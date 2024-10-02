Palomar programs aim to normalize difficult mental health discussions

The Student News Site of Palomar College

Water Polo player Sophia Wicks poses for a photo.
Comet spotlight Women’s Water Polo Team
#6 Teiora Tinoisamoa jumping to hit the ball over the net.
Women’s volleyball starts the season with an 8-2 record
Palomar College #94 Kavion Hicks and #2 Davion Green run out of the tunnel before their game against College of the Canyons on September 21.
Palomar football outplayed at home by College of the Canyons
Naomi Allen, Ashely Clark, Maddie Spielman, Macey Edemann, at recent soccer game.
Women’s soccer gets first win of 2024 season
Palomar offense lined up against the Moorpark defense.
Photography: Palomar football first home game
Water Polo player Sophia Wicks poses for a photo.
Comet spotlight Women’s Water Polo Team
#6 Teiora Tinoisamoa jumping to hit the ball over the net.
Women’s volleyball starts the season with an 8-2 record
Naomi Allen, Ashely Clark, Maddie Spielman, Macey Edemann, at recent soccer game.
Women’s soccer gets first win of 2024 season
The Palomar College Cheerleading team performs a quick stunt on the practice football field at the San Marcos campus Photo credit: Alex Ortega
What Next Semester Holds for Palomar Cheerleading
Palomar Comet Freshman Dayvis Key posed to shoot in the Jan. 17 game against Southwestern College Jaguars. Image Credit -- Hector Flores.
A Look Inside the Women’s Basketball Team
Palomar College #94 Kavion Hicks and #2 Davion Green run out of the tunnel before their game against College of the Canyons on September 21.
Palomar football outplayed at home by College of the Canyons
Palomar offense lined up against the Moorpark defense.
Photography: Palomar football first home game
Palomar stadium crowd for first ever home game in new stadium.
Milestone Moment: Palomar Football’s First Home Game Sparks Community Spirit
Jake Whitehead, wide receiver, lines up against Vance Harris, Moorpark College's defensive back.
Palomar stunned after blowing 13 point lead
Ka'alei Apana, a wide receiver for Palomar's football team, lines up for a pre-snap on the new football field.
Palomar set to unveil new football stadium for the 2024 season
Water Polo player Sophia Wicks poses for a photo.
Comet spotlight Women’s Water Polo Team
The beam was placed after the signatures were completed. Photo credit: Josh Miranda
Stadium construction reaches milestones, but sports will have to wait.
A Look into Palomar’s Wrestling Team
Palomar’s Athletic Trainer Wins CCCATAA Award
A female, Palomar softball player (24) gets read for bat.
Allyson Amato Just Won’t Stop Hitting
A gray envelop with a white letter inside, on a red background.
A letter to Roberto Rodriguez and Palomar’s Governing Board
Edward Pohlert (left) and Michelle Rains (Right), the two candidates The Telescope chose to endorse for governing board trustee.
Picked for students, by students: The Telescope staff announces its governing board candidate endorsements
The Telescope Endorsements: Judy Patacsil, Kartik Raju, and Jacqueline Kaiser for Palomar College Governing Board.
Broadway Is Back, for Better or for Worse?
Reducing Library Hours Has become Difficult for Students
A gray envelop with a white letter inside, on a red background.
A letter to Roberto Rodriguez and Palomar’s Governing Board
Edward Pohlert (left) and Michelle Rains (Right), the two candidates The Telescope chose to endorse for governing board trustee.
Picked for students, by students: The Telescope staff announces its governing board candidate endorsements
Borderlands official movie poster
Movies based on popular video games get a rare dud this summer with “Borderlands”
The SPRINTER train and bus service offer students the option of public transit to get to school.
Thumbs Up: Palomar College gets an A in Transportation
The campus suffers from some serious dark spots where lights don't reach.
Thumbs Down: Why is it so Dark on Campus?
Telescope Talks: Colorism in the Latinx Community
Telescope Talks: Colorism in the Latinx Community
Telescope Talks: PTK's Hopes for a Palomar Honors Program
Telescope Talks: PTK’s Hopes for a Palomar Honors Program
2024 NFL Mock Draft Predictions
2024 NFL Mock Draft Predictions
Palomar's food court options Photo credit: Rachel Hyman
Telescope Talks: Rating Palomar’s Food Court
Photo credit: Cynthia Cunningham
Telescope Talks: Goals for Spring
Food and Race: Beyond the Borders
Food and Race: Beyond the Borders
Down the Rabbit Hole
Down the Rabbit Hole
Top: water polo athlete Roxanne Hall and Men's volley ball team. Bottom: Women's volleyball and Women's track team. Photos courtesy of Hector Flores, Hugh Cox, and Cara Heise,.
Energy. Drive. Spirit.
Discolored off spray at Swami's Beach, on Feb. 22nd, 2024
Turning Tides:
Palomar Police Department cruiser parked on the roof of the San Marcos campus parking structure.
The Line
Categories:

Palomar programs aim to normalize difficult mental health discussions

“Shame becomes the essence of who we are,” BHCS therapist Mariana Guzman said on workshopping compassion at Palomar College.
Monica Garcia, Arts/Culture Editor
October 2, 2024
First slide of Mariana Guzman’s presentation on shame and cultivating compassion.

SAN MARCOS — A few students, one projector, and a quiet room awaited as licensed mental health provider and behavioral health counselor Mariana Guzman prepared for her “Shame and Cultivating Compassion” workshop at Palomar College on Sept. 24.

“Can you draw a picture of shame?” Guzman asked the room, “if shame were a texture, if shame were a color… what would it be?”

Guzman conducted the workshop with the purpose of educating on the human responses to shame while providing tools for students to better guide themselves with compassion.

Palomar’s health promotion calendar lists other upcoming skill-shops including: “Managing Your Mood Skillshop: How to Feel Connected on Campus” on Oct. 7 and the “Narcan Administration Training” on Oct. 9.

Guzman’s strategy often involves art activities that would encourage her patients to open up and externalize their issues associated with shame.

Shame is different than guilt, according to Guzman. Guilt refers to the feeling after an action that has been committed, while “shame becomes the essence of who we are,” said Guzman.

Guilt vs. Shame slide from Mariana Guzman’s presentation.

In her words, humans have “primitive functioning” that we turn to when reacting to an event or action that brings us shame. Humans have evolved so much that our understanding of shame has also evolved with us.

“We turn ourselves to be judged if we can’t fix it, then it becomes as part of our self criticism, our sense of self criticism,” Guzman said, “However, the more we avoid talking about it, the more it becomes very chronic in our lifetime.”

It is no secret that shame is not the hottest topic of conversation.

Guzman asked herself “Are they (students) coming? Are they not coming because of that?” Despite her concerns for possible backlash, or simply an empty room, she proceeded with her plans for the workshop to breach the difficult conversation with students.

The journey to normalization holds a long and windy road, but Guzman is not the only person actively advocating for mental health awareness at Palomar.

“Sometimes students may not have the space at home to talk about these kinds of things,” said Ariana Jorden, student SWAG Peer Mentor. “So I think that providing that in a school setting where there’s enough stress already, especially at college like I think that that can really change the game.”

The Student Wellness Advocacy Group (SWAG), aims to provide students with the very resources that Guzman wants to promote on campus.

“When Patrick (Patrick Savaiano, PsyD) came in to my classroom and gave us a brief informal presentation of the services here on campus and gave us his ‘why’ he came into this field and I loved what he stood for and what he represented and I only wish to be that representation to someone else,” said Ivan Larios, a Palomar student and SWAG peer mentor.

Although the discussion on shame and cultivating compassion came about with a quiet start, the students in the group slowly began sharing their ways in which they related to Guzman’s experience as a behavioral therapist.

A helpful guide to compassion found in Mariana Guzman’s “Shame and Cultivating Compassion” presentation.

“Remember, if you think about it, when we’re a state of nervousness or anxiety, what do we naturally do?” Guzman asked the group, referring to the self-soothing behaviors that human bodies subconsciously turn to for support—rocking back and forth, fidgeting, foot tapping as a sign of discomfort.

These self-soothing behaviors, said Guzman, are ways in which people try to find comfort within themselves. The tools have somehow always been available to us because of our “primitive” responses to shame.

For students who may not feel that they have a safe space to talk about their struggles, Guzman’s words serve as reminders that the tools have already been provided to them.

“So we’re already doing some of this stuff naturally, you know, to kind of calm ourselves, to kind of gather ourselves…in a moment of stress or anxiety,” said Guzman, “So now we’re being a little bit more aware of it.”

Find helpful links to Guzman’s presentation and her book reference list below.

Stay informed about upcoming health service events with the help of Palomar’s health promotion events calendar.

