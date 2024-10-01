Comet spotlight Women’s Water Polo Team

The women’s water polo team has been struggling with a 5-7 record so far this season but have a bright future ahead of them.

Mandy Simon, head coach of the women’s water polo team said, “Our sport is very unique because most other sports are easy to play recreationally for free and with water polo we can’t do that because we need access to a pool that cost money.”

During the season, Simon said, “I make it a priority to have one-on-one time with each of the athletes because not everyone is comfortable talking to the coaches. When you get that one-on-one time, then you can get an insight on how they are feeling, playtime, and receive feedback.”

Athlete Sophia Wicks said, “The coaches are very supportive of what we do and can talk to them about anything and we play as a team in the water communicating with one another.”

Wicks has been able to be motivated in the water by reminding herself the role she has on the team. “Just knowing that I’m needed in the sport and that I can be a universal player. Especially when our goalie got injured and my coach looked at me and went you’re goalie without having experience before,” said Wicks.

During the season, Wicks described the biggest challenge is staying healthy while being in water and having a positive mindset when losing.

On getting through challenges Wicks said, “having a team to be there in the struggle with you and my mom because she played water polo in high school.”

Looking on to this week, the water polo team has a game on Friday at 8 a.m that will be held at San Diego Miramar College and two games at Palomar on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. and 1:50 p.m.