Palomar Comets outlast the Saddleback Bobcats

With a final score of 20-14 Palomar football gets it’s first home win of the season and it’s first win at the new stadium.
Tanner Hayes, Staff Writer October 21, 2024
Hector Flores
#13 Elijah Hudson runs out with the Palomar Football team before their game against Saddleback College.

San Marcos – After two home-field losses to open the season, the Comets proved that the third time’s a charm.

The Comets came out strong on the opening drive of the game. The offense, led by quarterback Andrew Tapley made it look easy as they marched from their own 22- yard line to score a touchdown within the first five minutes of the game. The drive was capped off by a six-yard rush from Tapley himself. “We wanted to come out and set the tone early, and I think we did that,” Tapley said.

Quarterback #9 Andrew Tapley carries the ball in for a touchdown. (Hector Flores)

Saddleback’s first two possessions resulted in a punt and an interception by Palomar linebacker Jaiden Letua. Then, with 2:30 remaining in the first quarter, Saddleback’s quarterback Trey Kukuk connected with wide receiver Dane Benedix for a 73-yard touchdown pass.

Quarterback #9 Andrew Tapley carries the ball in for a touchdown. (Hector Flores)

The Comets answered back in a huge way. On 3rd and 1, Palomar called a play designed specifically for now-running back Jaiden Letua to use his strength to get a first down. Instead, Letua broke off for a 66-yard rushing touchdown that silenced the visiting crowd and sent the home fans into a frenzy as Palomar took a 14-7 lead into the second quarter.

“This play would have reset the tone of the game if I was tackled for a loss or turned it over. The O-line did their job, fullbacks did their job and I was able to break free,” Letua commented about the play.

#8 Jaiden Letua rushes in for a touchdown. (Hector Flores)

Saddleback looked to tie the game again near the end of the first half after two fourth-down conversions got them within striking distance. But instead of scoring, Palomar defensive back Davion Green came up with an interception that had a drastic effect on the game’s outcome.

#19 Jake Whitehead rush for yards after making a catch. (Hector Flores)

“We practiced the same routine, punch and turn. Punch, turn and when I turned around the ball was there. The sky’s the limit. It’s all God at the end of the day,” Green said. Green had two interceptions in the first half that helped the Comets lead 14-7 heading into halftime.

The home stands were restless. After such an intense first half, a break in the action felt like a robbery. “I thought that in the first half they came out with a lot more intensity than I’ve seen in a long time. I’m proud of them. I’m excited and I’m ready for the second half,” Diane Dixon, mother of defensive back Isaiah Dixon told us during the break.

Saddleback received the ball to start the third quarter. Aided by a 12-yard sack from Comets’ defensive lineman Kayvion Hicks, the Bobcats had an insurmountable 4th and 21. But, in the heat of the moment, an unsportsmanlike penalty was called against Palomar handing the Bobcats an automatic first down.

Palomar’s #94 Kavyion Hicks rushes to sack Saddleback’s quarterback #2 Trey Kukuk. (Hector Flores)

The Bobcats didn’t let their good fortune go to waste and tied the game at 14-14. An eerie silence fell across the home fans for the first time all game.

Palomar’s squad remained unfazed, and with 1:26 remaining in the third quarter running back Christian Hall put the Comets back in the lead after a five yard rushing touchdown. However, a missed kick following the touchdown put the score at 20-14 and kept comeback hopes alive for Saddleback.

Penalties plagued Saddleback for the remainder of the game. But the real nail in the coffin was the Comets’ defense who forced two more key turnovers.

After his touchdown quarterback #9 Andrew Tapley celebrates with teammate #65 Kade Barney. (Hector Flores)

First, defensive lineman Steven Arteaga forced a fumble that was recovered by Hicks on a play that should have resulted in a first down for Saddleback. The second came when Green picked off Kukuk for the third time in the game and put the ball back into Palomar’s hands with four minutes to play in the final quarter.

“It was the same thing, technique, don’t be nervous, just keep playing. And what I said, it’s God’s path and that’s what he had for me,” Green said.

Palomar held on to the ball for the remaining time after Letua converted another third down run and allowed them to run out the clock. Final score 20-14, Comets. “I knew that was going to be a pretty big play and I knew that I had to get the first down,” Letua said.

#2 Davion Green celebrate after making an interception. (Hector Flores)

This first win ever on the grounds of Palomar College should mean more to Head Coach Joe Early than anyone else. Coach Early has been the head coach since 2001, and has been involved with the organization since the late 70s when he played for the Comets.

Coach Early exuded a humble demeanor when questioned about the significance. “I wasn’t even thinking about that,” Coach Early said, “The only thing I’ve been thinking about is us getting better. I keep telling them it’s a process, and we feel we are a lot better than what our record indicates. I told them it’s not where you start, it’s where you finish.”

The victory over Saddleback brings Palomar’s football team to a record of 3-3. They will bring a two game win streak back to Palomar Stadium on Oct 26 when they take on Fullerton College at 12:00 p.m.

For schedule information click here.

