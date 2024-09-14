Thumbs Down: Why is it so Dark on Campus?

Many female students including myself have expressed concerns to one another about attending classes at night. The lighting on campus at night is simply not enough to make female students secure.

I am aware there are many emergency service button checkpoints on campus but I noticed they tend to be only around the few well lit areas on campus near the buildings. I bring up this concern because this is not only something that has affected me but also affects all students who take night classes.

Why take night classes then? Some students may need to take a class for graduation or transfer requirements that are only offered in person at night. Also, several other students on campus may be limited to taking classes at night due to having to work daytime shifts at their job. I believe every student deserves the right to feel safe on campus at night and this means calling attention to the issue.

Some of the areas in which I have personally noticed a lack of lighting are NS buildings parking lots, the whole area spanning the NS Building to the Library, and finally the area of the school from the MD building to the Student Service Center.

I’m sure that there are other areas around campus that I did not previously mention that also do not have many lights. Overall I’d have to give Palomar a thumbs down concerning this issue and I hope to see some changes and improvements in the future.