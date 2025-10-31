Comet Commentary: Banning Laptops Won’t Fix Focus

You walk into class, phone in your pocket and laptop ready, only to be reminded by the professor: no technology allowed during the lecture. The idea is that handwritten notes is effective in remembering the material. While that sounds good in theory, these “no-tech” policies often ignore how real classrooms work and how students learn differently.

But is writing everything by hand realistic? Not in a fast lecture. Typing lets students keep up when information comes rapid fire, while handwriting can’t always match the speed. When you’re trying to write every word, key points get missed, connections disappear, and your notes become messy and unclear.

A 2014 study by Mueller and Oppenheimer found that handwriting can improve memory, but those results don’t apply to every student or every class. Many lectures today move faster, and not everyone learns or processes information the same way.

For some students, laptops aren’t a convenience — they’re a necessity. Many students with disabilities rely on screen readers, note-taking apps, or voice-to-text software to fully participate in class.

The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act guarantee equal access and campus policies should allow approved accommodations without forcing anyone to disclose personal information. “No tech” rules can have the opposite effect sometimes do the opposite, making students reveal conditions just to take notes, according to the National Center for College Students with Disabilities.

Critics argue that laptops, social media and other notifications are a distraction and they do have a point. But banning laptops isn’t the only solution. Clear rules, designated tech zones or allowing devices strictly for note taking can balance focus and flexibility. The truth is, technology itself isn’t the problem; it’s how we use it.

Most professors move through slides faster than anyone can write. I’ve been there, scribbling notes for every bullet point, only to realize I’ve already missed an important concept. Laptops allow students to focus on understanding instead of racing to keep up. Studies from both Frontiers in Psychology (2021) and the Journal of Applied Research in Memory and Cognition (2016) found that digital note taking improves organization and overall comprehension when used strategically.

Most coursework is digital now. Assignments, readings, even attendance check-ins — all online. Students today grow up with technology at their fingertips, while many professors began teaching in a time when it was still new. That generational difference matters. Data from California Community Colleges (2024) shows that most professors are over 45, while most students are under 25, two very different experiences with technology.

“No tech” rules don’t teach focus; they take away choice. Learning how to manage our attention while using technology responsibly is a skill we need after graduation, now more than ever.

The National Association of Colleges and Employers (2024) lists digital literacy among the top career-readiness skills. The Brookings Institution also notes that nearly every field in the U.S. is now shaped by digitalization. If college is supposed to prepare us for the workforce, shouldn’t we be learning how to use technology not how to avoid it

Instead of blanket bans, professors could take a different approach and teach students how to use technology wisely. Phones might still need tighter limits, but laptops deserve a place in the classroom. That way, fewer key points are missed, fewer students are distracted, and more people actually learn.

Technology isn’t the enemy. It’s how we use it. And when used right, it’s not a distraction — it’s a bridge between how we learn today and the digital world waiting after graduation.