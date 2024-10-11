Palomar Comets men’s water polo begins conference play with a win at home against the Southwestern College Jaguars

The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
Edward Pohlert (left) and Michelle Rains (Right), the two candidates The Telescope chose to endorse for governing board trustee.
Picked for students, by students: The Telescope staff announces its governing board candidate endorsements
(Courtesy photo of Hamilton-Bleakley)
Meet Your Palomar Governing Board Candidates: A short quiz to see which candidate might be right for you
A Palomar College PD cruiser parked outside the police station, which is located in front of the parking garage at the San Marcos campus.
PCPD Active Shooting Prevention
Nicole Siminski, an ESL instructor, read a letter on behalf of the English Second Language (ESL) Department.
“More classes. More classified.” chant filled Palomar’s Governing Board meeting
Michelle Rains, governing board candidate for Area 4.
Governing Board Trustee Candidate: Michelle Rains
Information regarding the American Red Cross blood drive at Palomar College. (Provided by the Palomar College Student Health Services)
Donate blood and get a $15 gift card
Multiple pride flags decorated the booths at the Student Union. Photo credit: Monica Garcia
Highlights of Palomar’s Queer Community in Action Festival
Pride flags are hung proudly along the walls of Palomar's Pride Center. Photo credit: Monica Garcia
A sneak peak into Palomar’s pride events
ASG host Club Rush on Feb. 6 and 7 in the Quad Photo credit: Victoria Gudmundson
ASG Hosts Spring Club Rush
Photo made by Sofia Alvarez.
Black History Month Fair 2024
Safiya Swearingen, candidate for ASG President, gives a speech as candidates listen. At the table, from left to right: Derek Blevins (VP of Internal Affairs candidate), Sina Laei (VP of Events candidate), and Regan Barnum (Student Trustee candidate). Photo credit: Cynthia Cunningham
ASG candidates aim to grow Palomar’s community
Photo of the Palomar College Student Union, taken from outside at ground level.
ASG Votes to Support LGBTQIA+ Inclusivity, Human Trafficking Awareness, and More
Southwest camera at Student Union Photo credit: Lisa Burke
ASG Meets Weekly
Vice President of Human Resources Anna Pedroza Photo credit: Rachel Hyman
Palomar’s newest addition to Human Resources
Palomar Student Union Building, Wednesday, Feb. 7 2024. Photo credit: Selina Barrera
Student Government: Tackling the First Week of The Semester
Full cast left to right (Top:Travis Lepper, Nicholas Ashley) (Middle: Alethia Che, Oakley Blues, Aydian Anderson, Moxy Reed, Owen-Michael Hall, Alex Surita) (Bottom:Autumn Lowe, Nicole Mitchell, Marc Joyce) Photo courtesy of Palomar Performing Arts
Palomar Performing Arts puts on a raucous display with a hilarious spin on Shakespeare’s many works
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Actors (Back Row Left to Right) Owen Hall, Travis Lepper, Nicholas Ashley, (Front Row) Marc Joyce, Nicole Mitchell, Autumn Lowe, and Oakley Blues pose onstage. Courtesy of Palomar Performing Arts.
“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] [again]” soon to open at Palomar
First slide of Mariana Guzman's presentation on shame and cultivating compassion.
Palomar programs aim to normalize difficult mental health discussions
The official movie poster of Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice. (Plan B Entertainment/Warner Bros. Studio)
The Juice is on the Loose
“Someday I’ll Get My Yatch” by Mayce Keeler
Bestiary brings an artistic menagerie to the Boehm Gallery
The Boehm Gallery will features Briana Miyoko Stanley’s works through September 21 Photo credit: Victoria Gudmundson
Palomar Art Department welcomes full-time assistant professor Briana Miyoko Stanley with Artist Talk at Boehm
Holt's photography lines the walls of the F/30 gallery. Photo credit: Cynthia Cunningham
“Urban Western Madness: Out of the Ordinary & Workplace Portraits” premiers at Palomar’s F/30 Gallery
Photography Department seeking submissions.
Event flyer of person with blue and white face mask
Brief interview with aspiring Photography and Astrophysics student, Gavin Hasinsky.
Telescope T logo
A true crime novel you won’t be able to put down
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
The official movie poster of Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice. (Plan B Entertainment/Warner Bros. Studio)
The Juice is on the Loose
Photo credit: IMDb
“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” Mostly Sticks the Landing
Photo credit: IMDb
Palomar Kicks Off Pride Week With Everything Everywhere All At Once Screening
Image released by Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures shows from left, Mike Faist, Zendaya and Josh O'Connor in a scene from "Challengers." (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures via AP)
“Challengers” dares you to join the game.
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: "Parish's" Composing Power Couple
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: “Parish’s” Composing Power Couple
Jazz legend Charles McPherson, used with permission from Charles McPherson and Palomar Performing Arts Department. Photo credit: Palomar Performing Arts Department
Jazz legend Charles McPherson performs at Palomar
Official flyer for the "Time of the Winter Solstice" performance at Palomar College. Image used with permission from the Palomar Performing Arts department Photo credit: Palomar Performing Arts Department
Time of the Winter Solstice: A Collaborative Music Event
Zeb Navarro gives The Telescope a visit to the KKSM recording studio.
KKSM – Palomar College’s Radio Station
Palomar College continues celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month through the end of October
Palomar’s Hispanic Heritage Month Events Continue
First slide of Mariana Guzman's presentation on shame and cultivating compassion.
Palomar programs aim to normalize difficult mental health discussions
Multiple pride flags decorated the booths at the Student Union. Photo credit: Monica Garcia
Highlights of Palomar’s Queer Community in Action Festival
The Palomar College Pride Center events for pride week. Photo courtesy of Lisette Lasater. Photo credit: Lisette Lasater
Out and proud
Models wearing pieces expected to be shown at the MODA Fashion Show. (Photo courtesy of Sydney McMullan)
The MODA Fashion Show will keep attendees in the loop
Pride flags are hung proudly along the walls of Palomar's Pride Center. Photo credit: Monica Garcia
A sneak peak into Palomar’s pride events
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: "Parish's" Composing Power Couple
JimiJame$ & Wow Jones: “Parish’s” Composing Power Couple
Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) holding Grogu in "The Mandalorian."
Disney’s Season 3 of The Mandalorian
Philomena Cunk (Diane Morgan) surveys the history of the world in "Cunk on Earth." (Jonathan Browning/Netflix/TNS)
“Cunk on Earth” is Hilarious
Netflix Raises Subscription Prices for Users in the US and Canada
‘Bridgerton’ Becomes Netflix’s Biggest Hit Ever
#11 Phoenix Schultz attempts a shot a the goal.
Palomar Comets men’s water polo begins conference play with a win at home against the Southwestern College Jaguars
Coaches Mandy Simon and Kelly Rowan stand next to players Sophia Wicks, Madalyn McKellar, and Veronica Torres for a picture by the pool.
Women’s water polo is off to a competitive start to the 2024 season.
The National League Division series graphic made in Canva.
What to expect from the Padres vs Dodgers series
Water Polo player Sophia Wicks poses for a photo.
Comet spotlight Women’s Water Polo Team
#6 Teiora Tinoisamoa jumping to hit the ball over the net.
Women’s volleyball starts the season with an 8-2 record
Coaches Mandy Simon and Kelly Rowan stand next to players Sophia Wicks, Madalyn McKellar, and Veronica Torres for a picture by the pool.
Women’s water polo is off to a competitive start to the 2024 season.
Water Polo player Sophia Wicks poses for a photo.
Comet spotlight Women’s Water Polo Team
#6 Teiora Tinoisamoa jumping to hit the ball over the net.
Women’s volleyball starts the season with an 8-2 record
Naomi Allen, Ashely Clark, Maddie Spielman, Macey Edemann, at recent soccer game.
Women’s soccer gets first win of 2024 season
The Palomar College Cheerleading team performs a quick stunt on the practice football field at the San Marcos campus Photo credit: Alex Ortega
What Next Semester Holds for Palomar Cheerleading
#11 Phoenix Schultz attempts a shot a the goal.
Palomar Comets men’s water polo begins conference play with a win at home against the Southwestern College Jaguars
Palomar College #94 Kavion Hicks and #2 Davion Green run out of the tunnel before their game against College of the Canyons on September 21.
Palomar football outplayed at home by College of the Canyons
Palomar offense lined up against the Moorpark defense.
Photography: Palomar football first home game
Palomar stadium crowd for first ever home game in new stadium.
Milestone Moment: Palomar Football’s First Home Game Sparks Community Spirit
Jake Whitehead, wide receiver, lines up against Vance Harris, Moorpark College's defensive back.
Palomar stunned after blowing 13 point lead
Water Polo player Sophia Wicks poses for a photo.
Comet spotlight Women’s Water Polo Team
The beam was placed after the signatures were completed. Photo credit: Josh Miranda
Stadium construction reaches milestones, but sports will have to wait.
A Look into Palomar’s Wrestling Team
Palomar’s Athletic Trainer Wins CCCATAA Award
A female, Palomar softball player (24) gets read for bat.
Allyson Amato Just Won’t Stop Hitting
A gray envelop with a white letter inside, on a red background.
A letter to Roberto Rodriguez and Palomar’s Governing Board
Edward Pohlert (left) and Michelle Rains (Right), the two candidates The Telescope chose to endorse for governing board trustee.
Picked for students, by students: The Telescope staff announces its governing board candidate endorsements
The Telescope Endorsements: Judy Patacsil, Kartik Raju, and Jacqueline Kaiser for Palomar College Governing Board.
Broadway Is Back, for Better or for Worse?
Reducing Library Hours Has become Difficult for Students
A gray envelop with a white letter inside, on a red background.
A letter to Roberto Rodriguez and Palomar’s Governing Board
Edward Pohlert (left) and Michelle Rains (Right), the two candidates The Telescope chose to endorse for governing board trustee.
Picked for students, by students: The Telescope staff announces its governing board candidate endorsements
Borderlands official movie poster
Movies based on popular video games get a rare dud this summer with “Borderlands”
The SPRINTER train and bus service offer students the option of public transit to get to school.
Thumbs Up: Palomar College gets an A in Transportation
The campus suffers from some serious dark spots where lights don't reach.
Thumbs Down: Why is it so Dark on Campus?
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Bones and All Movie Review
Telescope Talks: Colorism in the Latinx Community
Telescope Talks: Colorism in the Latinx Community
Telescope Talks: PTK's Hopes for a Palomar Honors Program
Telescope Talks: PTK’s Hopes for a Palomar Honors Program
2024 NFL Mock Draft Predictions
2024 NFL Mock Draft Predictions
Palomar's food court options Photo credit: Rachel Hyman
Telescope Talks: Rating Palomar’s Food Court
Food and Race: Beyond the Borders
Food and Race: Beyond the Borders
Down the Rabbit Hole
Down the Rabbit Hole
Top: water polo athlete Roxanne Hall and Men's volley ball team. Bottom: Women's volleyball and Women's track team. Photos courtesy of Hector Flores, Hugh Cox, and Cara Heise,.
Energy. Drive. Spirit.
Discolored off spray at Swami's Beach, on Feb. 22nd, 2024
Turning Tides:
Palomar Police Department cruiser parked on the roof of the San Marcos campus parking structure.
The Line
The Telescope
The Telescope
Categories:

Palomar Comets men’s water polo begins conference play with a win at home against the Southwestern College Jaguars

After an evenly matched first half, Palomar went on a goal-scoring frenzy to secure a victory against Southwestern.
Tanner Hayes, Staff Writer
October 11, 2024
Hector Flores
#11 Phoenix Schultz attempts a shot a the goal.

SAN MARCOS – Palomar men’s water polo took to the pool on Oct 9, defeating Southwestern College by a final score of 21–12.

Prior to the match, Palomar competed in four tournaments against several top-tier schools outside of their conference. The Oct. 9 matchup with Southwestern College marked the start of the regular season for the Comets.

Heading into his fourth season as the head coach Michael Mulvey said, “We really want to be locked in tight on our rotations when we get into conference games. The tournament games give our guys a chance to develop and show who is going to be in the rotation.”

Following a 2023 season that saw the Comets become conference champions, this first matchup came with a lot of expectations for the home squad.

#6 Cody Poure plays defense against Southwestern’s #3 Sebastian Cadena. (Hector Flores)

Southwestern jumped ahead early in the first quarter with a goal in the first minutes of the match. Palomar responded with two quick goals of their own from attackers Phoenix Shultz and Ian Ritchie.

Despite great opportunities to score, including an ill-fated penalty shot, the Comets went the remainder of the quarter without another goal and surrendered three more to their opponents. However, the Comets went into the second quarter on a high note with a brilliant save from goalkeeper Wyatt Borchard at point-blank range.

Goalkeeper Wyatt Borchard blocks the ball from being scored. (Hector Flores)

Palomar must have taken the low score personally because they came out firing in the second quarter with three straight goals: two from Caleb Hogle and the third by Collin O’Neill. Things settled down afterward with only one other goal from the home team by Jack Fritz. The Comets also gave up a couple of points to Southwestern, ending the first half tied at 6-6.

“We had a lot of chances in the first quarter and the second quarter. And the message is we just need to finish those chances,” said Coach Mulvey.

Goal keeper Wyatt Borchard jumps to save the ball from being scored. (Hector Flores)

Among the fans who came to support the men was the Palomar women’s water polo team. The women won in their match against Southwestern just prior to the men’s game and their energy was felt in each cheer for their fellow Comet athletes.

After switching sides to start the second half, the Comets went on the heavy offensive, winning the opening sprint for possession and scoring in the first 30 seconds. Hogle claimed that point after a power shot from O’Neill ricocheted off the crossbar right into his hand. Hogle went on to score two more times in that third quarter.

Palomar’s water polo #11 Phoenix Schultz attempts to pass the ball while being defended by Southwestern’s #8 Nathan Crosby. (Hector Flores)

The sun was getting lower, and Palomar took advantage of the light obstructing the vision of Southwestern’s goalkeeper. Palomar scored nine goals in the third quarter, and though their offense was undeniably impressive, the defensive side also shone through. Huge blocks from Brayden Bender and Borchard held a deflating Southwestern offense to only three points.

Palomar took a 15-9 lead into the fourth quarter and continued their barrage. A clearly exhausted Southwestern College resided to tread water instead of participating in the opening sprint. This enabled O’Neill to fire a shot past the outstretched arms of the opposing goalie after a mere 15 seconds of play.

#17 Collin O’Neill looks to score a goal. (Hector Flores)

A solid balance of offense and defense led the Comets to outscore the Jaguars 6-3 in the last quarter. When the whistle sounded, Palomar had a comfortable margin of victory with a final score of 21-12.

Caleb Hogle led the team with six goals, which he attributed to the team’s efforts and not just his own. “We had to make an attitude adjustment and match their pace. We made strategical changes on where we wanted to shoot based on what was working and what wasn’t,” Hogle responded when asked about the team’s turnaround in the second half.

“The championship last season felt like the culmination of the hard work the team put in for two years. We had a disappointing season in 2022 when we lost to Southwestern in the semifinals. Winning the championship again is our goal this season,” Coach Mulvey commented.

#2 Ian Ritchie plays defense against Southwestern’s #5 Kristian Gutierrez. (Hector Flores)

This win gave the Palomar men’s water polo team a 1-0 record in conference play; the perfect start to achieve their goal of being repeat champions.

The Comets’ next conference game will be on Oct 16 at Grossmont college.

For schedule information click here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Telescope

Your donation will support the student journalists of Palomar College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Coaches Mandy Simon and Kelly Rowan stand next to players Sophia Wicks, Madalyn McKellar, and Veronica Torres for a picture by the pool.
Women’s water polo is off to a competitive start to the 2024 season.
The National League Division series graphic made in Canva.
What to expect from the Padres vs Dodgers series
Water Polo player Sophia Wicks poses for a photo.
Comet spotlight Women's Water Polo Team
#6 Teiora Tinoisamoa jumping to hit the ball over the net.
Women's volleyball starts the season with an 8-2 record
Palomar College #94 Kavion Hicks and #2 Davion Green run out of the tunnel before their game against College of the Canyons on September 21.
Palomar football outplayed at home by College of the Canyons
Naomi Allen, Ashely Clark, Maddie Spielman, Macey Edemann, at recent soccer game.
Women’s soccer gets first win of 2024 season
About the Contributor
Tanner Hayes
Tanner Hayes, Staff Writer
Tanner Hayes is a third semester student at Palomar College.  He aspires to major in Japanese with an emphasis in Sports or Media Journalism.  His hobbies include cooking, playing video games, running and spending time with his dog Ginger.
Donate to The Telescope