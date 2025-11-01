The Palomar College women’s volleyball team hosted San Diego Miramar College on Nov. 5. After splitting the first four sets each, the Miramar Jets came out on top after a close final set. This marks the first five-set loss the Comets have experienced this season, with the Jets’ scores as follows: 18–25, 25–22, 20–25, 25–15, 15–10.
Gallery | Women’s Volleyball loses to Miramar College
Comets lose to Miramar College Jets in a close 3-2 match.
Evan Odom, Staff Photographer
November 11, 2025
