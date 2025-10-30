President Rivera-Lacey to depart for RCCD post before year’s end

SAN MARCOS — Riverside Community College District (RCCD) trustees voted 5–0 on Nov. 3 to appoint Palomar College President Star Rivera-Lacey as RCCD’s deputy chancellor and provost (DCP).

When asked for comment on Monday, Public Information Officer Julie Lanthier Bandy said Rivera-Lacey will issue an official statement Tuesday.

The appointment comes amid turmoil at Palomar after the Governing Board’s 3-2 October vote to rescind Board Policy 3000, the college’s anti-racism and diversity policy, drawing faculty and student criticism of Rivera-Lacey’s public silence.

The DCP position carries a two-year term from Dec. 1, 2025, to Nov. 30, 2027, and an annual salary of $331,824 with standard management benefits and a $750 monthly business-expense allowance.

“Thank you because I believe that my appointment symbolizes hope and esperanza for a brighter future for so many of our students,” Rivera-Lacey said in remarks to the board.

As DCP, Rivera-Lacey will serve as the district’s second-in-command, overseeing day-to-day operations and representing the chancellor on institutionally significant matters. In the absence of the chancellor, the DCP serves as acting chancellor.

“I just want to say that in a community that is overwhelmingly Latino. To have a Latina in your position sends a strong message to the community and representation matters,” RCCD Board President Jose Alcala said. “It’s one of those things that hopefully there’s a lot of young Latinas like my own daughter, that see what’s possible. I’m just glad that I got to play a part in this, like my colleagues. But again, welcome, bienvenidos, and let’s get to work, girl.”

The role will require Rivera-Lacey to work with students, faculty, administrators, classified professionals, and executives. She will also facilitate collaborations among other educational institutions, business leaders, labor representatives, local government, and community organizations.

What’s next for Palomar?

Palomar’s superintendent/president can name an acting leader for brief stretches of time—up to 30 calendar days per appointment. If the absence will last longer than 30 days, the Governing Board makes the acting appointment in open session. When no acting has been named, administrative responsibility resides (in order) with:

Assistant superintendent/vice president of instruction (currently Tina Recalde) Assistant superintendent/vice president of student services (currently Nick Mata) Assistant superintendent/vice president for finance and administrative services (currently an interim position filled by Chris Yatooma) Assistant superintendent/vice president of human resource services (currently Anna Pedroza) Deans, in order of length of service as a dean at Palomar College

In the event of a vacancy for the superintendent/president position, the governing board will establish a search process.

If the superintendent/president position becomes vacant, the Governing Board launches a formal search. Trustees set a timeline and form a search committee. The district publishes the job and qualifications, recruits and screens applicants, and conducts interviews. Finalists visit campus and take part in public forums, followed by background checks.

The Board then interviews the finalists and makes the hire. The initial employment contract for the superintendent/president is negotiated for a term of up to four years.