to see people like coming together at the school… despite being a community college it’s nice to see that people have similar interests and that… there are certain programs in place to include everyone in on it,” said student Tristan Bonilla while waiting in line for a paleta.

Even though this event was new for most, many students seemed to have shared similar sentiments about the celebration. This was a good day for the community all around and a positive representation of Latinx people.

“I’m super emotional y’know because being Mexican myself and having come out only a few years ago, this is such a big thing for me especially because it’s not very common in our community to be out and proud,” said Clementine Chavez, a student and booth participant.

Many students like Clementine felt represented by the combination of celebrations that are rarely celebrated. Students seemed to be pleasantly surprised by this event and pleased with the shared appreciation for this history and culture.

Towards the end of their performance, Mariachi Arcoiris played their song that represented all the different countries in South America. The performance helped bring out the true spirit of community and togetherness for students and staff alike.

“Events like this… are what Mariachi Arcoiris is all about,” said founder and director of Mariachi Arcoiris Carlos Samannigo. “It’s wonderful to be able to be a part of these types of events in which we get to really… talk about who we really are and make that connection with our audiences.”

Two Mariachi members holding microphones while singing. (Hector Flores)

Students seemed to have learned from the event and got to witness what Latinx culture looks like in a general sense. The day, although hot, seemed enjoyable for students, staff and members of the community.

The one thing Mudgett said he would have done differently when asked about the event was “ordering more popsicles.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Telescope

Your donation will support the student journalists of Palomar College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Arts & Culture
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
Telescope Talks: The Substance Movie Review
The Joker sequel falls short of its predecessor.
It’s difficult to “put on a happy face” for the new movie “Joker: Folie á Deux”
Full cast left to right (Top:Travis Lepper, Nicholas Ashley) (Middle: Alethia Che, Oakley Blues, Aydian Anderson, Moxy Reed, Owen-Michael Hall, Alex Surita) (Bottom:Autumn Lowe, Nicole Mitchell, Marc Joyce) Photo courtesy of Palomar Performing Arts
Palomar Performing Arts puts on a raucous display with a hilarious spin on Shakespeare’s many works
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Actors (Back Row Left to Right) Owen Hall, Travis Lepper, Nicholas Ashley, (Front Row) Marc Joyce, Nicole Mitchell, Autumn Lowe, and Oakley Blues pose onstage. Courtesy of Palomar Performing Arts.
"The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] [again]" soon to open at Palomar
First slide of Mariana Guzman's presentation on shame and cultivating compassion.
Palomar programs aim to normalize difficult mental health discussions
About the Contributor
Jeanne Ancona
Jeanne Ancona, Staff Writer
Jeanne Ancona is a sophomore at Palomar studying journalism. She hopes to transfer to SDSU to continue studying journalism with the addition of media studies. In her free time, she enjoys crafting and going out with friends.
Donate to The Telescope