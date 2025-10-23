The Comets fell to Saddleback 31-10 on Oct. 25, dropping the team to 1-7 with two games left in the season. Palomar will face Chaffey College on Nov. 1. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.
Gallery | Palomar football drops to 1-7 with loss to Saddleback
Comets lost 31-10 against Saddleback
Evan Odom, Staff Photographer
October 29, 2025
