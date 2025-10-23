The Student News Site of Palomar College

The Telescope
Subscribe to our Newsletter
The Telescope
The Telescope
Categories:

Gallery | Palomar football drops to 1-7 with loss to Saddleback

Comets lost 31-10 against Saddleback
Evan Odom, Staff Photographer
October 29, 2025

The Comets fell to Saddleback 31-10 on Oct. 25, dropping the team to 1-7 with two games left in the season. Palomar will face Chaffey College on Nov. 1. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

[Show picture list]
Print this Story
Donate to The Telescope
$85
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Support The Telescope! Your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Multimedia
The Palomar College Concert Band rehearses for its upcoming performance at the Howard Brubeck Theatre on Oct. 16, 2025.
Gallery | Palomar Concert Band's first performance of the school year
Screenshot
Telescope Talks | Governing Board deletes anti-racism policy
Telescope Talks | Solidarity COLA Rally
Telescope Talks | Solidarity COLA Rally
Jenna Kruhmin, Vice President of Membership, leads the Council of Classified Employees through campus at Palomar College in San Marcos on Oct. 7, 2025. The group marched from the Clock Tower to the Library to bring awareness to workplace issues. Photo credit: Johnston Skinner
Gallery: Solidarity COLA Rally
Telescope Talks | Fall Midseason Report
Telescope Talks | Fall Midseason Report
Taylor Devaney (#16) in black, has the soccerball and is surrounded by two Grossmont players in white, who are trying to steal the ball from Devaney.
Gallery: Palomar's Women's Soccer ends the game in a tie against Grossmont
More in Palomar Men's Sports
Palomar College forward Jakub Kozlowski (#9) dribbles away from Imperial Valley College centerfielder's Justin Garcia (#15) and Angel Sandoval (#11) early in the first half on Oct. 21 2025 at Minkoff Field.
Six goals propel Comets' soccer to sixth conference win
A Palomar water polo player in a black cap with a white number 8 on the side reaches his right arm back while holding a red and yellow ball as he prepares to throw a penalty shot.
Intense back-and-forth final quarter ends in a 13-12 loss for men's water polo
Baseball pitcher in a white uniform winds up to throw a pitch from the mound during a game on a sunny day.
Fall-ball scrimmage displays what's to come for Palomar baseball
Palomar football player number 21 in red holds a football and shouts after scoring a touchdown with his teammates celebrate around him.
Star running back returns to the football field in 38-24 loss
Jakub Kozlowski (#9) in red and black flexes after scoring a goal while his teammates Artem Sydorenko (#18) and Matteo Vidal (#21) gather to celebrate.
Palomar men’s soccer is in first place after 5-2 triumph over MiraCosta
Palomar College's Carmyne Garcia (#12), wearing a red uniform and silver helmet, is being tackled by San Diego Mesa College's Jacob Benavente (#20), wearing a white uniform with a black helmet, early in the first quarter on Sept. 20, 2025 at Palomar College Stadium.
Palomar football's comeback falls short in 28-21 loss to San Diego Mesa
More in Photo
Goalkeeper Mitchell Peyton (#1) is jumping out of the water and is looking towards the red and yellow ball as it goes past the goal.
Gallery: Women's and men's Water Polo teams make a splash against Crafton Hills
McKynley McCulloch (#14) has her left arm in the air with a red and yellow striped ball, looking for a teammate to pass it to.
Gallery:Palomar women’s water polo blows competition out of the water
Dana Moore (#11) jumps after getting the ball past Jazelle Magallanes from the East LA Huskies.
Gallery: Palomar's women's Soccer sweeps the East LA Huskies
Lady Blanca ended her second performance with a spin while captivating the audience. Lady Blanca hosted the 15-year anniversary event for the Pride Center. Photo credit: Griselda Garcia
Celebrating pride and community
Third base #21 Breanna Lutz at bat against San Diego Mesa College.
Gallery: Comets Softball vs Mesa College
First baseman #36 Drake Cobb rounds third base, heading home.
Gallery: Comets make a comeback defeating Southwestern College
Donate to The Telescope
$85
$500
Contributed
Our Goal