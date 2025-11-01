The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
The Telescope
The Telescope
Gallery | Women’s Volleyball loses to Miramar College

Comets lose to Miramar College Jets in a close 3-2 match.
Evan Odom, Staff Photographer
November 11, 2025

The Palomar College women’s volleyball team hosted San Diego Miramar College on Nov. 5. After splitting the first four sets each, the Miramar Jets came out on top after a close final set. This marks the first five-set loss the Comets have experienced this season, with the Jets’ scores as follows: 18–25, 25–22, 20–25, 25–15, 15–10.

